Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet, better known as the Boulet Brothers, are diligently working to expand their empire with Shudder and AMC to share with fans more of their deliciously deranged universe. The next installment is a spinoff series of their reality competition show Dragula, titled The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans, which resurrects an all-star cast, fashioned from the fan-favorites of seasons passed. Ahead of the show's premiere, the Boulet Brothers dropped a brand-new cast trailer revealing the monsters that will be clawing their way to the top of Titans.

Months after Season 5 of Dragula was confirmed, the devilish duo delighted their fans with the news that they'd inked a deal with AMC and Shudder, ensuring there was more to come. Following the announcement of Titans — which promises more of their four tenets: drag, filth, horror and glamour — we knew the 10-episode series would be taking Dragula to a new ring of hell, but it was who would be suffering the glam gamut that we didn't know. In the all-new spinoff, the monsters will compete for the first-ever title of Dragula: Titans Supermonster ahead of the world tour, as well as a $100,000 grand prize. The Boulet Brothers teased shocking twists and a fresh format, as well as the return of 10 of the talented artists we grew to love, and now, they've served.

The hosts shared a quick trailer to their Twitter, following the official declaration with Entertainment Weekly that provided bios for each returning contestant, to introduce Titans' first slate of monsters. Decked in the finest nightmarish garments (as per usual), Dracmorda and Swanthula heralded a minute of exciting new looks from the creatures, monsters and queens from the past four seasons that will by battling it out for the crown.

The lineup for The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans includes Season 4's Koco Caine, a "drag shape-shifter;" a Season 2 and The Boulet Brothers Dragula Resurrection glam monster, Victoria Elizabeth Black; fellow Season 2 monster, anime-centric "demonic glitch-zombie" Erika Klash; Season 3's "Trisha Paytas of the underworld," Yovska; Season 4's "kaiju monster," HoSo Terra Toma; one of Season 3's fiercest monsters, Evah Destruction; a Season 4 creature, Astrud Aurelia; a drag queen from the very first seasn of Dragula, Melissa Befierce; Season 2 and Resurrection alum queen Kendra Onixxx and Season 2's avian abomination Abhora.

The Boulet Brothers' universe centers itself around the art of drag, with a focus on horror. The competition is fierce when it comes to the designs and makeup, as well as the performance given on the runway, but with Dragula it goes further than that. Not only are the contestants besting one another for the title of queen, but for the Supermonster - embodying all the filth and otherworldly beauty that Dragula stands for. The executions are brutal, testing their limits and pushing them to show strength mentally and physically, and Titans will take us all to the next level.

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans is on Shudder October 25 with a two-episode premiere. All subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Shudder and AMC+. You can watch the cast trailer below: