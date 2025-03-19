Over the course of his decades-long music career, Drake has built quite a catalog. But The Boy has also made many enemies along his path to success. Though he's dominated headlines after taking a big L last month when Kendrick Lamar won two Grammy Awards for his diss track “Not Like Us” (and performed the song at the Super Bowl a week later), this isn’t the first time Drake has fallen victim to a scathing rap beef. Fans might remember a series of scorching diss songs exchanged between Drake and Pusha T back over the past decade. To this day, no truce has been exchanged between the two rappers, but fans of both artists are often confused as to where it all began.

Issues between The Boy and King Push's camps began long before Drake even stepped into the rap game. A lot of their beef can be traced back to the early days of Cash Money Records, which was founded by brothers Ronald "Slim" Williams and Bryan "Birdman" Williams, and was where Lil Wayne was signed long before he started his Young Money imprint that helped launch Drake's career. But as the age-old adage holds, “the enemy of my enemy is my friend,” and the parties involved have epitomized this saying.

Tensions Between Birdman, Pharrell, and The Clipse

Back in 2002, The Clipse — comprised of sibling rappers Pusha T and No Malice — collaborated with Birdman on “What Happened to That Boy” from his self-titled debut album. The song was produced by Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, collectively known as The Neptunes at the time. During a 2018 segment on Ebro Darden’s Ebro in the Morning show, Darden said that Cash Money never paid The Neptunes for the song’s beat, though neither party has ever confirmed this. But given the timing of the beef, it tracks. And it has played out for more than 20 years.

The Clipse And Lil Wayne’s Years-Long Beef

Back in 2005, Clipse dropped their single “Mr. Me Too.” In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pusha T described a “Mr. Me Too” as someone who has “cut and pasted what they like about The Clipse and tried to add it on to their own persona” The song has often been thought of as a diss to Wayne, as he did a cover shoot for Vibe magazine months prior, dressed in A Bathing Ape clothing — a brand that The Clipse had popularized.

The two would go on to exchange diss tracks over the next few years. And Drake would soon bear the burden. In a 2012 track called “Exodus 23:1,” Pusha T seemingly dissed Wayne and Drake, accusing Drake of hiding behind Wayne and feigning a tough persona. Wayne later responded with the song “Ghoulish,” on which he directly dissed Push and his camp.

In 2013, Drake appeared to have responded on his Nothing Was the Same intro "Tuscan Leather", on which, he described Pusha and his crew as “Bench players talkin' like starters.” The two would go on to exchange subliminal tracks for years. On a 2016 freestyle called “H.G.T.V.,” Pusha T once again accused Drake of exaggerating his street smarts. Drake responded with “Two Birds, One Stone,” on which he called into question Pusha’s drug-dealing past, of which he raps about frequently.

Ghostwriter Accusations, Unearthed Photos, and a Secret Child

Things came to a head in 2018, when Push dissed Drake on “Infrared,” a song from his Daytona album produced by Kanye West. West and Drake already had their own issues stemming from some shots over West's collaborative album Watch the Throne with Jay Z. Pusha T's album Daytona kicked off the release schedule of what is known as West's "Wyoming Sessions," during which albums also came out from Teyana Taylor, Nas, and West's group with Kid Cudi called Kids See Ghosts.

On "Infrared," Pusha T accused Drake of not writing his raps, saying, “the lyric pennin' equal the Trumps winnin' / The bigger question is how the Russians did it.” Push later adds "How could you ever right these wrongs / When you don't even write your songs?" Drake later responded with “Duppy Freestyle,” saying “Don't push me when I'm in album mode / You're not even top five as far as your label talent goes.” The song also takes shots at West and his many controversies, and Pusha T didn’t take this kindly only to hit back harder.

Days after Drake dropped “Duppy Freestyle,” Push hit Drake from all sides. He released a song called “The Story of Adidon,” the cover of which featured an old photo of Drake wearing blackface and a Jim Crow T-shirt. On the song itself, Pusha T accused Drake of fathering a son in secret, being ashamed of the boy's mother, and being a deadbeat. Drake would later confirm that he was the parent to a boy named Adonis, whom he fathered with French actress and artist Sophie Brussaux. On a song called “Emotionless” from Drake’s 2018 album Scorpion, Drake said “I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world / I was hidin' the world from my kid.”

Who Is the Winner of the Drake Vs. Pusha T Beef?

Since 2018, neither Drake nor Pusha T have released diss tracks directed at each other, and Drake never responded to "The Story of Adidon" in any official rebuttal. But in a 2019 interview with RapRadar, Drake admitted that he was the loser in this long–time feud. He called the debacle his “first loss in the competitive sport of rapping.” But despite this admission, fans shouldn’t expect a reconciliation or collaboration between the two. Drake said he had no intention of patching things up with Pusha T.

How Does This All Play In With Drake’s Beef With Kendrick Lamar?

Drake and Lamar had collaborated twice in 2012 — on Lamar’s “Poetic Justice” and on ASAP Rocky’s “F**kin’ Problems,” — the latter of which also featured 2 Chainz. In 2013, Lamar was featured on the often-referenced "Control" track from Big Sean, during which Lamar takes shots at Drake and several others while staking his claim that he's aiming to be the greatest rapper of all time. Push and Lamar have long been friends, and the two have collaborated on tracks like 2013’s “Nosetalgia.” Lamar has also collaborated with Pharrell several times on tracks like 2015’s “Alright,” 2018’s “The Mantra,” and again on 2022’s “Mr. Morale.”

Given Lamar's references to both Pusha T and Pharell in the scathing diss "Euphoria," ("F*** all that pushin P / Lemme see you push a T"), it’s evident whose side Kung Fu Kenny is on. So the moral of the story is, all of this probably could’ve been avoided if Birdman had just paid for that beat.

