Although it was a tumultuous year for the film industry, 2023 had no shortage of great movies. The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes may have led to a temporary delay in production, but these strikes only reinforced the importance of giving artists what they were worth. While the year had its fair share of box office disasters, many acclaimed drama films earned significant financial and critical success. It certainly will not be easy for critics and awards pundits to narrow down which films represent the best of the year.

While new films from Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese, Yorgos Lanthimos, and Greta Gerwig earned significant attention, some of the year’s best films were from up-and-coming filmmakers. Not every film will be a box office success like Oppenheimer, but a film’s financial performance doesn’t necessarily indicate its quality. In fact, there are more than a few smaller films that didn’t receive much attention that are worth praising as some of the year’s highlights. Here are the ten most underrated drama films of 2023, ranked.

10 'A Thousand and One' (2023)

Directed by A.V. Rockwell

Image via Focus Features

A Thousand and One is a remarkable directorial debut from filmmaker A.V. Rockwell, and features one of the year’s best performances from Teyana Taylor. Taylor stars as the single mother Inez, who raises her young son, Terry, outside the foster care system to ensure that he has the best upbringing. Unfortunately, this choice has consequences once Terry grows up. The film serves as both a tribute to the power of single parents and a critique of the foster care system.

While A Thousand and One does not embellish its characters’ everyday existence, Rockwell crafts a vibrant, exciting depiction of New York that makes the city itself feel like a character. Although the film deals with serious issues, there’s also a lot of heart, humor, and honesty that comes from seeing Inez raise her child on her own terms.

A Thousand and One After unapologetic and fiercely loyal Inez kidnaps her son Terry from the foster care system, mother and son set out to reclaim their sense of home, identity, and stability, in a rapidly changing New York City. Release Date March 31, 2023 Director A.V. Rockwell Cast Teyana Taylor , Will Catlett , Josiah Cross , Aven Courtney , Aaron Kingsley Adetola Rating R Runtime 116 minutes Main Genre Drama Genres Drama

Watch on Prime Video

9 'Flora and Son' (2023)

Directed by John Carney

Image via Apple TV+

Writer/director John Carney has proven himself to be adept in using music to tell heartfelt stories about youthful relationships. While his landmark 2007 musical Once used its simplicity to reinvent the genre, his latest film Flora and Son examines the possibility of finding artistic passion late in life. Flora and Son showed how music can create familial bonding moments with a story that focuses on the single mother Flora (Eve Hewson) in Dublin. Flora begins to take an interest in music when she realizes that it’s a way for her to connect with her troublesome teenage son Max (Orén Kinlan).

Although Flora and Son’s original songs are impressive in their own right, it's even more exciting to see what events in these characters’ lives inspire their work. While Flora and Son hasn’t received the same attention as some of Carney’s other projects, it's just as satisfying as an emotional story.

Flora and Son A single mom at war with her son is trying to find a hobby for him. One day, she rescues a guitar from a dumpster. Release Date September 29, 2023 Director John Carney Cast Eve Hewson , Joseph Gordon-Levitt , Oren Kinlan , Jack Reynor Rating R Runtime 97 minutes Main Genre Drama Genres Drama , Music

Watch on Apple TV+

8 'Of an Age' (2023)

Directed by Goran Stolevski

Image via Focus Features

While there have been many great coming-of-age movies in the last decade, the Australian drama Of an Age turns the premise of an initial romantic interaction and transforms it into a thriller. Young love can be both terrifying and exhilarating, and Of an Age shows the complex emotions that adolescents feel when they don’t entirely understand their emotions. The film explores an intimate relationship between the young Serbian immigrant Kol (Elias Anton) and his friend Adam (Thom Green); it's a relationship that defines them both as they grow up.

While director Goran Stolevski is by no means a household name, his sensitive depiction of masculinity and visceral imagery indicate that he has a promising future as a filmmaker. Although the gentle momentum and sensuality of his filmmaking techniques may evoke comparisons to directors like Luca Guadagnino or Barry Jenkins, Stolevski has created a style that is entirely his own.

Of an Age Release Date August 4, 2022 Director Goran Stolevski Cast Elias Anton , Thom Green , Hattie Hook Runtime 100 Minutes

Watch on Prime Video

7 'The Royal Hotel' (2023)

Directed by Kitty Green

Image via TIFF

Kitty Green’s 2020 drama The Assistant was a groundbreaking first feature that examined the horrors of a toxic workplace environment, and gave Ozark star Julia Garner one of the best roles of her career. Green’s second feature, The Royal Hotel, touches on similar themes of toxic masculinity and the unspoken threats of sexism. Its story focuses on the young women Hanna (Garner) and Live (Jessica Henwick), who take a new job as bartenders in the Australian outback. They find that their workplace is constantly surrounded by aggressive men that attempt to get under their skin.

Green’s sense of realism makes the film even more intense, as none of these interactions feel less than authentic. The film does a great job at questioning each character’s motivation at every turn, and allows Garner to give another reserved, yet powerful performance. Although it may not be considered a “horror” film, the authentic depiction of toxic masculinity makes The Royal Hotel one of the year’s most terrifying films.

The Royal Hotel Release Date September 1, 2023 Director Kitty Green Cast Hugo Weaving Emile Sherman , Iain Canning Runtime 91 Minutes Main Genre Thriller

Watch on Apple TV

6 'Chevalier' (2023)

Directed by Stephen Williams

Image via Searchlight Pictures

A great movie biopic needs to both engage the viewer with its subject and explore the context of their achievements, and Stephen Williams’ period drama Chevalier does both. The sweeping musical epic explores the life of the French-Caribbean musician Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), whose skills of composing attracted the attention of Marie Antoinette (Lucy Boynton). Although Chevalier celebrates the genius of Saint-George’s artistry, it explores the racial and financial tension within 18th century France.

Williams does a great job at framing Chevalier as a competition story, as Saint-Georges must prove his merits in a contest with the rival composer Christoph Willibald Gluck (Henry Lloyd-Hughes). Although Chevalier is meticulously designed and captures the look and feel of 18th century France, the kinetic storytelling makes the story feel decidedly more modern. It’s an unmissable window into an era of history that rarely feels this exciting.

Watch on Hulu

5 'Evil Does Not Exist' (2023)

Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

The legendary Japanese filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi managed to generate enthusiasm from a worldwide audience with his sensitive emotional drama Drive My Car, a film that challenged expectations about what the healing process looked like. Hamaguchi’s follow-up feature, Evil Does Not Exist, is just as subversive. The film follows the single father Takumi (Hitoshi Omika) and his young daughter Hana (Ryo Nishikawa) as they live in a small village. When their village is selected as a new construction site for the Tokyo company Playmode, Takumi considers what he must do to protect the environment.

Hamaguchi’s gorgeous visuals make the film’s pro-environmentalist themes more powerful, as he often relies on recurring motifs rather than dialogue. While it may not be the devastating emotional achievement that Drive My Car was, Evil Does Not Exist is equally worthy of consideration by fans of international cinema.

Editor's Note: Not available for streaming.

4 'The Burial' (2023)

Directed by Maggie Betts

Image via Prime Video

While courtroom dramas were very popular in the 1990s, there sadly have not been as many new classics within the genre in recent years. However, Maggie Betts’ crowd-pleasing biopic The Burial is an engaging new legal thriller that feels like a throwback to an older era of storytelling. The film tells the incredible true story of funeral director Jerry O’Keefe (Tommy Lee Jones), who hired the flashy personal injury lawyer Willie E. Gary (Jamie Foxx) to represent his family’s business in a major court case.

Although the playful banter between Foxx and Jones creates some surprisingly humorous moments, The Burial examines the perils of corporate greed and the infrastructural flaws within the American justice system. Although The Burial was able to find an audience when it debuted on Amazon Prime Video, it's unfortunate that a majority of audiences did not get the chance to see it on the big screen.

The Burial Inspired by true events, a lawyer helps a funeral home owner save his family business from a corporate behemoth, exposing a complex web of race, power, and injustice. Release Date October 13, 2023 Director Maggie Betts Cast Jamie Foxx , Tommy Lee Jones , Jurnee Smollett , Alan Ruck Rating R Runtime 126 minutes Main Genre Drama Genres Drama Writers Doug Wright , Maggie Betts , Jonathan Harr

Watch on Prime Video

3 'Carmen' (2023)

Directed by Benjamin Millepied

Image via Sony

2023 saw the debut of musical films like The Color Purple and The Little Mermaid, which had previously been seen on stage. However, Benjamin Millepied’s new film Carmen is an original musical loosely based on the opera of the same name. The film follows the young traveler Carmen (Melissa Barrera) and the ex-marine Aidan (Paul Mescal) as they flee from authorities within the Mexican desert.

Carmen modernizes the classic opera with its beautiful choreographed dance numbers and a terrific score from composer Nicholas Britell. Millepied does a great job at examining the characters’ emotional states through visuals alone, and relies upon the expressive physical performances by Barrera and Mescal. While it may not be a traditionally entertaining musical, Carmen deserves credit for keeping the genre feeling fresh.

Carmen (2022) Release Date September 11, 2022 Director Benjamin Millepied Cast Melissa Barrera , Paul Mescal , Rossy de Palma , Tracy Curry Runtime 117 Minutes Main Genre Drama Genres Drama , Musical

Watch on Apple TV

2 'Cassando' (2023)

Directed by Roger Ross Williams

Image via Amazon

Gael Garcia Bernal has proven himself as an accomplished dramatic actor since his performance in Pedro Almodovar’s brilliant 2004 thriller Bad Education, but he had the role of his career in this year’s biopic Cassandro. The film explores the incredible true story of Saúl Armendáriz, an amateur wrestler who created the flamboyant character “Cassandro” during his performances in Mexican lucha libre wrestling matches.

Cassandro celebrates the performative aspect of wrestling, and does a great job at showing how Armendáriz draws from his own personal experiences to craft his stage persona. The wrestling matches themselves are captured in intimate detail by director Roger Ross Williams, who explores the intricate staging that goes into each stunt. While 2023 saw the debut of the acclaimed wrestling drama The Iron Claw, wrestling fans will want to check out Cassandro to see a different depiction of the sport.

Cassandro Release Date September 22, 2023 Director Roger Ross Williams Cast Gael García Bernal , Roberta Colindrez , Perla De La Rosa , Joaquin Cosio Rating R Runtime 107 minutes Main Genre Drama Genres Drama , Biography , sport Writers David Teague , Roger Ross Williams

Watch on Prime Video

1 'Guy Ritchie's The Covenant' (2023)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

While this year’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre felt like business as usual for director Guy Ritchie, the British filmmaker also released a surprisingly straightforward war drama that felt like an outlier within his career. Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant explores the relationship between the American Master Sergeant John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) and his Afghan translator Ahmed Abdullah (Dar Salim) during an overseas operation. Although the story is fictitious, Ritchie drew from recent events when creating the story.

Although Ritchie is known for his flashy dialogue and humorous action sequences, The Covenant is an earnest tribute to military veterans that underscores the importance of translators. While war dramas can be accused of being overtly nationalistic, The Covenant is able to celebrate the heroism of men like Kinely and Ahmed without lionizing violence itself. It’s well worth checking out for anyone who wants to see Ritchie try something new.

Watch on Prime Video

NEXT: The 30 Best Movies of 2023