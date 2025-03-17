Drake has responded to Universal Music Group’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit regarding Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.” Back in January, Drake sued Universal Music Group for defamation over the aforementioned diss track, saying that the song was "intended to convey the specific, unmistakable, and false factual allegation that Drake is a criminal pedophile." He claimed that the song put him and his family in danger. This came after Drake had filed a petition against UMG and Spotify under New York law in November 2024, saying that the label tried to "deceive consumers into believing ["Not Like Us"] was more popular than it was in reality."

On Monday, March 17, UMG filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming that Drake “lost a rap battle that he provoked and in which he willingly participated. Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds.” The suit continued, saying, “Plaintiff’s Complaint is utterly without merit and should be dismissed with prejudice.” Following the news, Drake has issued a response through his legal team.

How Did Drake Respond to the Petition To Dismiss the Lawsuit?

Via Drake on Facebook

Drake’s attorney Michael Gottlieb issued a statement to the press hours after UMG filed their motion. In the statement, Gottlieb claimed that the matter is a lot more complex than the label is trying to make it out to be.

“UMG wants to pretend that this is about a rap battle in order to distract its shareholders, artists, and the public from a simple truth: a greedy company is finally being held responsible for profiting from dangerous misinformation that has already resulted in multiple acts of violence,” said Gottlieb. “This motion is a desperate ploy by UMG to avoid accountability, but we have every confidence that this case will proceed and continue to uncover UMG’s long history of endangering, abusing, and taking advantage of its artists.”

Drake himself has not commented directly on the matter. In fact, last week, he took to Instagram to share a post, in which, he described himself as “non-confrontational.” He also teased a new chapter in his music artistry, saying “I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity not charity that answers some questions…”

But given that Lamar won two Grammys for “Not Like Us,” and performed the song live at Super Bowl LIX, Drake has his work cut out for him in this next era.

