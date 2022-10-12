Shudder has just released a spooky official trailer for the upcoming all-stars season of the horror-themed drag competition show Dragula. The show's newest season, dubbed The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans, will feature multiple contestants, who previously competed on one of the last four seasons of Dragula, participating in challenges that will showcase their drag aesthetic, while the winner will be awarded $100,000 dollars.

The drag monsters will then be subjected to Fear Factor-esque extermination challenges if they find themselves placed in the bottom during an episode, and are "exterminated" in an 80s-style kill scene if they lose. The cast of Dragula: Titans consists of Season 2 queens Abhora, Erika Klash, Victoria Black, and Kendra Onixxx, Season 3 queens Evah Destruction and Yovska, and Season 4 monsters Astrud Aurelia, HoSo Terra Toma, and Koco Caine. Melissa Befierce, a contestant from Season 1, will also be featured on Dragula: Titans.

The trailer essentially showcases everything that fans of Dragula could ask for in an all-stars season. Opening by depicting all the contestants showing off their particular monstrous styles of drag while hosts Dracmorda and Swanthula Boulet narrate, the trailer tells audiences they'll once again be subjected to "some of the most powerful drag monsters that have ever graced our silver screen." As the trailer goes on, some exciting guest judges are teased, including drag legends Dahli and Katya, and What We Do in the Shadows star Harvey Guillén. Viewers are also given a taste of the kind of jaw-dropping extermination challenges that will occur this season. The trailer also teases the drama, including HoSo Terra Toma taking a punch, which may or may not be part of a challenge.

The premiere episode of Dragula: Titans will debut on Shudder and AMC+ later this month, while subsequent episodes will be released weekly. Dragula: Titans is said to be more elevated than previous seasons of the popular competition series, and will feature an intricate “underworld” set as well as a brand-new format. The Boulet Brothers' released a statement regarding the upcoming season, saying,

“We are so thrilled to bring back some of our favorite stars from previous seasons of the show for this new series, and we can’t wait for everyone to see the shocking lengths we go to in order to find out who among them is the true Titan of Dragula! The alchemy of combining our favorite judges, challenges, themes, and cast members from previous seasons all in one titanic series is a dream come true for us. We can’t wait for viewers to be blown away by this new format and the incredible artistry our drag monsters have brought to the competition.”

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Titans will drop on Shudder and AMC+ on October 25. Check out the official trailer below:

