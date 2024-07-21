There’s nothing more important for a drama movie than having a great ending. No amount of goodwill that an audience has built up for a film will ever pay off if the film ends on a disappointing note that does not satisfy their requirements for the story. However, a particularly dark ending can always be a risk; audiences may not always be interested in seeing the last few minutes of a film which makes them leave the theaters with their heads held a little bit lower.

Whether it's the result of a last-minute death or a shocking plot twist, great drama movies can take a widely different direction if they end with shockingly dark scenes; for better or worse, it's these moments that define the films’ legacies, and how they are perceived. Here are ten drama movies with the darkest endings.

10 ‘Chinatown’ (1974)

Directed by Roman Polanski

Written by the late great Robert Towne, Chinatown is a haunting modernization of the neo-noir crime genre that ends with one of the most shocking deaths in cinematic history. After the detective Jake Gittes (Jack Nicholson) discovers that the enigmatic woman Mulwray (Faye Dunaway) has been being sexually abused by her father (John Huston), he’s forced to watch as she is killed in a tragic accident. The line “Forget it Jake, it’s Chinatown” is one of the most haunting last moments in any crime movie.

Chinatown’s dark ending became a subject of debate amidst its production, as Towne and director Roman Polanski disagreed on just how tragic they could take the story. As it stands, Chinatown has a gut punch so significant that it forces the viewers to think back on the film’s commentary on the corruption of California’s natural resources in an entirely different way.

9 ‘The Parallax View’ (1974)

Directed by Alan J. Pakula

The Parallax View was released during a prominent era of conspiracy thrillers in the 1970s, as real world events affected how Hollywood concocted its thrillers. Due to the Watergate scandal and the ongoing controversy surrounding the United States’ involvement in the Vietnam War, viewers were more untrustworthy of their government than ever before. These anxieties bubbled to the surface in Alan J. Pakula’s most defining political thriller.

The end of The Parallax View implies that a shadowy cabal is responsible for starting a series of assassination attempts on journalists, politicians, and activists that attempt to expose them. What’s most disturbing is that The Parallax View’s narrative seemed rather plausible; Pakula did not incorporate any sensationalistic elements that would have eroded the film’s sense of realism. Killing off a star as popular as Warren Beatty in the final moments was also a fairly unique way of showing how committed the film was to its dark themes.

8 ‘The Deer Hunter’ (1978)

Directed by Michael Cimino

The Deer Hunter rightfully took home the Academy Award for Best Picture, as it explored the tragedy of the Vietnam War in a more profound way than any other Hollywood epic. Michael Cimino’s nearly three hour masterpiece centers on a group of friends from Pennsylvania who are forced to take up arms and fight for their country, only to return home as the shattered shells of the men they once were. After one of their friends (Christopher Walken) takes his own life as a result of the post-traumatic stress disorder that he is struggling with, the survivors are forced to join in a tragic rendition of the national anthem as they gather for his funeral.

The Deer Hunter criticized the Vietnam campaign by showing the dehumanizing effect that it had on veterans and how improperly served they were by the country that they were supposedly fighting for.

7 ‘Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me’ (1992)

Directed by David Lynch

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me is a brilliant prequel film that managed to go to a far darker place than David Lynch ever could with the original Twin Peaks series on ABC. Set before the tragic mystery kicks off in the pilot episode, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me explores the last week in the life of Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee), a high school homecoming queen who suffers abuse at the hands of her father, Leland (Ray Wise). Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me ends by showing the graphic rape and murder of Laura that ended up drawing FBI Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) to her hometown at the beginning of the series.

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me is disturbing because it wasn’t burdened by the content restrictions of network television, making the entire sequence all the more horrifying.

6 ‘Se7en’ (1995)

Directed by David Fincher

Se7en is a chillingly dark crime thriller that ends with one of the most shocking plot twists in the history of the genre. As the detectives William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) and David Mills (Brad Pitt) pursue an enigmatic serial killer who uses the Biblical “Seven Deadly Sins” as the source of his inspiration, they’re surprised to find that the “John Doe” (Kevin Spacey) in question has revealed himself. This is because Doe has already abducted Mills’ wife (Gwyneth Paltrow) and is keeping her severed head in a box.

The shot of Paltrow’s severed head is shocking enough in its own right, but it's even more disturbing when thinking about the effect that it has on Mills. Mills ends up playing into Doe's plan all along when he ruthlessly kills him; as Somerset himself notes in the final moments, the world has become a much darker place.