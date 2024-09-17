It’s safe to assume that most drama movies, by their very definition, are going to deal with some heavy things and potentially go to some dark places. As a genre, dramas are all about exploring human struggles and everyday concerns, as well as telling stories that are either familiar or provoke emotional responses that may be relatable to viewers.

Some drama films are sentimental and aim to be touching, perhaps offering comfort or catharsis without being too harrowing (look at most slice-of-life movies, for example). Others can go in the other direction, and be truly emotionally daunting and perhaps even challenging, largely by showing characters in turmoil or dealing with extremely difficult situations. Sometimes, though, other movies manage to do a bit of both, dealing with sometimes harrowing situations while offering some hope and being, in their own ways, rather touching. The following titles should hopefully exemplify how movies are able to do this.

10 'The Elephant Man' (1980)

Director: David Lynch

Compared to most of his other movies, David Lynch’s The Elephant Man is a relatively grounded affair, telling a biographical story that’s largely devoid of the sort of surrealism and dreamlike/nightmarish atmosphere found in his other films. It’s about a real-life man named Joseph Merrick (whose first name is changed to John in the film), and the tragic way his life played out because of the fact he was severely deformed.

Much of The Elephant Man is harrowing, looking at the way people were – and still can be – ostracized because of things out of their control. Still, it treats its central figure with a huge amount of empathy, showcasing how he had a great deal to offer as a genuine human being while spending time showing how a few people did care for Merrick. It’s still a sad and sometimes soul-crushing film, but it’s not a cold or distant one, and there are moments of hope throughout.

9 'Room' (2015)

Director: Lenny Abrahamson

For a good chunk of Room, things are very emotionally intense, and for good reason. It’s a film that’s at first about a young woman and her child being trapped within a single location for about seven years, both against their will by an abusive kidnapper. If the entire movie stayed in that location, Room would be a film of an entirely despairing nature.

But there is eventual freedom for both the main characters, which is when Room switches from being a movie about surviving a horrific captivity to readjusting to the world outside, and all the challenges that come with it. It’s ultimately a film about resilience and coming out the other side of a terrible experience, and it balances its horrifying scenes with its quietly inspiring ones very effectively.

8 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' (1975)

Director: Miloš Forman

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is an exceedingly popular movie, so that makes calling it a “dark” drama sound potentially odd at first. But if you take a step back, it is a pretty emotionally taxing movie. It’s set within a psychiatric hospital, the main character – who’s faking his insanity – isn't exactly a stand-up guy, and the head nurse is terrifying, ruling over the patients while being indifferent at best, or gleefully sociopathic at worst.

It's a film that gets you to care about its underdog characters (perhaps the genuine patients more so than the protagonist, who’s ultimately more of an antihero, thanks to the villain being much worse) and isn't afraid to show bad things happening to some of them. But One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest does end on something of a triumphant note for some of the characters who survive the film, and, like The Elephant Man, it has a strong sense of empathy throughout.

7 'Mysterious Skin' (2004)

Director: Gregg Araki

In all honesty, the excellently acted and powerful Mysterious Skin leans more toward dark than it does touching or anything very positive, but a part of it does revolve around troubled people finding some sort of connection. The two main characters both suffered abuse when they were younger, with one of them struggling to remember what happened, while the other is haunted by the memories of what he went through.

There is the faintest amount of hope by the time Mysterious Skin is over, though part of the ending is also – appropriately enough – mysterious in the sense that it’s not entirely clear what will happen to the characters going forward. They may continue to heal, or despair may prevail, but if there’s a chance at the former, then that has to count for something.

6 'Life Is Beautiful' (1997)

Director: Roberto Benigni

In contrast to Mysterious Skin, Life Is Beautiful is a largely sentimental film, but it does play out against a horrific chapter in human history. Split into two halves, Life Is Beautiful is, at first, about a man and a woman falling in love in the years before World War II. Once the war starts, it soon shifts into becoming a Holocaust drama about the couple – and their young son – surviving in a concentration camp.

Most of the actual horrific events take place off-screen, but Life Is Beautiful does still unpack the heaviness of the situation, and consistently drives home the danger the main characters are constantly in. It walks a strange line between being a romantic comedy and a harrowing drama, but sort of makes it work in the end, standing as an effective tearjerker of a movie.

5 'Ordinary People' (1980)

Director: Robert Redford

Another drama bolstered by some great acting, Ordinary People mostly revolves around the members of a family all dealing with a great loss. It unpacks grief and the complex feelings that come about when a core piece of a family unit is taken away forever; namely, a son whose passing leaves his brother and parents in tumultuous emotional states.

There’s not much more to Ordinary People than that, but there also doesn’t have to be. It doesn’t sugarcoat things, getting rather dark at times because of its central premise, but neither is it a hopeless movie. It’s an emotional journey, as corny as that term might sound, and it succeeds thanks to the sensitive direction of Robert Redford and the excellent performances of all the cast members.