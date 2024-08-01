In the world of cinema, some of the most profound and emotionally resonant films are those adapted from books. While blockbuster hits often steal the spotlight, many dramatic films inspired by literary works remain hidden gems. These overlooked movies, based on beloved books, offer powerful storytelling, unforgettable characters, and compelling performances that deserve more recognition. Fans often debate whether to read the book before watching the movie adaptation or vice versa and both choices come with their own set of risks and rewards. Watching the movie first might lead to a thrilling experience and can even motivate viewers to read the book. However, starting with the movie can make the book feel predictable and may diminish the interest in its plot twists and turns.

Despite their cinematic brilliance, these movies didn't receive the widespread attention they deserved. Yet, the books that inspired them were celebrated for their storytelling and emotional depth, many of them becoming bestsellers and award winners. From the coming-of-age journey in Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. to the recently released Turtles All the Way Down, these movies have translated the magic of the written word to the silver screen, capturing the essence of their source material in unique and evocative ways.

10 'Turtles All the Way Down' (2024)

Based on 'Turtles All the Way Down' by John Green (2017)

It is impossible to watch Turtles All the Way Down and not sympathize with the main character, Aza, portrayed by Isabela Merced. Aza is a 16-year-old struggling with obsessive-compulsive disorder. When she and her friend Daisy try to solve the mystery of a missing billionaire, Aza accidentally reconnects with her childhood crush, Davis. Aza has to confront the possibility that she might never find love or happiness, at the same time she struggles with her mental illness.

This movie was adapted from John Green's novel of the same name. Green is open about his struggles with anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder, saying that he doesn't manifest himself the same as Aza, but he does have thought spirals. He remembered having a terrible period for a few months after writing The Fault In Our Stars. Unfortunately, Turtles All the Way Down did not achieve the same success as The Fault in Our Stars, being released only on Max. However, Merced's performance was praised, as well as the depiction of thought spirals from obsessive-compulsive disorder.

9 'Where The Heart Is' (2000)

Based on 'Where the Heart Is' by Billie Letts (1995)

Who remembers the movie where Natalie Portman lived in a Walmart? Yes, this is the movie. Where the Heart Is is a romantic drama starring Portman as Novalee Nation, a 17-year-old pregnant woman, who has an aversion to the number 5. Her boyfriend ditched her at a Walmart in Sequoyah, Oklahoma, with nothing but her clothes and a plant. She lives undetected in Walmart until she gives birth to her daughter and starts a new life in this town.

The movie was adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name by Billie Letts. Although the cast received good reviews, the film's plot was considered confusing. In a fun fact about this movie, Ffr the scenes filmed in Walmart, Star Wars merchandise, prominently depicting Portman as Queen Amidala, had to be removed to preserve the suspension of disbelief.

8 'The Book Thief' (2013)

Based on 'The Book Thief' by Markus Zusak (2005)

The Book Thief is a war drama film directed by Brian Percival and starring Geoffrey Rush, Emily Watson, and Sophie Nélisse. During World War II, Liesel Meminger (Nélisse) is a young girl living with her adoptive family in Germany. Taught to read by her foster father, Liesel begins stealing books and sharing them with the Jewish refugee being sheltered by her foster parents in their home.

The story provides a fresh perspective on the war through the experiences of ordinary Germans who lived through the Nazi era. Despite its heartwarming story, great performances, and beautiful cinematography, it was the score of the movie that received the most attention. John Williams's work received praise and he was nominated for an Oscar, Golden Globe, and BAFTA, making him one of the most nominated individuals in history.

7 'Perfume: The Story of a Murderer' (2006)

Based on 'Perfume: The Story of a Murderer' by Patrick Süskind (1985)

Ben Whishaw gives his best performance as Jean-Baptiste Grenouille, a man born with a superior olfactory sense. Of all the smells around him, Grenouille is obsessed with the scent of a woman's body and spends the rest of his life attempting to smell the essence again by becoming a perfumer and creating the world's finest perfume. However, his quest takes a dark turn as he becomes a murderer, trying to trap the essence of every woman he kills.

Perfume by Patrick Süskind is one of the best-selling German novels of the 20th century, with translations into 49 languages and more than 20 million copies sold worldwide. Whishaw's performance was praised, as well as the film's cinematography. Even though the movie was a box office success, it did not gather enough attention for accolades, achieving nominations for Saturn Awards.

6 'Bones and All' (2022)

Based on 'Bones & All' by Camille DeAngelis (2015)

One of Luca Guadagnino's best movies, Bones and All is a horror-drama starring Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet as Maren and Lee. They are both cannibals, and while on their road trip across the United States, they meet another cannibal named Sully, portrayed by Mark Rylance. Maren and Lee start to develop feelings for each other and try to lead normal lives despite their urges to eat human flesh. However, their road trip unfolds into a more sinister tale as Sully crosses their path again.

Bones and All was adapted from Camille DeAngelis' book, which received praise for its exploration of the morality associated with killing other living things for food. The movie received positive reviews, with critics praising the performances of Russell, Chalamet, and Rylance, Guadagnino's direction, the cinematography, score, and the fusion of horror, drama, and romance. It won two awards at the 79th Venice International Film Festival for Guadagnino and Russell. However, it underperformed at the box office.