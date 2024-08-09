In terms of reflecting the human experience in a movie format, no genre does it more effectively than drama. At its core, a good drama is grounded in reality and most often draws its conflict or suspense through emotion; think of the likes of Casablanca or The Shawshank Redemption. Drama has its roots in ancient human history, since the very dawn of narrative and acting, and is the very basis of an instinctual desire to tell stories.

Drama movies can take many forms and tones, but some of the most powerful dramas delve into the bleakest aspects of human life. After all, some of the strongest emotions come from the darkest of places. These are the bleakest and most depressing drama movies that pack a real emotional punch. They might be harrowing and demanding experiences, but their intensity doesn't make them any less rewarding; quite the opposite, in fact.

10 'Incendies' (2010)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Twins Jeanne and Simon (Mélissa Désormeaux-Poulin and Maxim Gaudette) return to their birth country in the Middle East to fulfill their mother's dying wish. The woman left behind for them a trail of breadcrumbs revealing secrets surrounding the family's history, and the unexpected revelations only get darker as they get closer to home.

Incendies is a riveting drama that tackles multiple difficult subjects, including sexual abuse, conflicts in the Middle East and generational trauma. Acclaimed director Denis Villeneuve weaves a complex web of mystery and intrigue that is compelling to watch but is sure to leave viewers' stomachs in knots. Tough, relentless, and utterly unforgettable, Incendies goes to some very dark places and is suitably stirring.

9 'American History X' (1998)

Directed by Tony Kaye

Derek (Edward Norton) is released from prison after serving time for a racially motivated crime of violence. Once a skinhead and neo-nazi, Derek appears to be a changed man and makes a vow to reform both himself and his younger brother Danny (Edward Furlong). Derek is willing to do whatever it takes to ensure that Danny doesn't go down the same path of hatred and prejudice that he once walked.

American History X is a tough and challenging movie executed with supreme conviction. Norton earned rave reviews and an Oscar nomination for his work, which remains among the best in his long career. Nothing about the movie is light; American History X is violent, visceral and, at times, incredibly distressing. It's far from an easy watch, but the weight behind its messaging makes it borderline essential viewing for those with the fortitude.

8 'We Need to Talk About Kevin' (2011)

Directed by Lynne Ramsay

Eva (Tilda Swinton) becomes the mother of Kevin, a boy who only grows more difficult as he gets older. Even at his earliest stages, Kevin (Ezra Miller) displayed concerning and odd behaviors. Eva struggles to build a bond with Kevin, and a seed of resentment is planted between the two. Eventually, when Kevin is a teenager, Eva senses that he is a danger to those around him.

Simply put, We Need to Talk About Kevin is the worst nightmare of any parent. It's a movie that puts to screen every possible anxiety associated with parenthood, and the result is a harrowing, often difficult watch. The events of the movie gradually grow darker, ratcheting up dramatic tension before a release that isn't exactly surprising but still shocking nonetheless.

7 'The Father' (2020)

Directed by Florian Zeller

The Father is a psychological drama told from the perspective of Anthony (Anthony Hopkins), a man with worsening dementia. He refuses assistance from his pleading daughter (Olivia Colman) despite his deteriorating condition. Anthony's viewpoint only grows more distorted as the days go by as reality as he knows it consistently morphs.

While the concept itself is undeniably potent, The Father works so well because of Hopkins' performance. It's possibly the best of the legendary actor's career and truly heartbreaking to watch. Those with personal relations to the movie's subject matter will particularly be affected, and even those unfamiliar are still sure to find it gutwrenching. In many ways, The Father is one of the most haunting movie experiences one could have because it's so raw.

6 'The Iron Claw' (2023)

Directed by Sean Durkin

Based on the true story of the Von Erich wrestling family, The Iron Claw is a dramatic tragedy that, unlike its subjects, doesn't pull any punches. Pushed into the fierce world of professional wrestling by a dominating father, four brothers must support each other in order to achieve their dreams. Unfortunately, one sudden catastrophe paves the way for many more to come.

The Iron Claw is a nuanced and tender portrayal of the Von Erich legacy that, while incredibly bleak, never comes across as exploitative. The subject, as well as the real figures depicted, is handled with tact. Despite some theatrical elements that occasionally lighten the load, The Iron Claw is somber by nature. Regardless of one's familiarity with the real-life family's plight, The Iron Claw is effective and powerful filmmaking and one of the most tender portrayals of brotherhood to ever grace the screen.

5 'Precious' (2009)

Directed by Lee Daniels

Set in 1987 Harlem, Precious follows Claireece Jones (Gabourey Sildibe), better known as Precious, a 16-year-old who's pregnant with her second child. Precious has known nothing but hardships her entire life, growing up poor, illiterate, and a victim of abuse at the hands of her father. Precious narrates her troubled life and fantasizes about a better one.

Despite how bleak of a movie it can be, Precious is a wonderfully crafted and potent experience. An Oscar-nominated Sildibe brings so much to the role of Precious that it's impossible not to feel for her; the fantasy sequences in which Precious dreams of a life filled with success and love are particularly saddening. Meanwhile, Mo'Nique delivers a titanic, Oscar-winning performance as Precious' monstrous mother, one of cinema's all-time best villains. vPrecious isn't a particularly fun watch, but it showcases a very human story that's well worth the time.

4 'Manchester by the Sea' (2016)

Directed by Kenneth Lonergan

Lee Chandler (Casey Affleck), a surly and lonely handyman, is named the guardian of his 16-year-old nephew Patrick (Lucas Hedges) following the death of his brother. Lee is woefully unprepared for the drastic lifestyle change but soon finds value in Patrick's company. Lee's return to his hometown of Manchester-by-the-Sea forces him to confront his troubled past once again.

Manchester by the Sea is a deeply moving and melancholic movie that assigns real depth to its characters. It's a sincere and grounded story supported by layered performances that make the movie feel like a window into someone else's life. There are moments of levity and hope, but Manchester by the Sea lingers on tragedy and features some truly devastating scenes that make the movie too heartbreaking to watch more than once.

3 '12 Years a Slave' (2013)

Directed by Steve McQueen

12 Years a Slave is based on the true story of Solomon Northup (Chiwetel Ejiofor), a Black man residing in New York in 1841. Despite being the son of a freed slave, Solomon is abducted and sold into slavery, forced to work on plantations in Louisiana. After enduring twelve years of grueling captivity across different plantations, Solomon is blessed with the chance to return home.

Naturally, movies based on the slave trade are going to be bleak and dismal. It's the darkest chapter in American history, and 12 Years a Slave captures the horrors and cruelty of the subject honestly. With an assortment of fantastic performances — including an Oscar-winning turn from Lupita Nyong'o — and confident direction from Steve McQueen, 12 Years a Slave is an essential historical movie that is tough but necessary.

2 'The Pianist' (2002)

Directed by Roman Polanski

At the dawn of World War II, celebrated Polish musician Wladyslaw Szpilman (Adrien Brody) is caught in the middle of the German occupation of Poland. As he and his family are selected for deportation to a nazi concentration camp, Szpilman escapes into the ruins of Warsaw, Poland's capital city. There, he struggles to survive as a refugee and witnesses the calamities of the tyrannical occupation.

The Pianist is a harrowing docudrama that is blunt and concise in its depiction of the animosity driving nazism. The violence is brutally realistic and uncompromising, yet never exploitative. The Pianist is a testament to the power of music and expression in times of extreme hardship; as distressing as it can be to watch, there's an elegance to the way it's crafted. The Pianist is an artistic success that remains one of the most depressing movies ever made.

1 'Requiem for a Dream' (2000)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky

Requiem for a Dream presents four stories of addiction. A retired widow is addicted to television and lives in her fantasies. A young heroic addict and his friend set out to make it big as drug dealers. A bright and young aspiring fashion designer's life spirals out of control as she delves into the world of narcotics.

Requiem for a Dream is regularly cited as one of the most disturbing movies ever made, and that's for good reason. At the turn of the century, visionary director Darren Aronofsky crafted a movie so ghastly and upsetting that it begs to be seen. Requiem for a Dream will never fall out of relevancy; featuring an all-time great, Oscar-nominated performance from Ellen Burstyn, it spares absolutely no comforts and features one of cinema's bleakest endings that is sure to leave an impression.

