It’s pretty easy to define what a drama film is, much in the same way that descriptors like “thriller” and “horror” are also rather self-explanatory. If a movie explores serious issues, tells a relatable story, or generally steers clear of the sorts of things one would expect from flashier genres, then there’s a good chance you're looking at a drama.

Picking the very best performances found in any drama film is difficult, and maybe even a fool’s errand. Like, you're not going to be 100% happy with the selections (and thereby the omissions) here, and it’ll be a good day if you're only unhappy with say 50% of it. What follows is a probably futile attempt to highlight some of the very best performances from a genre that might well demand great performances – not to mention big performances – more than any other. If an iconic performance that’s a favorite of yours isn't on here, just pretend it missed the cut by a single spot and go on with your day, please.

10 F. Murray Abraham as Antonio Salieri

'Amadeus' (1984)

A period drama that uses real-life historical figures to tell a somewhat heightened/fictionalized story, Amadeus is principally about two composers: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (played by Tom Hulce) and Antonio Salieri (played by F. Murray Abraham). The titular character is obviously the more well-known, but Salieri’s the one telling the story, and much of the film is about him reflecting on the times he interacted with Mozart, and the jealousy he felt towards the man.

Hulce is fantastic, though Abraham is probably the standout of Amadeus, perhaps just because he has a little more to do. Both actors are at their respective bests here, and contribute immensely to the overall film being as great as it is… though it’s also worth pointing out that even if the acting had been mediocre, Amadeus might well still be a good movie, owing to how well it’s paced, written, and directed.

Amadeus Release Date September 19, 1984 Runtime 160 minutes Director Milos Forman

9 Denzel Washington as Malcolm X

'Malcolm X' (1992)

Another impressive achievement as far as historical/biographical dramas go, Malcolm X is all about the titular man and the things he did during the 1950s and 1960s as part of the then-ongoing Civil Rights Movement and fight for black liberation in the U.S. Malcolm X’s life was cut short, but he did a lot during the life he did live, and this 1992 film aims to capture a good deal of it, achieving that partly by having a runtime that nears 3.5 hours.

It's a testament to Spike Lee that it stays compelling for that runtime, though, and just as essential is Denzel Washington in the lead role. Washington’s always good, even when he’s in movies that aren’t very good, but there’s an argument to be made that Malcolm X contains his single greatest performance or, at the very least, the best he’s given in a movie that can be succinctly described as a drama.

Malcolm X Release Date November 18, 1992



8 Liv Ullmann as Marianne

'Scenes from a Marriage' (1974)

If you're making a movie that’s about three hours long with a premise that boils down to “a married couple find their marriage slowly falling apart,” then great acting is necessary to keep things compelling. Scenes from a Marriage thankfully has just that, and Ingmar Bergman – the film’s director – keeps things pretty subdued on a directorial front, really just letting his stars, Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson, do their thing.

It's a bit like Amadeus, where picking one over the other is difficult, but Ullmann probably pulls ahead by a hair. Whether you're watching the theatrical version of Scenes from a Marriage or the even longer (and thereby more grueling) miniseries cut, you can be sure you won’t be let down on an acting front. You might exit the whole experience miserable and/or despondent, but the quality of the performances can’t be faulted.

7 Orson Welles as Charles Foster Kane

'Citizen Kane' (1941)

There are already enough hot takes and omissions here, so yes, here’s Citizen Kane, which is one of those textbook “all-time great” movies according to most people, and you can generally see why. It had an inventive narrative structure, groundbreaking cinematography, a pitch-perfect screenplay exploring timeless themes, and acting that still holds up and impresses 80+ years on from the film’s release.

If Orson Welles had merely starred in Citizen Kane, as Charles Foster Kane, that would already be a remarkable achievement, but he also directed, produced, and co-wrote this film at the same time. It’s one of the very best performances given by an actor who was also, technically, directing themselves, and Welles had to do so much throughout the film, too, given how Kane is seen at numerous points in his life, with the story spanning many years.