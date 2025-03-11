The past year wasn’t the best for Drake. While he may have dropped a few collaborations, — including some with Sexyy Red and Latto — his musical output was largely overshadowed by a beef with fellow rapper Kendrick Lamar. Though Drake dropped a few solo diss tracks throughout the beef — including the scorching “Family Matters” and “Push Ups” — it’s safe to say Lamar won the feud with two Grammys for his Mustard-produced “Not Like Us,” and an iconic Super Bowl performance. But it appears Drake isn’t letting this get him down, as he is teasing a comeback.

On Tuesday, March 11, the Canadian rapper took to Instagram to share a photo dump. While the carousel consisted of random photos, the post’s caption contained a message for both the fans and the haters. The message doesn’t address anyone specifically, but Drake is promising a memorable new era in his career.

“U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold,” Drake wrote, “but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore. I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me.”

How Does Drake Plan To Bounce Back?

Since the former Degrassi actor dropped his debut mixtape, 2006’s Room for Improvement, no more than two years have passed without a major Drake release. And even after falling victim to Lamar’s pen, he refuses to take an L.

Drake’s most recent release comes in the form of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, a collaborative album with fellow Canadian singer PartyNextDoor. The album spawned several instant fan favorites, including “Nokia,” which has reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. The photo dump also appears to drop some hints as to what’s next for him.

We can’t make heads or tails about what Drake means with these photos, but in the carousel are several pictures of him — as well as a photo of Zofran, a medication prescribed to prevent nausea and vomiting. There’s also a screencap from the 2017 movie Phantom Thread, in which Daniel Day-Lewis’ character says “I cannot begin my day with a confrontation, please.”

Not much else is known about how Drake plans to make a return in this new era, but we imagine it’ll be cinematic — and perhaps, might make his naysayers sick.

