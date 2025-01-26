Drama is one particular film genre that is appealing to almost every kind of film fan out there. Whether it's a heartfelt romantic drama or a laugh until you cry comedy drama, the genre is guaranteed to have something entertaining up its sleeve. With classics such as Citizen Kane and Casablanca, the drama genre has essentially dominated the world of cinema and continues to reign as one of the top film genres today.

Through the years, there have been hundreds of contributions to the drama genre, including All About Eve, To Kill a Mockingbird, and Schindler's List, which are just a few notable classic dramas that should be one on everyone's watchlist at some point in their lives. Out of the massive number of entries in the timeless film genre, the following are ten essential drama films that everyone should see at least once.

10 'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

Directed by Frank Darabont

Most people think author, Stephen King, only writes horror, but his 1982 novel, Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption, is one of his best novels as well as one of the best film adaptations of the author's work. Tim Robbins stars as a wrongfully convicted man, Andy Dufresne, who finds himself serving two life terms in a tough prison full of corruption and backdoor deals.

The Shawshank Redemption is ranked as one of the best criminal dramas with an array of emotionally-driven performances by an all-star cast, notably consisting of Morgan Freeman, James Whitmore, and Bob Gunton. Surprisingly, The Shawshank Redemption performed rather poorly at the box office, but today, it is regarded as one '90s film that should have been a hit. The Shawshank Redemption received seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay, earning the most nominations out of King's film adaptations.

9 '12 Angry Men' (1957)

Directed by Sidney Lumet

The classic legal drama, 12 Angry Men, is essentially a bottled film set primarily in a courthouse with a prominent cast of stars such as Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb, and Jack Klugman, who each deliver powerhouse performances. The movie opens at the closing arguments of a murder trial and as the jury goes to deliberate, everyone agrees on the defendant being guilty except for one juror. As the men go through the evidence, one by one, each of them begins to question their opinion, leading to a heated and intense stand-off within the group.

Director Sidney Lumet made his directorial debut with 12 Angry Men, which is a vital, thought-provoking drama that transcends the jury room and dives into social issues and prejudices that can unfortunately sway one's opinion. The drama leaves audiences simply spellbound with its outstanding performances and intricate plot that is beautifully spun into a convincing case of reasonable doubt.

Twelve jurors are confined to a deliberation room during a sweltering summer, tasked with deciding the guilt or innocence of a young man accused of murder. Initially appearing as a straightforward case, the proceedings take a dramatic turn as one dissenting juror begins to challenge the evidence. The intense narrative explores the complexities of justice and human nature as each juror confronts their own biases and the dynamics of group decision-making.

8 'To Kill a Mockingbird' (1962)

Directed by Robert Mulligan

Image via Universal Studios

The compelling film adaptation of Harper Lee's famous novel, To Kill a Mockingbird, is an absolute must-see drama that is a unique cross between a coming-of-age story and a lesson about humanity and empathy. The film is told through the eyes of six-year-old Scout Finch (Mary Bedham), who, along with her older brother, Jem (Phillip Alford), is educated about being prejuidice by their father and local attorney, Atticus (Gregory Peck), who is defending a local African American man who has been charged with raping a white woman.

To Kill a Mockingbird is one of the greatest courtroom dramas of all time and serves as an insightful example of the old saying to never judge a book by its cover. The film marked the feature debut of Robert Duvall, who plays the Finches' mysterious neighbor, Boo Radley, who is an unseen but vital participant in this classic drama. To Kill a Mockingbird earned eight Academy Award nominations, winning three for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Art Direction, and Best Actor for Peck's tour de force performance.