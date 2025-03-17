It doesn’t look like Drake is winning his ongoing beef with Kendrick Lamar. On Monday, March 17, Universal Music Group — which is home to both Lamar and Drake — filed a motion to dismiss Drake‘s New York lawsuit against them for promoting “Not Like Us,” a Grammy-winning diss track by Lamar targeted towards Drake. While Drake certainly took an L on the music side, it looks like even the business side isn't working out for him.

The motion claims that Drake “lost a rap battle that he provoked and in which he willingly participated. Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds. Plaintiff’s Complaint is utterly without merit and should be dismissed with prejudice.”

The filing also notes Drake’s signature on a public petition in which he slammed “the trend of prosecutors using artists’ creative expression against them” by using rap lyrics as actual evidence in a court of law. “Drake was right then and is wrong now,” reads the motion. “Complaint’s unjustified claims against UMG are no more than Drake’s attempt to save face for his unsuccessful rap battle with Lamar.”

Can Drake Bounce Back From This?

One would think that Drake would have learned to move on and accept his loss — especially after Lamar won the Song of the Year and Record of the Year Grammy Awards for “Not Like Us” back in February, and then performed the song at the Super Bowl a week later. But alas, Drake isn’t taking this sitting down. Though Drake has not released an official response to “Not Like Us,” he has been teasing a new chapter in his music career. Last week, he took to Instagram, where he teased what sounded like his vengeance.

“U know I grew up non confrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but my these days the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore,” Drake wrote in the post’s caption. “I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me.”

In more positive news for the artist, Drake is currently sitting at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his song “Nokia” from his PartyNextDoor joint album, Some Sexy Songs 4 U.

LISTEN ON SPOTIFY