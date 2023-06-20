Actors tend to stick to just a few genres. They play to their strengths and go with roles that will serve their career. However, this means that some performers never really tap into their full potential.

Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which dramatic actors have hidden talents for comedy that they'd like to see more of. These stars don't often play humorous roles but, when they do, the results are always memorable.

10 Leonardo DiCaprio

Over three decades, Leonardo DiCaprio successfully evolved from teen heartthrob to Hollywood veteran, with a focus on dark, gritty characters. However, he can be hilarious. Take his role as Rick Dalton in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He has so many perfectly-timed comedic moments in the part, like when he has a meltdown in his trailer, pledges to quit drinking, and then immediately reaches for his flask.

"[DiCaprio's] comedic timing is so on point and off the charts, especially his performance as Jordan Belfort," said phantom_avenger. "It blows my mind that he doesn't do more comedies! He was so hilarious with his line delivery as well as his physicality!"

9 Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling's most iconic characters tend to be the gloomy, quiet ones, like in Drive and Blade Runner 2049. His most charming performances, though, are in movies where he taps into his sillier side. Cases in point include Gosling's performances in movies like Crazy, Stupid, Love, and The Gray Man.

"He's SO good at comedic roles. I wish he led with comedy and all the other genres just filled in the negative space," said crowstgeorge. "The Nice Guys is still one of the funniest films of the last couple decades, largely in part because of Gosling," added the Reddit user shredabetes.

8 Liam Neeson

No one plays gruff and stoic better than Liam Neeson. This makes him even funnier when he does dip into comedy. He was great on Saturday Night Live when he hosted, and he also has a terrific guest appearance in Ricky Gervais' mockumentary Life's Too Short.

"[Neeson] is a big fan of improvisational comedy. The outtakes [from his movies] are just as funny," said the Redditor super_jeenyus. "His cameo in Ted 2 was the best part of the movie. Just a perfect quick comedic use of his Taken persona," added user ColdPressedSteak.

7 Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt is most famous for roles in action movies and dramas, but he also has major comedic chops and a knack for playing over-the-top characters. Most recently, he was hilarious in Lil Dicky's TV show Dave, where he played a fictionalized version of himself held hostage by a crazed fan.

"I think Brad Pitt is a great actor. Comedic timing in Ocean's franchise, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, even Fight Club," said the user vinsanity406. "Burn After Reading is his comedic magnum opus. The scene in the car with John Malkovich where he kept narrowing his eyes was my favorite part of the movie," replied striker7.

6 Harrison Ford

Across Harrison Ford's nearly 50-year career, he has only done a few straight-up comedies, and most of them are not good. Nevertheless, his performance in Morning Glory is solid, and he's the undisputed highlight of the new TV series Shrinking with Jason Segel. On top of that, both Han Solo and Indiana Jones are effortlessly funny characters.

"His few comedic roles - Shrinking, Hollywood Homicide, the more comedic parts of Indiana Jones - are his best," said kitty_galore2023. "Even when he’s just being weird more than funny, it feels like a glimpse into the career he would’ve had if he wasn’t Han Solo and Indiana Jones. Weirdly enough, I thought Blade Runner 2049 was one movie that let him tap into an oddball persona really well," said the Redditor passthefancy.

5 Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron first gained acclaim for portraying the real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster. Of late, she has mostly played action roles, as in Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde, and The Old Guard. Her best comedic work is in Jason Reitman's comedy-dramas Young Adult and Tully. These characters are damaged and complex, but frequently hilarious.

"Charlize Theron was hilarious in Long Shot and her brief stint on Arrested Development, and she does amazing in all of the dramedies she has done, so I'd really like to see her do more straight comedy," said lizzpop2003. "Charlize Theron is the female equal of Gary Oldman. She's one of those actors who can make you forget who she is, inhabiting a character completely," said 1daytogether.

4 Michael Shannon

Michael Shannon is one of the most underrated character actors out there, a performer who shapeshifts between the most disparate roles. He can be nuanced and realistic in films like Revolutionary Road and Loving, or delightfully larger-than-life in Superman or The Shape of Water.

"I would just like to see what a Michael Shannon comedy would be like. I didn't see Amsterdam, so I don’t know what he did there. But would like to see him in a lead role," said the Redditor riraven.

3 Tom Cruise

Like Theron, Tom Cruise specializes in blockbuster action roles, but he usually imbues these characters with a lot of humor, especially physical comedy. Ethan Hunt in Mission Impossible, for example, is always running into mishaps and technical difficulties. Some of Cruises's line delivery in War of the Worlds is also very funny.

"Tom Cruise's [...] Tropic Thunder role was so against type. That’s why it worked. However, Edge of Tomorrow had comical elements too that worked," said Stardustchaser. "Knight and Day had some comedic Cruise too," added JohnnyJayce.

2 Ralph Fiennes

Few actors have greater range than Ralph Fiennes. He seems equally at home portraying heroes or the vilest of villains. He can play everything from romantic leads and wise mentors to dark wizards and Nazis.

He rarely does comedy, however. The closest he has really come is his character in Wes Anderson's The Grand Budapest Hotel, his villainous role in In Bruges, and voicing Alfred in The Lego Batman Movie. Nevertheless, some Redditors rank these among his best performances. "The 'would that it were' scene was the funniest part of Hail, Caesar. He was also great in Grand Budapest Hotel," said MmeGrey.

1 Jake Gyllenhaal

Jake Gyllenhaal has come a long way since Donnie Darko. He proved himself as a dramatic heavyweight with projects like Brokeback Mountain and Nightcrawler. In recent years, he's taken on mostly action roles, appearing in Michael Bay's Ambulance, and Guy Ritchie's The Covenant just in the last year. He'll also star in the upcoming Road House directed by Doug Liman.

"[Gyllenhaal] was low-key hilarious in Ambulance as the feral and psychopathic villain. I know he's pivoted to more action genre these days. But I reckon he could do a solid number in comedy," said Boris_Jakov. "He was hilarious in Bubble Boy," added shadowlarx.

