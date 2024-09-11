It may not be bombastic or explosive, it isn’t necessarily eye-catching either, but there are few things in cinema as arresting, impressionable, and electrifying as a scene where the actors involved are expelling every ounce of their talents and commitment. Often marking the dramatic highlights of their respective films, such moments are uniquely captivating, spellbinding audiences with their power and depth.

It stands to reason that there are thousands of scenes in cinematic history that display such entrancing acting, whether it’s a tour-de-force performance from one star or an enthralling ensemble in full flight. Ranging from the brutally intense to the devastatingly heartbreaking, the painstakingly raw, the breathtakingly nuanced, and the abrasively real, these 10 scenes are just some stunning examples of the entrancing allure fantastic acting can produce.

10 Juror #3 votes “not guilty”

'12 Angry Men' (1952)

A timeless masterpiece in the annals of Hollywood history, 12 Angry Men is a film of unnatural excellence. It revolves around twelve jurors discussing whether a young man facing the death penalty is guilty of murdering his abusive father. While 11 of the jurors initially say he is, juror #8 (Henry Fonda) argues there is reasonable doubt. Sensationally written and expertly performed, it is one of the most engrossing dramas ever made.

While each character has their own ambiguity, the abrasive and ill-tempered juror #3 (Lee J. Cobb) emerges as something of an antagonist, with it seemingly being his personal vendetta to sentence the defendant to death. In a mesmerizing finale, with all the other jurors swayed to a verdict of not guilty, Cobb thunders into one of the most captivating monologues ever delivered. His searing rage is palpable, only abating as he begins to crumble at the thought of his fragmented relationship with his own son. His not guilty verdict is both a resigned admission of defeat and a powerful realization of his own anger and heartache.

Release Date April 10, 1957 Director Sidney Lumet Cast John Fiedler , Henry Fonda , Martin Balsam , Jack Klugman , Lee J. Cobb , E.G. Marshall Runtime 96 minutes

9 Ruth tightens Rose’s corset

'Titanic' (1997)

An epic romance, Titanic is best remembered for its sweeping scale and its infectious central love story between Rose DeWitt Bukater (Kate Winslet), a young woman from a noble family forced to marry a wealthy suitor, and Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a poor artist. Its two stars share many of the film’s most iconic scenes, such as the nude painting and the climactic farewell in the icy water, but one of the best scenes is shared by Winslet’s Rose and her mother, Frances Fisher’s Ruth DeWitt Bukater.

Following a violent outburst from her fiancé as her bond with Jack has been revealed, Rose has her corset tightened by her mother who implores her to dedicate herself to Caledon Hockley (Billy Zane) for the good of their family’s future. There is a striking tenderness to the scene, as Ruth’s contemptuous, icy veil drops momentarily to reveal how greatly she fears losing everything. Winslet is typically brilliant in her depiction of Rose’s rebellious dissatisfaction and her sympathy for her mother.

8 Max and Diana fight about their relationship

'Network' (1976)

Following a struggling television network’s efforts to capitalize on the worrying ranting of an aging newsreader to secure stronger ratings, Network is a scathing satirical black comedy that is defined by its thematic might and its exceptional performances. William Holden and Faye Dunaway portray two of the film’s central characters in Max Schumacher, a seasoned veteran of the industry, and Diana Christensen, the dedicated programming chief of the network. Their adulterous love affair makes for a pivotal subplot in the film.

The best of their scenes comes when Max announces that he is breaking it off with Diana. Holden, playing an aging man unable to come to terms with how the world has changed as he watches on as his best friend is exploited for financial gain, manages to be tender, resolute, sympathetic, and fiercely angry. Dunaway is just as exceptional, relishing Diana’s career-minded ruthlessness and the dawning realization of what it may cost her. The scene is a poignant moment of two people in love coming to terms with the fact that they are diametrically opposed as individuals. Both actors were nominated for Oscars, with Dunaway winning Best Lead Actress.

Network is a 1976 satirical film directed by Sidney Lumet. The story follows the transformation of a struggling television network's news anchor, played by Peter Finch, into a media sensation who rants about the system on live TV. With a cast that includes William Holden and Faye Dunaway, the film explores the influence of television and corporate interests on news dissemination and public perception. Release Date November 27, 1976 Director Sidney Lumet Cast Faye Dunaway , William Holden , Peter Finch , Robert Duvall , Wesley Addy , Ned Beatty Runtime 121 minutes

7 Kay tells Michael she had an abortion

'The Godfather Part II' (1974)

In terms of powerhouse acting, there are few films as sublime as The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, which depict the rise of Vito Corleone’s (Marlon Brando) crime empire, his transition of power to his son, Michael (Al Pacino), and Michael’s ensuing efforts of expansion. While the scenes between Vito and Michael may be the most immediate that spring to mind in terms of outstanding acting, one of the most emotionally compelling moments comes in The Godfather Part II when Kay (Diane Keaton) tells Michael that her supposed miscarriage was actually an abortion.

Initially fighting over their children and their relationship, Michael is domineering and imposing over Kay who is hellbent on fighting for her kids. As the tensions begin to drop, Kay – imbued with an insulted and simmering rage – reveals that her recent miscarriage was actually an abortion. Her piercing brutality and her ongoing outpouring of familial angst and outrage clashes violently with Michael’s boiling ire. The scene is a masterclass of phenomenal acting, one that makes for one of the more sickeningly intense and confrontational moments ever put to screen.

Release Date December 18, 1974 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Diane Keaton , Al Pacino , Robert Duvall Robert De Niro , John Cazale , Talia Shire , Lee Strasberg , Michael V. Gazzo Runtime 202 Minutes

6 Clarice’s first interview with Hannibal Lecter

'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

The Silence of the Lambs is one of the best acted horror films of all time, as well as a gripping, psychologically thrilling crime drama that follows the FBI’s investigation into an active serial killer targeting young women. In order to gain insight into the murder’s psyche, young cadet Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) is sent to interview detained psychologist and cannibalistic serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), with the peculiar relationship between the two the central characters defining of the film’s brilliance.

All the scenes they share are engrossing, largely because of their performances, but their first encounter remains one of the most famous moments in film history. Hopkins is as captivating as he is chilling, commanding the scene with his sinister yet sophisticated presence that soaks every second he is on screen with a psychotic iciness that is unforgettable. While he is undeniably the star of the scene, Foster is just as excellent as the nervous cadet battling to maintain power in the conversation. The exchange is completely entrancing no matter how many times it is rewatched.

5 Troy and Rose’s argument

'Fences' (2016)

An adaptation of the play of the same name by August Wilson, Fences is an intriguing film, a character-driven drama that casts the entirety of its spectacle onto the shoulders of its cast. It follows Troy Maxson (Denzel Washington), a Black trash collector in 1950s Pittsburgh whose dreams of becoming a baseball player went unfulfilled because of racial divides in the sport. His perpetual frustration becomes a burden on his family as they try to carry on with their lives in post-WWII America.

The scene where Troy and Rose (Viola Davis) fight over his affair and the state of their marriage is the film's most striking. Washington imbues Troy with a frustrated sense of longing, an admission that his life has seen him sacrifice his dreams and desires. As he begins to speak about how he has stagnated for 18 years, Davis’s Rose bellows out “well I’ve been standing with you” with an unforgettable and guttural hurt. Her own outpouring of how her life hasn’t met her ambitions is every bit as powerful as Washington’s, making for a scene of immense power and heartache. Davis would go on to win Best Supporting Actress for her performance while Washington was nominated for his lead performance.

4 Salieri reads Mozart’s originals

'Amadeus' (1984)

A stunning period epic of obsession, envy, and music, Amadeus explores a fictionalized confession from Antonio Salieri (F. Murray Abraham) that he conspired to poison Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Tom Hulce). As an elderly man, Salieri reflects on his past with the great composer, with his hostile feelings towards the man in stark contrast to his wondrous admiration of his music.

Perhaps no scene depicts this as masterfully as the moment Constanze Mozart (Elizabeth Berridge) brings Salieri her husband's original compositions. Abraham is astounding in the scene, showcasing the anguish and searing jealousy as he gazes upon Mozart’s genius, yet, in the same moment, portraying his total adoration of the music itself. With mere facial twitches, Abraham presents an incredible range of conflicting emotions. He won Best Lead Actor for his performance in the film, and every single scene he appears in he masters with his nuance and compromised attitude towards Mozart, but this scene concentrates everything that made his performance so exceptional.

Release Date September 19, 1984 Director Milos Forman Cast F. Murray Abraham , Tom Hulce , Elizabeth Berridge , Simon Callow , Roy Dotrice , Christine Ebersole Runtime 160

3 Jake LaMotta's mental breakdown

'Raging Bull' (1980)

There are many who consider Robert De Niro’s lead performance in Raging Bull to be the best of all time. The Martin Scorsese biographical sporting drama follows boxing middleweight champion Jake LaMotta, exploring his career in the ring and the turbulent life he led outside of it. De Niro went on to win Best Lead Actor for the role, and there are plenty of powerful and confronting scenes that exemplify why.

One of the most pointed moments in the film comes when LaMotta is thrown in jail. Realizing just how alone he is in the dark room, LaMotta begins experiencing a drastic emotional and mental breakdown. Beating on the wall, berating himself, and wailing as he implores “I’m not that bad”, De Niro embodies complete despair with such magnetism and rawness that, even with the heinous things LaMotta has done throughout the film, it is impossible not to feel sympathy for him. Devastating, desperate, and eerily realistic, the scene marks one of the finest one-man performances cinema has ever seen.

Release Date November 14, 1980 Director Martin Scorsese Cast Robert De Niro , Cathy Moriarty , Joe Pesci , Frank Vincent , Nicholas Colasanto , Theresa Saldana Runtime 129 minutes

2 Lee and Randi’s conversation

'Manchester by the Sea' (2016)

One of the most powerful and painful dramas of the past decade, Manchester by the Sea follows a janitor in Boston as he is forced to return to his hometown when he learns he is the sole guardian of his 16-year-old nephew following his brother’s death. As he returns, he is forced to confront the tragedies from his past that separated him from his wife and made him leave in the first place.

Throughout the whole film Casey Affleck (who won the Oscar for the role) is phenomenal, bringing rich humanity and depth to what is a standoffish and depressed character. The scene in which Lee crosses paths with his ex-wife Randi (Michelle Williams) and they try to discuss their past is a masterclass from both performers. Williams’ outpouring of emotional turmoil, rife with regret and remorse, is heart-wrenching, while Affleck portrays Lee’s waning restraint and repressed heartache amazingly. In a film comprised of many brilliantly performed scenes, this exchange stands tall for its immense, heartbreaking power courtesy of its two sensational stars.

1 The baptism

'There Will Be Blood' (2007)

A venomous indictment of greed, There Will Be Blood follows miner Daniel Plainview (Daniel Day-Lewis) as he sets out to California to strike it rich as an oil tycoon. While there, he clashes fiercely with the local preacher, Eli Sunday (Paul Dano), with both men sharing a manipulative predisposition towards those they need to indulge. The entire film is an acting masterclass, but the famous baptism scene remains unrivaled in displaying Day-Lewis’s and Dano’s incredible talent.

Having to appease a religious landowner, Daniel agrees to publicly repent in Eli’s church, an ordeal that Eli uses to humiliate Daniel and twist the knife concerning his abandonment of his son. Day-Lewis dominates the screen, showcasing Plainview’s painstaking reluctance, his spite, and, ultimately, his endeavor to do absolutely anything to secure what he wants. However, Dano is similarly sublime as the cruel and cunning preacher taking advantage of the situation to exact revenge. The dynamic between the two stars is incredible, and it makes for one of the most entrancing scenes in cinematic history.

Release Date December 28, 2007 Director Paul Thomas Anderson Cast daniel day-lewis , Martin Stringer , Matthew Braden Stringer , Jacob Stringer , Joseph Mussey , Barry Del Sherman Runtime 158 minutes

