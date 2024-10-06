Even in a reality TV landscape filled with exciting new twists on classic concepts, no show has ever been as subversive as The Boulet Brothers' Dragula. Created by the Boulet Brothers and streaming on Shudder, this Drag competition series was designed to push back against the "norms" of Drag culture perpetuated by other popular series like RuPaul's Drag Race. It was conceived as a space for LGBTQ+ artists to thrive in, to show their authentic selves in a setting that recognizes how beautiful being different can be and awards them for it — which is why so many fans are disappointed by how commercialized it's become in recent years.

While the increases in the show's budget were a welcome change, the way Dragula began to manufacture drama and feature heavy product placements made it appear more and more like the other programs it was created to rival. Viewers were nervous that Season 6 would just be more of the show losing its individuality. Well, the first episode of this newest installment did feature some of that, but also an ending that was pleasantly shocking. Because by giving up control to the performers and letting them decide their own fates in this intense competition, Dragula reminded fans of an important fact: the series may have more money, but it'll always be the unique, edgy fans know and love.

'Dragula' Has Lost Luster by Becoming More Mainstream

While it's been amazing to see more Drag-centric TV shows and movies come out, there's still never been a project like Dragula. This competition recruits Drag Monsters from all across the world, with each episode seeing them put together new looks and face challenges that all revolve around the series' core tenets of filth, horror, and glamour. It constantly emphasizes how Drag is art and art is subjective, going against similar shows' tendencies to try and label one kind of style better than the other and instead focusing on how every contestant is great — they may just falter in certain areas. It is an affirming, open space, one that thrives in letting the players be who they are and creates great TV because of it. But recent seasons have seen a change. The show has become extremely produced, with the creators engineering moments of drama for the cast rather than letting conflict come organically and trying to use shady editing as a way of controlling the audience's perceptions. These are all tactics that the series was created to fight against, so while it's been amazing to see it become more successful, it's sad that it came at the cost of its authenticity.

The beginning of Season 6's premiere had watchers thinking they were in for more of the same. While the performers were all exceptional as usual, the extremely blatant product placement only continued the series’ unsatisfying trend. It's easy to forget about the negative parts of the series when the cameras focus on the Queens, though, so it was still an enjoyable premiere. But the best part truly came at the end when the hosts decided to do something different: they let the monsters vote on which of them would be in the bottom. It's a simple mechanic used by countless other programs, but in doing so, Dragula brought itself back to what first made it so great.

It turned over the control it had been taking more and more of over the years back to the players themselves, allowing them the space to craft the kind of competition they wanted while sharing their genuine thoughts every step of the way. This created natural and extremely interesting drama, revealing much more about the contestants than any kind of manufactured moment ever could. This was an ingenious way of starting out the season because it was a reminder of what has always been the best part of Dragula: its performers. And by giving them control, the show emphasized that it still has that punk rock edge that made it popular in the first place.

‘Dragula’ Needs To Return to Its Roots

It's not completely fair to call out Dragula for becoming more produced, as this is actually a sign of success for the show. Dragula went from being a YouTube series to one of Shudder's biggest projects; the huge increase in prize money and the series' ability to bring in performers from all over the world reflect what kind of resources this new mainstream appeal entails. That excuses some of the more flagrant acts of production, though this ending was still a necessity. It stripped away some of the show's more commodified elements, returning it to the harsh, thrilling competition it once was. This was an immensely welcomed change, and hopefully speaks to the show going back to its roots for the rest of the season.

