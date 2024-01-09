Not every film that earns the reputation of being a "classic" was necessarily heralded as such during its initial release. Many all-time classics only earned the acclaim that they did after a period of reconsideration. While it's easy to simplify a film to its IMDb rating or Tomatometer score, film criticism is more complicated than a simple binary metric. Even if some audiences consider a certain film to be a work of genius, it might not appeal to a broad audience.

It's often that divisive films are more interesting than those that earn mixed responses. The worst crime a film can commit is being dull, and a terrible one deserves credit for provoking some sort of extreme reaction. Divisive films have the opportunity to inspire discussion and debate among fans. Even if audiences don't come to a consensus about its quality, it wouldn't be as interesting if everyone simply agreed. It's impossible to please everyone; even Roger Ebert had films he hated. These dramas are ambitious and thought-provoking yet too challenging for mainstream audiences; however, they are every bit as worthy of recognition as any average Oscar bait.

10 ‘Cosmopolis’ (2012)

Director: David Cronenberg

Director David Cronenberg has often used horror to expose the flaws within the social infrastructure. Although Cronenberg has made some admittedly weird movies, the scariest aspects of Videodrome or Scanners are the truths that he unveils about the banality of evil. While it isn't necessarily a traditional horror film, Cronenberg's 2012 satire Cosmopolis has a lot to say about how the wealthiest members of society seem to operate within their own plane of existence.

Robert Pattinson delivers one of the best performances of his career as a wealthy man who travels by limo to get a haircut. In the midst of his travels, a violent social uprising takes place. Cronenberg's depiction of such egocentric priorities made the film's commentary on class differences more compelling. While Cosmopolis' odd tone may have divided audiences, it successfully starts conversations about the "haves" and "have-nots."

9 'Solaris' (2002)

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Remakes are always going to be challenging, as it's almost impossible not to compare a new version to the original. This makes it even more challenging when the source material is already considered to be a masterpiece like Andrei Tarkovsky's 1972 science fiction epic, Solaris. Tarkovsky's classic is a masterful slow-burn triumph that evokes comparisons to science fiction classics like 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Although remaking a film like Solaris may have given some filmmakers trepidation, Steven Soderbergh was up to the challenge. Soderbergh's version of the film cuts the run time in half and ditches some of the more existential elements of the original for an emotional storyline involving George Clooney's character. While perhaps Soderbergh's Solaris will always be in the shadow of the original, that doesn't mean that it's any less compelling. Audiences and critics didn't entirely love Soderbergh's Solaris—it sits at 66% critic and 59% audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it has enough thoughtful and thought-provoking ideas to make it a worthwhile effort.

8 'The Fountain' (2006)

Director: Darren Aronofsky

Darren Aronofsky could often be accused of making films that are at times unbearably miserable; between The Wrestler, Requiem for a Dream, and The Whale, Aronofsky really likes putting his characters through the wringer. The Fountain is just as emotionally grueling but far more mature. Rather than focusing on visceral acts of violence, The Fountain shows how a scientist (Hugh Jackman) cares for his wife (Rachel Weisz) as she deals with a critical illness.

Despite the more fantastical elements, The Fountain latches on to emotional truths that anyone who has ever feared for a loved one's safety can relate to. While The Fountain's ending divided audiences, who viewed it as inconclusive, the film's slant towards existentialism shows that Aronofsky had matured as an artist and storyteller.

7 'Babylon' (2022)

Directed by Damien Chazelle

It's shocking to think that Damien Chazelle directed both La La Land and Babylon within a few years of each other. The two films are complete opposites; the former is a fantastical musical that celebrates the highs and lowes of Hollywood, while the latter is a disturbing account of what working in the classic film industry was really like. La La Land is all about hope and romance, but Babylon adds a healthy dose of reality.

Although many of the events are completely based on Chazelle's absurd imagination, Babylon draws inspiration from real figures and films from 1930s Hollywood. Babylon is a film designed to make audiences uneasy, forcing them to reflect on whether their nostalgia for classic cinema is warranted.

6 'Melancholia' (2011)

Director: Lars Von Trier

Melancholia isn't a typical disaster movie by any stretch of the imagination, but rather a compelling examination of apocalyptic anxieties. While the plot is plucked straight out of science fiction, director Lars Von Trier examines the existential dread of climate change through the perspective of sisters Justine (Kirsten Dunst) and Claire (Charlotte Gainsbourg).

While no less disturbing than any of Von Trier's other films, Melancholia's perpetual misery is for a purpose. Both Justine and Claire have individual mental health struggles, which doesn't make the planet's impending demise any easier to cope with. Melancholia is the opposite of a crowd-pleaser, designed to make the audience uncomfortable while still making a powerful statement.

5 'Southland Tales' (2007)

Director: Richard Kelly

After his 2001 time travel film Donnie Darko became a cult classic, director Richard Kelly took on a much more ambitious project with the post-apocalyptic satire Southland Tales. Although it debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006, it wasn't granted a full theatrical release until a year later. Southland Tales is a film of unrivaled ambition; it serves as a gripping argument against capitalism, celebrity worship, consumerism, and barbarism.

Southland Tales is notable for being one of the strangest films that Dwayne Johnson ever starred in. Johnson can often be accused of simply playing the same character over and over again, but he's never had another role quite like Boxer Santaros. Southland Tales' confusing, rambling story may have generated backlash initially, but its insights on the realities of a post-9/11 America feel oddly prescient today.

4 'Under the Skin' (2014)

Director: Jonathan Glazer

Jonathan Glazer's Under the Skin is a stark, terrifying examination of human existence from the perspective of an alien. Scarlett Johansson stars as an enigmatic being who takes the form of a human woman and begins to seduce men to learn more about humanity. It's through the perspective of an outsider that mankind's beauty and ugliness are revealed.

Under the Skin's abrupt ending, graphic violence, and slow pace may have made it initially difficult to appreciate. However, the film is a thoughtful commentary on being an outsider; Johansson's character faces trepidation as both a woman and an immigrant. While Under the Skin's unusual tone and disorienting narrative structure may have warded off casual viewers, it certainly stands as one of the most imaginative arthouse films in recent memory.

3 'Nymphomaniac' (2013)

Director: Lars von Trier

Certified provocateur Lars von Trier went all-in on his exploration of sexuality and desire, Nymphomaniac. Divided into two volumes, the film tells the story of Joe, a self-diagnosed nymphomaniac who tells her life story to Seligman, a middle-aged bachelor. Regular von Trier collaborator Charlotte Gainsbourg leads an impressive cast, including Stellan Skarsgård, Uma Thurman, Jamie Bell, and Willem Dafoe.

Nymphomaniac has all the makings of a Lars von Trier movie: it's unrestrained, excessive, indulgent, and challenging. Confidently supported by an admirable Gainsbourg, Nymphomaniac is an overly franc look into human sexuality and expression from one of cinema's most uncompromising filmmakers. Nymphomaniac is not an easy watch, contributing to its divisive reception from critics and audiences—on Rotten Tomatoes, Volume I has an audience score of 69, while Volume II has a more mixed 55.

2 'Birth' (2004)

Director: Jonathan Glazer

The mighty Nicole Kidman stars in Jonathan Glazer's 2004 drama Birth. The Oscar-winner plays Anna, a grieving widow who becomes convinced her husband, Sean, has reincarnated as a ten-year-old boy. Few films have been as polarizing as Birth, and it remains as divisive as it was in 2004.

The film's themes were instantly controversial, as was a scene were Kidman and Cameron Bright's character seemingly took a bath together. The discourse surrounding the film largely revolved around the content and its intended message. Birth's ending also infuriated some, who considered it unsatisfying. The truth is, Birth is among the 21st century's most thought-provoking films, a profound and complicated exploration of the nature of love, propelled by a stunning tour-de-force from a never-better Kidman.

1 'Mother!' (2017)

Director: Darren Aronofsky

Master provocateur Darren Aronofsky is at his most unabashedly incendiary with his 2017 psychological fantasy drama Mother! Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence arguably gives the performance of her career as the titular character, a young and naive woman married to a much older man. Her peaceful existence becomes disrupted by the sudden arrival of unwanted strangers who bring chaos to her life.

Allegorical to the point of abstraction, Mother! works as either a Biblical metaphor or a condemnation of artistry and male ego. Mother! sharply divided critics and audiences, as evidenced by its critical and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Some found it tragic and impactful, while others dismissed it as exploitative and pretentious. Whatever opinions fans might have, the fact remains that Mother! is an admirably bold film and a worthy showcase for Aronofsky and Lawrence's talents.

