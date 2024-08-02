One of the advents of dramatic cinema is the ability to touch on dark subject material that may be hard to wrestle with otherwise. Roger Ebert is often quoted as saying that “the movies are a machine that generates empathy,” and there’s always room for disturbing films to connect with viewers who may be struggling in their personal lives. As hard as it is to watch some of these films, exploring a truly ambitious work is generally going to be advantageous to any committed moviegoer.

Drama films need to be depthful and compassionate in order to justify their serious themes, as there is no point in including shocking moments purely to take the audience by surprise. While watching such dark films on a regular basis may not be beneficial to a viewer’s mental health, it certainly exposes them to some astounding works of art. Here are the ten darkest drama movies, ranked.

10 ‘M’ (1931)

Directed by Fritz Lang

M is one of the great films of the German Expressionist movement that laid the groundwork for the crime drama genre as it is known today. Fritz Lang’s gripping drama centers on an enigmatic child killer (Peter Lorre), who becomes a target for both the police and the mafia in Germany. It’s an absorbing thriller that shows the true depravity of evil, and how the most shocking circumstances can lead to unexpected alliances between rival organizations.

M may have been limited in the content that it could show because of the Hays Code, but it still contains some truly shocking moments that detail that anguish that a community deals with as their youth is preyed upon by a malicious serial killer. M presents that sort of nightmare scenario that is sure to disturb any parent, and still manages to make everyone else pretty uneasy.

9 ‘Tokyo Story’ (1953)

Directed by Yasujirō Ozu

Tokyo Story is one of the great films by Yasujirō Ozu, the legendary Japanese filmmaker known for creating stories about familial dysfunction. While Ozu has many masterpieces on his resume and has certainly shaped the way Japanese cinema evolved, Tokyo Story is perhaps his most probing and disturbing work. The intimate drama focuses on two generations of a family as they slowly realize that they are out of touch.

Tokyo Story is disturbing because of how realistic it is; even those unfamiliar with Japanese customs can comprehend the idea of elderly people being forgotten by their descendants, who don’t share the same respect for traditional family values. Tokyo Story isn’t just an indictment of the way that young people forget where they came from, but a reminder to celebrate the limited time that they have left with family members that could easily be lost at any moment.

8 ‘A Woman Under the Influence’ (1974)

Directed by John Cassavetes

A Woman Under the Influence is one of the many masterpieces of John Cassavetes' career, and perhaps one of the greatest films about the dissolution of a marriage. The masterful drama examines stars Gena Rowlands and Peter Falk as a couple whose relationship begins to splinter as the result of lingering anxieties about their future. The film is so realistic in its rambling conversations and awkward exchanges that at times it could be mistaken for a documentary about a real couple.

A Woman Under The Influence was unafraid to tackle such intimate topics as drug abuse, infidelity, sexual repression, and depression, which were all the more noteworthy when it was released in 1974. While Cassavettes made many films about the sinister reality of the human condition, A Woman Under The Influence may be the single most cynical film he ever made.

7 ‘The Deer Hunter’ (1978)

Directed by Michael Cimino

The Deer Hunter is one of the most disturbing films ever made about the Vietnam War, as it explores the effects that post-traumatic stress disorder have on an entire community that is reeling from their experiences in combat. Michael Cimino’s Best Picture winning masterpiece centers on a group of friends from Pennsylvania that return from Vietnam as shells of the men that they once were; most heartbreaking is the incredible performance by Christopher Walken, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as a suicidal veteran.

The Deer Hunter depicted moments of torture, depression, and familial conflict that hit particularly hard for anyone within a military family. It remains a controversial classic of the “New Hollywood” era that tore down the idealism of the “American Dream” by showing the bleak outlook that many veterans faced in the aftermath of their service.

6 ‘Apocalypse Now’ (1979)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Apocalypse Now is often cited as one of the greatest war films ever made, and for good reason. Francis Ford Coppola’s ambitious epic isn’t just about the Vietnam conflict, but about how war can bring out an animalistic, evil side of people that sacrifice their humanity. The 1979 classic focuses on a lone soldier (Martin Sheen) who ventures deep into the Vietnamese jungle to assassinate a crazed United States Colonel (Marlon Brando) who has formed his own separatist movement.

Apocalypse Now conjures up horrific imagery that feels taken out of a surrealist arthouse film, as Coppola was deeply inspired by the musings of Joseph Campbell and his classic novel Heart of Darkness. There’s no better depiction of the sentiment that “war is hell” than Apocalypse Now, a film that shows how truly dehumanizing it can be when nations are forced to settle their conflicts through armed battle.

5 ‘Star 80’ (1983)

Directed by Bob Fosse

Star 80 is based on one of the most shocking tragedies in Hollywood history, and has remained controversial ever since its initial release in 1983. Bob Fosse’s final film couldn’t be any more different than his musical Cabaret; it explores the life of the actress Dorothy Stratten (Mariel Hemmingway), who was murdered by her ex-boyfriend Paul Snider (Eric Roberts) at the time that she was expected to appear in the new comedy film They All Laughed from director Peter Bogdanovich.

Star 80 is unflinching in its depiction of emotional abuse and sexual assault, which is all the more disturbing when considering how close to the real events the film was released. There have been modern debates on whether Fosse was the best person to tell this particular story, but Star 80 is certainly a film that shows just how seedy of a place Hollywood can be for those that never get to achieve their dream.

4 ‘Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me’ (1992)

Directed by David Lynch

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me is a horrifying prequel to David Lynch’s hugely inspirational television drama Twin Peaks that managed to get darker and more graphic than the show would ever have been capable of. While Twin Peaks opened with the revelation that the high school homecoming queen Laura Palmer (Sheryl Lee) had been murdered and wrapped in plastic, the 1992 prequel explored the last weeks of her life as she suffers from abuse at the hands of her father, Leland (Ray Wise).

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me conjures spiritual visions of pure evil, while also featuring very realistic depictions of sexual assault. While the story is given greater context in Lynch’s follow up series Twin Peaks: The Return, it doesn’t make watching Laura’s suffering in Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me any easier to sit through more than once.

3 ‘American History X’ (1998)

Directed by Tony Kaye

American History X was an uncompromising examination of the rise of fascist ideology in the United States that features one of the bleakest endings in film history. Tony Kaye’s disturbing drama centers on a former neo-Nazi skinhead (Edward Norton) who tries to change the viewpoints of his younger brother (Edward Furlong) after being released from prison for his role in a hate crime. American History X is both a brutal prison drama and an examination of wounded masculinity.

American History X shows how susceptible wounded young men are to hateful thinking, and how hard it can be to break them out of this disturbing cycle. Norton earned a very well deserved Academy Award nomination for a performance that is as heartbreaking as it is terrifying; however, it’s the tragic role from Furlong that shows why combating these extremist viewpoints is important in preventing future instances of violent tragedy.

2 ‘Bad Education’ (2004)

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

Bad Education is a twisty crime drama from Pedro Almodóvar, a filmmaker known for crossing the line when it comes to content with his controversial films Woman On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown and All About My Brother. A story told in three parts with characters assuming different identities, Bad Education explores two former school friends who come to grips with the abuse they received as children as they both grow up to hold prominent roles within the entertainment industry.

Bad Education examines the lingering sense of guilt and shame that victims feel as they grow older, and shows how art is just one tool that can be instructive in the healing process. Bad Education is one of the highest grossing NC-17 movies ever made, indicating that this intimate story of conspiracy and friendship resonated with a significant amount of viewers.

1 ‘Melancholia’ (2011)

Directed by Lars Von Trier

Melancholia may be the darkest film that Lars Von Trier has ever made, which is fairly impressive considering that he has directed some of the most depressing films of all-time. The 2011 apocalyptic drama stars Kirsten Dunst as a woman who copes with her family dysfunction as she awaits the destruction of Earth in a seismic weather event.

Rarely has hopelessness been conveyed on screen better than it was in Melancholia, as Von Trier shows how horrifying it can be to know there is nothing to be done about the forces of nature that are beyond control. Although Melancholia is certainly a metaphor for climate change and mankind’s ignorance on the effects of pollution, its focus on feelings of isolation and depression hit particularly hard amidst the COVID-19 crisis that shut down a majority of the world’s infrastructure in early 2020.

