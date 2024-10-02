Some people hate the term “dramedy.” They would rather have a film that’s either funny or dramatic and not both. But on the contrary, there are plenty of films that can go both ways and actually be great. Many of these films came from the early 21st century, succeeding in the indie world and garnered plenty of acclaim from critics and audiences. The ones that were R-rated were especially memorable given the boundaries they were able to push.

While the R-rated dramedy has obviously been around longer than the 2000s, the ones released during that decade have resonated strongly with today’s audiences for many reasons; nostalgia, inspiration, or just pure viewing pleasure. They were able to test the limits of what can make us laugh or cry or both. Many of these films have delivered profoundly heartfelt moments while being naturally funny. These can often be the testaments of what true filmmaking can do, with the right balancing tone. So, which 2000s dramedies are considered the best?

10 'Funny People' (2009)

Directed by Judd Apatow

Image via Universal Pictures

Funny People is the third directorial effort of Judd Apatow. Unlike his hit straight comedies The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Knocked Up, this one took a more dramatic route and dealt with more serious subject matter than covered in his films. George Simmons (Adam Sandler) is a retired standup comedian who learns he has leukemia. Already depressed with his life, Simmons returns to his standup roots and meets a struggling comic named Ira (Seth Rogen), whom he hires as an assistant to help him write jokes and cope with the little time he has left.

Originally receiving a mixed response from critics, bombing at the box office, Funny People was criticized for its length, lack of humor, and the direction it takes halfway when Simmons learns he has beaten his disease. But it deserves re-appraisal; despite Sandller essentially playing a washed-up version of himself, it remains one of the best performances of his career. He manages to skillfully capture learning how to improve both his professional and personal lives while dealing with the frustration of his mistakes and potential death. Funny People doesn’t have all the funny, but it does stay grounded in real people problems.

9 'In Bruges' (2008)

Directed by Martin McDonagh

Image via Focus Features

Irish-English writer Martin McDonagh is considered to be a specialist in dark comedies; his ability to craft humorous scenarios with brutal bouts of violence in his writing has been highly praised in the worlds of theater and film. His first feature was In Bruges, released in 2008 and received critical acclaim as an unapologetically dark comedy/thriller. It stars Colin Farrell as Ray and Brendan Gleeson as Ken, two hitmen who are ordered by their boss Harry (Ralph Fiennes) to remain in the Dutch city of Bruges after a botched job. During that time, they take in the sights of the city until everything begins to unravel.

What McDonagh did was craft a highly entertaining crime thriller filled with witty dialogue reminiscent of the works of David Mamet and Quentin Tarantino and a top-notch dynamic between Farrell and Gleeson; the former ended up winning a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical. Everybody in the cast, including Fiennes, delivers sharp performances filled with hilarious banter and plenty of curse words to go. McDonagh’s style of dark comedy would carry on into his following films, including The Banshees of Inisherin (2022) which reunited him with Farrell and Gleeson. In Bruges is highly entertaining for anyone who loves dark comedy.

In Bruges Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date February 8, 2008 Director Martin McDonagh Cast Elizabeth Berrington , Rudy Blomme , Olivier Bonjour , Mark Donovan , Ann Elsley , Colin Farrell Runtime 107 Main Genre Comedy Writers Martin McDonagh Tagline Shoot first. Sightsee later Website http://www.filminfocus.com/inbruges Production Company Blueprint Pictures, Film4 Productions, Focus Features, Scion Films Expand

8 'Punch-Drunk Love' (2002)

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

In 2002, Adam Sandler starred in three films. The first two were Mr. Deeds and Eight Crazy Nights, which were both pretty on-brand for Sandler’s style of comedy. But moviegoers were taken by surprise with Sandler’s third 2002 film, a dramedy called Punch-Drunk Love, by acclaimed director Paul Thomas Anderson. It was his first dramatic role and often considered to be one of his best films, even landing him a nomination for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical at the Golden Globes.

Sandler plays Barry Egan, a socially-awkward business owner in the San Fernando Valley who falls in love with Lena (Emily Watson). But along the way, he has to deal with his berating sisters and an extortionist from a phone sex hotline. The film employs many of the themes commonly found in Anderson’s work such as lonely protagonists winding up in desperate situations. But ultimately, what Punch-Drunk Love is about is falling in love and how good it feels. Sandler brilliantly sells Barry as someone who just needs a break, which leads to dramatic and comedic situations that deserve to be appreciated.

Punch-Drunk Love Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date October 25, 2002 Director Paul Thomas Anderson Cast Adam Sandler , Jason Andrews , Don McManus , Emily Watson Luis Guzman , David Schrempf Runtime 95 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Paul Thomas Anderson Tagline You can go to places in the world with pudding. Website http://www.punchdrunklove.com/ Expand

7 'Adaptation' (2002)

Directed by Spike Jonze

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Have you ever been so frustrated with writing a movie adaptation of a famous book that you end up writing the screenplay about the adaptation process instead? That’s what happened with screenwriter Charlie Kaufman. From director Spike Jonze, Adaptation centers around Nicolas Cage playing a self-loathing Kaufman as he struggles to adapt the non-fiction book The Orchid Thief by Susan Orlean—all while dealing with his twin brother Robert (also played by Cage) who wishes to become a screenwriter. That plot also intertwines with Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her journey writing about the orchid thief himself, horticulturist John Laroche (Chris Cooper).

Adaptation received critical acclaim for its screenplay and performances, and even won Cooper the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. While several of the real life events are highly exaggerated, the film mainly excels with its portrayal of the struggles of writing; how to please your audience, how to not be derivative, and how emotions can influence your decisions. These are all common elements in self-reflection and identity crises, which are big themes in the works of Kaufman, as previously demonstrated in 1999’s Being John Malkovich. Adaptation is not only a great dramedy, but also highly inventive and a wildly original piece of metafiction.

6 'Thank You for Smoking' (2005)

Directed by Jason Reitman

Image via Fox Searchlight

Jason Reitman—son of the late director Ivan Reitman—has made a career of directing films about flawed protagonists, starting with his 2005 debut Thank You for Smoking. Aaron Eckhart stars as Nick Naylor, a lobbyist for Big Tobacco who loves his job and will do anything to fight for the American right to smoke cigarettes—but also must be a good role model for his son Joey (Cameron Bright). The dramedy also boasts a strong ensemble cast consisting of Katie Holmes, J.K. Simmons, Maria Bello, David Koechner, Rob Lowe, and Robert Duvall.

The film was praised for being a sharp satire of the tobacco industry, corporate responsibility, and the politics of social issues. The marriage of the sharp writing and Eckhart’s charismatic performance is what elevates Thank You for Smoking into a darkly hilarious piece rather than what could have easily been a mean-spirited and sophomoric dud of a film. Thank You for Smoking revels in wit and irony while not treating its audience disrespectfully, and remembers to be funny while also making a point.

Thank You For Smoking Nick Naylor, the eloquent and persuasive spokesperson for the Academy of Tobacco Studies, dedicates his career to defending the interests of the tobacco industry. His talent for spinning arguments and manipulating the media makes him a formidable advocate for smokers' rights. However, as he juggles his controversial career and the challenges of fatherhood, Nick faces increasing scrutiny from health advocates and government officials. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date March 17, 2006 Director Jason Reitman Cast Joan Lunden , Eric Haberman , Aaron Eckhart , Mary Jo Smith , Todd Louiso , Jeff Witzke Runtime 92 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Jason Reitman , Christopher Buckley Expand

5 'Happy-Go-Lucky' (2008)

Directed by Mike Nichols

Image via Momentum Pictures

There have been many chronically optimistic characters in media like Buddy from Elf, Leslie Knope from Parks and Recreation, and Ted Lasso, to name a few. But none are as happy-go-lucky as Poppy from Happy-Go-Lucky. This 2008 British film by director Mike Nichols stars Sally Hawkins in a Golden Globe-winning performance as an English schoolteacher who is eternally cheerful and upbeat towards everyone in her life, including her pessimistic driving instructor Scott (Eddie Marsan).

Much of the conflict comes from Scott’s frustration at Poppy’s optimism being mistaken for incompetence, but Happy-Go-Lucky has less of a central plot and is more of a slice-of-life piece. Through its pacing and naturalistic tone, the film allows us to enjoy aspects of Poppy’s life, like being a good teacher, enjoying quality time with friends and family, and even finding love. A lot of it comes from Hawkins’s amazing performance, as you either grow to love or hate Poppy. While she cannot make everybody happy, at least Poppy can live with being happy herself.

Happy-Go-Lucky Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date April 18, 2008 Director Mike Leigh Cast Sally Hawkins , Elliot Cowan , Alexis Zegerman , Andrea Riseborough , Sinead Matthews , Kate O'Flynn Runtime 118 minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Mike Leigh Website http://www.happygoluckythemovie.com/ Expand

4 'Little Miss Sunshine' (2006)

Directed by Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris

Image via Fox Searchlight

One of the most memorable scenes of 2000s indie cinema comes from Little Miss Sunshine, when the Hoover family is rushing to get into their yellow Volkswagen van. It’s one of those images where, if seen in the form of a silhouette, it will be recognized immediately. From directing team Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris, Little Miss Sunshine tells the story of a dysfunctional family in a race to get their daughter to a beauty pageant. It was a big success in 2006, earning two Oscars for Michael Arndt for Best Original Screenplay and the late Alan Arkin for Best Supporting Actor.

Much of what made Little Miss Sunshine work came from two crucial elements: the writing, which came from a balance of quirky character moments rather than big gags and punchlines for comedy, and the strong cast. Alongside Arkin, Greg Kinnear, Toni Collette, Steve Carell, Paul Dano, and the Oscar-nominated Abigail Breslin deliver moment upon moment that, despite the many character flaws, make audiences root for them. The tragedy of the Hoovers is their lack of any major wins, but the heart of Little Miss Sunshine stems from overcoming their insecurities and learning to win together, even if it means reaching a children’s beauty pageant on time.

3 'Up in the Air' (2009)

Directed by Jason Reitman