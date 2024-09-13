Film is often a medium that audiences can look to when they are feeling down, as watching an exciting story play out on screen is a great way to distract from any personal issues that a viewer is going through. While simply seeing an exciting story play out is always going to serve as a powerful work of escapism, there are a few classics that tell exciting narratives about heroes overcoming the odds and finding greater insights, happiness, and meaning.

Entertainment value is important, but truly great films are able to inspire audiences to make meaningful changes in their own lives in which everyone stands to benefit. It is for this reason that the cinematic medium has existed for over a century, and will continue to exist for many more generations. Here are the ten most uplifting drama movies, ranked.

10 ‘Rocky’ (1976)

Directed by John G. Avildsen

Rocky set the standard for what an underdog sports movie should look like, even though the premise of a down-on-his-luck guy who gets one shot to prove himself is applicable to many genres, and not just sports. Rocky is a rather tender and sweet film, showing that for as much as Sylvester Stallone received attention for being an action star, he still had a heart of gold.

The training sequences in Rocky are exhilarating, thanks in no small part to the all-time great score. However, it’s the film’s subversive ending, which presents a very different concept about the notion of winning, that has made it a classic worth rediscovering for generations hence. The fact that the Rocky franchise is still continuing to this day in the form of the Creed spinoff series is evidence of the longstanding cultural impact that John Avildsen’s original film has had.

9 ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ (1962)

Directed by Robert Mulligan

To Kill A Mockingbird had the responsibility of adapting one of the greatest novels of all-time, and thankfully Robert Mulligan delivered a cinematic interpretation that was just as worthy of being praised and studied for years. While at its heart To Kill A Mockingbird is a coming-of-age story about a girl learning about the ways of the world and the darkness of man, the incredible performance by Gregory Peck is what gives the film its inspirational message about the pursuit of justice.

To Kill A Mockingbird is grounded in reality, as it acknowledges the inherent prejudices and conflicts that were present in the era. With all of that already being said, the powerful speech that Peck’s character delivers about the power and importance of racial unity in the film’s final moments easily ranks among the greatest monologue scenes in cinematic history.

8 ‘Apollo 13’ (1995)

Directed by Ron Howard

Apollo 13 brought to life a real story of heroism about the brave NASA astronauts who were nearly killed during a dangerous lunar mission. While audiences may have been used to seeing science fiction space movies like Star Wars or 2001: A Space Odyssey, Ron Howard’s 1995 masterpiece went out of its way to ensure that its depiction of actual NASA procedures was as accurate as possible.

Apollo 13 celebrates the importance of a community of experts coming together, as the men in the shuttle itself rely on the information from the ground crew and the emotional support from their families to survive the mission. A true story this amazing required a film that examined the enormity of the moment, and that is actually what Howard did with Apollo 13, in what is likely the best film of his entire career.

7 ‘The Big Chill’ (1983)

Directed by Lawrence Kasdan

The Big Chill flips the coming-of-age drama on its head, as it follows a group of former high school friends who reunite for the first time since graduation to reminisce about the death of a former colleague (Kevin Costner) who is believed to have taken his own life. Despite the gravity of the stakes, The Big Chill is a warm-hearted story about finding connection when it is least expected, and relying on one’s community for support when things appear to be rough.

The Big Chill is nostalgic without being wistful, and never becomes so saccharine to the point that the realism of the story is ever in question. Lawrence Kasdan has a real talent for writing playful interactions, and The Big Chill succeeds in building out an entire history for characters who feel like they have known each other for their entire lives.

6 ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ (2006)

Directed by Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton

Little Miss Sunshine is a very unusual road trip movie that celebrates how even the most dysfunctional family can somehow find a reason to get along when they are working on making life better. The narrative of Little Miss Sunshine allows for a cranky grandfather (Alan Arkin), an overstressed mother (Toni Collette), an ignorant father (Greg Kinnear), a depressive uncle (Steve Carell), and a lonesome son (Paul Dano) to all rally around a young daughter (Abigail Breslin) as she attempts to achieve her very odd dreams.

Little Miss Sunshine succeeds at taking a “warts and all” approach to familial bonding, as each of the characters are flawed in their own ways. It is the film’s ability to recognize that faults aren’t defining that makes it so accessible and charming; the fact that such a low-budget Sundance darling became a mainstream hit even makes it more inspirational.

5 ‘Dead Poets Society’ (1989)

Directed by Peter Weir

Dead Poets Society is a powerful coming-of-age story that shows just how much a great teacher can change the lives of students in a class. Education is often something that young adults come to detest because they fail to realize the relevance it had in their lives, but Robin Williams plays an extraordinary English teacher that shows his young pupils the power of storytelling and the importance of literature.

Dead Poets Society allows William to be at his most delightful, showing what an incomparable on-screen presence he truly was. While it may not be quite as funny as his work in comedy classics like Good Morning, Vietnam or Moscow on the Hudson, Dead Poets Society presents the pure integrity, honesty, and good sense of humor that made Williams such a defining cultural figure for so many young movie fans.

4 ‘Forrest Gump’ (1994)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

Forrest Gump is one of the more unusual historical epics ever made, as it examines many of the key events in America’s 20th century from the perspective of Tom Hanks’ titular character, whose low IQ makes it difficult for him to connect with others. This is perhaps the brilliance of Forrest Gump; the film shows that those who have the most earnest of ambitions and most modest of intentions can end up having a profound impact on others thanks to their inherent sense of kindness.

Hanks gives one of his most amazing performances ever, as it is quite powerful to see the ways in which Forrest unexpectedly plays a role in shaping some of the most important moments in American history. Although there are some genuinely tear jerking moments, Forrest Gump is a film that is nearly guaranteed to leave viewers with a smile on their faces by the time that the credits are rolling.

Directed by Jim Sheridan

My Left Foot is a tremendous biopic about overcoming adversity, as Daniel Day-Lewis plays a real Irish man who was paralyzed throughout his entire body, leaving him to only communicate with his left foot. Although the subject material would suggest that My Left Foot would be a rather dull work of award season fodder, director Jim Sheridan crafted an unusual, and at times quite charming examination of what it is like to grow up under unusual circumstances.

My Left Foot is inherently about empathy, as it suggests that the differences between people should be celebrated, and not become the justification for division. The masterful, Academy Award winning performance that Day-Lewis gave was also quite uplifting, as it served as a representative moment for those with similar afflictions that had never seen themselves on screen before in such an empathetic portrayal.

2 ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ (1946)

Directed by Frank Capra

It’s A Wonderful Life is heralded as one of the greatest Christmas movies of all-time for good reasons, as it speaks to the universal themes of caring for one’s neighbors and relying on the support of a community. It’s rather surprising that a film as old as It’s A Wonderful Life was able to deal with serious issues regarding self-doubt and depression; George Bailey (James Stewart) ends up discovering the impact he has on one person after a work of divine interpretation.

It’s A Wonderful Life makes the argument that the smallest acts of compassion can have a tremendous impact, and celebrates the power of kinship and family to bring people out of their darkest moments. When it comes to the most powerful movie endings of all-time, the scene of Bailey surrounded by his joyous friends and family is one of the most emotional.

1 ‘The Shawshank Redemption’ (1994)

Directed by Frank Darabont

Image via Columbia Pictures

The Shawshank Redemption has stood the test of time as a cathartic, moving classic about the power of friendship, even when the stakes are stacked against the heroes. While prison is the last place that viewers would have ever expected to find a story about hope, the relationship that develops between Andy (Tim Robbins) and Red (Morgan Freeman) is among the most deeply affecting in film history.

There’s a simplicity to The Shawshank Redemption that makes it quite powerful, even if director Frank Darabont doesn’t shy away from showing some of the darker moments. When it comes to inspirational movie quotes, the line “get busy living, or get busy dying” is one that any cinephile may say to themselves when they are in need of a pick up to get them back on the right track and moving in a positive direction.

