There’s nothing audiences love more than a feel-good movie that can lift their spirits and leave them smiling. Drama movies tend to do this particularly well, being able to balance both lighthearted and more thematic material. The result is something that is able to make audiences both laugh and cry and offer something truly emotional and moving.

Most of these films tend to have characters that are forced to overcome adversity in some shape of form, and end up beating the odds and proving society wrong. They have the ability to leave viewers feeling inspired and like they too can conquer anything. The 2010s was an excellent period for these types of films, delivering memorable stories that audiences had no problem connecting to.

10 ‘We Bought A Zoo’ (2011)

Directed by Cameron Crowe

Director Cameron Crowe knows a thing or two when it comes to directing feel-good movies, having been at the helm of hits like Jerry Maguire, Almost Famous and Say Anything. One of his most wholesome and heartwarming films is We Bought A Zoo, starring Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson. The story follows Benjamin (Damon), a widower who moves his family to the countryside and buys a house attached to a zoo.

He is tasked with renovating and re-opening the zoo, which presents its own challenges for him and his children. We Bought a Zoo tells a beautiful tale of a family struggling to deal with their grief, and eventually finding a way to move on and have a full life. It’s also based on a true story, which makes the film even more endearing and enjoyable.

9 ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ (2019)

Directed by Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz

The Peanut Butter Falcon is a quirky adventure with plenty of heart and depth. The film follows Zak (Zack Gottsagen), a man with down syndrome who runs away from his nursing home to pursue his dream of becoming a wrestler. Along the way, he meets Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), an outlaw who becomes not only his friend, but his coach. Dakota Johnson also features as Eleanor, an employee from the nursing home who is looking for Zak.

The unlikely friendship at the film’s core is adorably sweet and tender, providing both laughs and real heart. The film also manages to naturally weave in representation through its lovable protagonist. Anchored by strong leading performances, The Peanut Butter Falcon is an unabashed crowd pleaser that will leave viewers feeling warm and fuzzy.

8 ‘Chef’ (2014)

Directed by Jon Favreau

Director Jon Favreau is known for directing massive mainstream hits such as Iron Man, Elf and The Jungle Book. However, one of his most delightful films that has slightly fallen under the radar is 2014’s Chef. Favreau directs and stars as Carl Casper, a chef who buys and starts a food truck after losing his job at a restaurant. Through the process, he becomes closer to his estranged family.

Favreau brilliantly balances both directing and acting duties, delivering a film that is mouth-watering, immensely satisfying and realistically touching. He is supported by an all-star cast, including Marvel co-stars Scarlett Johannson and Robert Downey Jr., as well as Sofía Vergara and John Leguizamo. Chef makes the case for Favreau to return to telling smaller scale and emotionally resonant stories.

7 ‘The Greatest Showman’ (2017)

Directed by Michael Gracey

Hugh Jackman leads the spectacular and glorious musical The Greatest Showman, playing P. T. Barnum. The film is a heavily fictionalized retelling of Barnum’s life as a pioneer of show business, using his imagination and creativity to launch the Barnum & Bailey Circus. Barnum fosters an environment for social outcasts, which includes bearded lady Lettie Lutz (Keala Settle) and trapeze artist Anne Wheeler (Zendaya), among others.

With toe-tapping original tunes like ‘This Is Me’, ‘Rewrite The Stars’, ‘A Million Dreams’ and ‘Never Enough’, The Greatest Showman soars in a dazzling display of scale and entertainment. The film is all about embracing your differences and proving others wrong, which Barnum and his performers manage to do in show-stopping fashion. Their journey will lift the spirits of audiences and leave them singing long after the credits roll.

6 ‘Lion’ (2016)

Directed by Garth Davis

The Oscar-nominated Australian film Lion tells one of the most incredible and inspiring true stories to ever hit the big screen. As a little boy, Saroo (Sunny Pawar) is separated from his family in India after getting lost. He is then adopted by Sue (Nicole Kidman) and John (David Wenham), a loving Australian couple. Twenty-five years later, adult Saroo (Dev Patel) decides to search for his birth parents.

Lion is a tale of loss and heartbreak as well as hope and determination, as Saroo miraculously uses Google Earth to locate his birth mother in India. Pawar will melt the hearts of audiences as young Saroo, Patel gives one of his strongest performances to date, and Kidman and Wenham are an empathetic and comforting presence as Saroo’s parents. Lion proves that real life miracles can actually happen, and that one should never lose faith.

Lion Release Date January 20, 2016 Director Garth Davis Runtime 129 minutes

5 ‘Hidden Figures’ (2016)

Directed by Theodore Melfi

Many movies set during the time period of the Civil Rights Movement tend to be incredibly motivational, thought-provoking and affecting. While some of the worst aspects of humanity are put on display, the strength of the human spirit and fighting against the system to obtain justice is empowering to watch. There are many important stories from that time in history, and one of those is told in Hidden Figures.

The film tells the true story of three African-American women - Katherine G. Johnson (Taraji P. Henson), Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monáe) - who work as mathematicians at NASA. While dealing with the bigoted social norms of the time, they play a pivotal role in astronaut John Glenn’s (Glen Powell) launch into orbit. The fierce determination of these women, particularly Katherine, as they stand their ground and exemplify their worth, is nothing short of remarkable.

4 ‘Wonder’ (2017)

Directed by Stephen Chbosky

Kindness can go a long way, especially towards those who are different and face more obstacles in life than others. This timely message and attitude is the basis of the film Wonder, which follows Auggie (Jacob Tremblay), a young boy who has a facial deformity. While he is bullied by his peers at school, he finds support from friends like Jack (Noah Jupe) and his parents (Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson) and sister (Izabela Vidovic).

Wonder tugs at the heartstrings, proving that love really is powerful enough to conquer life’s challenges, and that we could all afford to be more kind to each other. The film celebrates how being an individual is a positive, which is something viewers can take away and bring into their own lives. It’s also a sentimental movie appropriate for the whole family.

3 ‘Eddie the Eagle’ (2016)

Directed by Dexter Fletcher

Sports movies are commonly known for telling uplifting stories of determination and underdogs who manage to succeed against the odds. One of the most joyful and heartfelt sports films of the last ten years is the biopic Eddie the Eagle, starring Taron Egerton and Hugh Jackman. Egerton plays Michael ‘Eddie’ Edwards, an awkward but tenacious ski-jumper who becomes the first person from Great Britain to perform in Olympic ski jumping.

He is coached by charismatic veteran Bronson Preary (Jackman). Underdog Eddie is constantly underestimated by his peers and superiors, but refuses to give up, and makes his Olympic dream come true. Egerton is absolutely charming as the lovable lead, who steals the show at the 1988 Winter Olympics despite not winning. Just like Eddie does, the film soars, and will leave viewers soaring too.

2 ‘Pride’ (2014)

Directed by Stephen Beresford

Pride tells the story of a pivotal time in England for the LGBTQI+ movement. The film sees a group of gay and lesbian activists lend their support to the National Union of Mineworkers during their strike in Wales in 1984. These two very different groups find common ground when they discover they have the same political enemies, and team up to fight for both of their causes. The activists end up finding an ally in the most unexpected of places.

Pride is both a profound and hilarious romp, with a moving display of solidarity and how unity and love can overcome hostility and fear. It stands as one of the best LGBTQI+ films, with a wonderfully English cast that includes Imelda Staunton, Bill Nighy, Dominic West, Paddy Considine, George MacKay, Andrew Scott, Jessica Gunning and many more.

1 ‘The Intouchables’ (2011)

Directed by Oliver Nakache and Éric Toledano

The Intouchables is a film that manages to expertly balance comedy and drama, telling a poignant story of an unexpected friendship. When the wealthy Phillipe (François Cluzet) loses his wife and becomes a quadriplegic after an accident, he hires Driss (Omar Sy) to be his caretaker and also look after his daughter. Driss has a criminal record and has just been released from prison, making him a surprising choice for the job, but the two form a strong bond.

Phillipe and Driss are from completely different walks of life, but find a meaningful connection with each other. It captures both the highs and lows they experience, and Cluzet and Sy are magnificent to watch together. There’s a reason The Intouchables is one of the most popular French movies ever, and it remains far superior to its American remake, The Upside.

The Intouchables Release Date November 2, 2011 Director Olivier Nakache , Eric Toledano Runtime 112 minutes

