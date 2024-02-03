The Big Picture Dragula's recent season focused too much on clichéd reality TV drama, detracting from its unique LGBTQ+ storytelling.

The show prioritized a flimsy romance storyline over showcasing the inspiring experiences of marginalized contestants.

Dragula mishandled conflicts among contestants, enabling bullying and microaggressions against a non-binary Black performer.

Dragula, created by the Boulet Brothers and currently streaming on Shudder, has always proclaimed itself as truly subversive television. Whether it be its atypical origins of beginning as a club competition before moving to YouTube or the way it constantly pushes boundaries with the experimental art it displays, the series has always represented aspects of the LGBTQ+ community most reality shows won't feature. It stands apart from similar shows like RuPaul's Drag Race by shirking the usual trappings of reality TV to present real stories - which is why its most recent installment was so disappointing. Its fifth season just ended, and while it was still a dynamic showcase of astounding LGBTQ+ art, it was unfortunate to see the show's steady descent into focusing on the basic dramatics that it once mocked other shows for emphasizing.

Even worse, though, this season was potentially harmful, presenting toxic behaviors and communication styles in a positive light (and further becoming a more typical reality program). A series that was once a truly unique example of marginalized programming, it's sad to watch it become the 'average' program it is now.

Drauglua Presented Reality TV and Saucy Romances

While Dragula has been able to escape most reality TV's most tired tropes, recent seasons have seen the rise of a particular one: the infamous onscreen romance. Now, while some of these romances that develop in front of the cameras are genuine (looking at you, Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich from Survivor), too often they're flights of passion that spice up their shows but draw away from more nuanced storylines. While Dragula has had romances occur before, rarely have they been given as much attention as the one between season 5 competitors Orkgotik and Niohuru X. This romance was stressed in almost every episode of the season, each person's narrative largely consisting of their feelings for one another rather than the intricacies of the art they were selected to display. While it's not necessarily wrong for the series to give so much screentime to this romance, what is an issue is how much prominence it gave this affair over unique stories of the LGBTQ+ experience.

This season was filled with competitors from a wide range of backgrounds whose stories of overcoming discrimination were truly inspiring - if only audiences got to hear more of them. A clear example was the illustrious Fantasia Royale Gaga, a well-known icon in the Drag world who spoke about her experience facing incarceration as a Black transgender woman, a tearful tale of overcoming adversity that was allowed about 1–2 scenes in one episode. She and many of the other cast this season had their stories of hardship reduced to singular moments, whereas the flimsy romance plot was one of the prime storylines that took up multiple scenes across its 10 episodes. This program was built to tell the stories of the LGBTQ+ communities' most underserved, a true platform to vocalize the issues more prominent series wouldn't dare touch. It's clear that this last season, their priorities have shifted from amplifying marginalized narratives onscreen to showcasing one of TV's most exhausting storylines.

'Dragula' Has an Issue With Accountability

While almost every reality TV show has some form of drama, Dragula has always been able to portray conflict in a way that felt much more real than your usual televised theatrics. Ever since James Majesty and Monikkie Shame's legendary fightback in season 2, people have loved these thrilling scenes that felt much more grounded than the overly-produced fights of other series. Yet almost all the drama this season centered around the entire cast openly ridiculing their fellow competitor Jay Kay - a constant dogpiling that quickly became uncomfortable to watch. Jay Kay self-identifies as an annoying character, but it was deeply alarming to watch this performer who quieted down once they saw what ire they drew from others being continually (and often randomly) critiqued over every aspect of themselves. And the worst part? The show was on the side of the trash-talkers in this situation.

Jay Kay's bullying went far beyond what is considered usual reality TV fare; the ridicule of their drag quickly proceeded to microaggressions against their identity as a non-binary Black performer, escalating to the point where they had a drink dumped on them by Orkgottik in one episode. This physical harassment would get a participant in another series immediately ejected, yet when Jay Kay confronts the other performer and makes it clear they were extremely offended, the show's editing works overtime to try and convince the audience that no, Orkgottik did nothing wrong - in fact, Jay Kay's wrong for taking it so seriously. It pairs this confrontation with multiple confessionals from other casts saying that it was no big deal; conversely, in another episode, Jay Kay frivolously flipped another contestant off who began crying, the editing painting them as wholly wrong for this. It's the series' treatment of Jay Kay that increases its devolution from disappointing to harmful. To gaslight not only this contestant but the viewers to such a degree teaches an audience that these harmful actions are acceptable if the person doesn't fit into the environment. It blames the person for the issue and makes it clear: a person only has to take accountability in Dragula if they aren't one of the storyline's current stars.

'Dragula' Has Become Your Typical Reality TV Show

While the recent developments have stripped Dragula of the innovative nature that made it such a trendsetting program so many years ago, it is not the first reality show to feature falling into common themes. Even within other LGBTQ+-focused shows like RuPaul's Drag Race and The Ultimatum: Queer Love, their inclusive cast doesn't bar a series from broadcasting some extremely misguided messages about the communities it's attempting to present. But to watch a show that began as a punk foil to these more basic programs become just another one of them is not only disheartening but extremely discrediting to its core mission as a whole. Even further, with its most recent showing, the negativity of Dragula has quickly become a potentially damaging lesson for all who watch.

With so many reality TV shows drawing from the same bag of cliches to craft their stories, is it justified to critique a show for doing the same? And even if it does at times fall in line with its more commercialized contemporaries, it cannot be denied that the art exhibited in Dragula is unlike anything else television has ever seen. It is an absolute fact that the series should continue, but it can't be ignored how much it has strayed from the mission it worked hard to embody only a few years ago. It was meant to subvert all assumptions and was proud to anoint itself with a space where all art and artists could be respected. To have it shift from this to your basic reality show, one where the basic drama takes precedence over stories of substance, where contestants are targeted not only by fellow players but by the editing team itself. It's extremely saddening for die-hard fans to see the show they loved has lost so much of itself. Unless it recognizes these flaws and addresses them going forward, Dragula will become the very kind of show it was created to critique.

Dragula is available to stream on Shudder in the U.S.

