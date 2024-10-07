The 2010s was a fantastic decade for dramedies. While there are many who balk at the term for not sticking to one specific genre, they fail to realize that not everything is as streamlined as they’d like to think. Dramedies offer a window into many kinds of emotions on screen; the kind where you can find light in dark moments, use humor to cope with tragedy, and maintain a balance of feelings, whether the rating is G or R.

Dramedies can also be career-making opportunities for actors, writers, and directors in the film business. Any artist who can find that perfect balance while also telling a compelling story is doing something right. Because cinema is all about taking you on a journey of feelings, whether happy, sad, scared, or angry. Many films were like that in the 2010s and these are the ones—with an R-rating—that did it the best.

10 'The Big Short' (2015)

Directed by Adam McKay

Talk about a complete change in directorial style. Previously best known for his comedies like Anchorman and Step Brothers, director Adam McKay stepped into new territory with the 2015 release of The Big Short. Based on the book by Michael Lewis, the film is a dramatization of the true events that led to the 2007-2008 financial crisis, all told from the points-of-view of several characters. Boasting major star power with names like Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, and Brad Pitt, The Big Short was compelling as it was frustrating. Not because of quality, but because of what the film was about.

Unlike Up in the Air, which tied its recession setting into the film’s central storyline and themes, The Big Short took a more detailed approach into why this tumultuous event happened the way it did, starting with the 2007 housing market crash. While it does dive deep into direct explanations that sometimes feel like sitting in a classroom, the film is at its strongest when it comes to using humor to relate to the audience, mainly through the performances of the cast. There was nothing humorous about the recession, but The Big Short provides an opportunity for an engaging journey into understanding the past.

9 'The Disaster Artist' (2017)

Directed by James Franco

Sometimes, the worst film ever made can spawn something great, whether it’s another film or even a friendship. The Room has earned a reputation as a “so-bad-it’s-good” movie, gaining a huge cult following over the years. This resulted in cast member Greg Sestero writing the book “The Disaster Artist”, detailing his time working on The Room as well as his friendship with the fascinatingly mysterious Tommy Wiseau, its director/writer/producer/star. Its film adaptation, also called The Disaster Artist, was directed by and starring James Franco as Wiseau and released in 2017, receiving praise from critics and fans of The Room.

Franco’s portrayal as Wiseau—complete with the same accent and mannerisms—was met with acclaim and even won him a Golden Globe for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy or Musical. The film also marked the only collaboration between him and his brother Dave Franco, who played Sestero. Much of the humor in The Disaster Artist comes from Wiseau’s offbeat and eccentric behavior as well as Sestero’s reactions to it all, making for great comedic chemistry between the two. While the film does not go as deep as the book did, Franco manages to tell a coherently funny and touching story about doing what you love despite the results, and that friendship is at the heart of it all. The Disaster Artist is charming, hilarious, and everything but a disaster.

8 'Young Adult' (2011)

Directed by Jason Reitman

Young Adult was the second collaboration between director Jason Reitman and screenwriter Diablo Cody, after Juno. Despite not receiving similar success, it remains an underrated dramedy that dared to make its audience uncomfortable and deserves re-appraisal. Academy Award-winner Charlize Theron plays Mavis Gary, a successful novelist in Minneapolis who suffers from depression and alcoholism. One day, she learns that her ex-boyfriend from high school, Buddy (Patrick Wilson) became a father, and decides to return to her hometown of Mercury, Minnesota to win him back. Along the way, she befriends a former unpopular classmate, Matt, played by Patton Oswalt in a touching supporting role.

The premise already sounds unappealing and would immediately make audiences dislike Mavis, but Young Adult makes it clear that that’s the entire point of the film. People misinterpret the idea that protagonists need to be likable, but that’s not the case; they, at the very least, need to be interesting. Theron’s performance as a former popular girl at the bottom of the barrel is filled with enough pathos and believability that you’ll want to stay and see where she goes with her plan, no matter how uncomfortable the results are. Young Adult is about how just because you’ve reached adulthood does not mean you have matured.

Young Adult Run Time 1 hr 34 min Director Jason Reitman Release Date December 9, 2011 Actors Charlize Theron, Patton Oswalt, Patrick Wilson, Elizabeth Reaser

7 'Silver Linings Playbook' (2012)

Directed by David O. Russell

The films of David O. Russell have leaned heavily on characters rather than story, with big dramatic moments that rely greatly on actors improvising strong choices in order to move things forward. Silver Linings Playbook is no exception; a romantic comedy that centers around the struggles of mental health and football fandom. Bradley Cooper plays Pat Solitano Jr., a man with bipolar disorder who wishes to win back his ex-wife. Along the way, he meets Tiffany (Jennifer Lawrence, in an Oscar-winning performance) who helps him in exchange for participating in a dance contest, but sparks fly between them despite their own baggage.

The performances and chemistry between Cooper and Lawrence were what made Silver Linings Playbook excel and resonate with audiences. With this film as well as The Hunger Games under her belt, 2012 became a career-making year for Lawrence. Along with the supporting performances of Robert De Niro, Jackie Weaver, and Chris Tucker, they helped elevate Silver Linings Playbook into more than just an average romantic comedy. There's heartbreak, but also humor. There’s drama, but also plenty of laughs through believable situations. And there’s the Philadelphia Eagles, but also dancing.

6 'Birdman' (2014)

Directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu

Michael Keaton is no stranger to the superhero genre; he’s been Batman, the Vulture, and…Birdman? In a performance that should have won him the Oscar for Best Actor, Keaton stars in Birdman (full title being Birdman: The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), a dramedy about actor Riggan Thompson trying to make a career comeback with a Broadway play despite being best known for playing a superhero known as Birdman. Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, the film was a critical and financial success upon its 2014 release and won 4 Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

One of the many notable aspects of Birdman is its meta-deconstruction of Keaton’s own career, despite that not being the original intention by Iñárritu. It explores the idea of artists attempting career comebacks after their biggest successes brought them little to no opportunities, while also seeing their journey as the everyman and how their relationships fare. Birdman also received praise for its cinematography, making it all appear as one long continuous take, adding new layers to the performances of the cast and portraying the urgency of putting on a show. By being funny, tragic, thought-provoking, and entertaining, Birdman easily flies high.

5 'BlackKklansman' (2018)

Directed by Spike Lee

In the 1970s, a Black police officer in Colorado Springs posed as a white racist to go undercover and infiltrate the local chapter of the Ku Klux Klan. And that’s not just the plot of a 2018 film, it was an actual true story. Based on the memoir of retired police officer Ron Stallworth, BlackKklansman is considered to be one of the best films by director Spike Lee, earning him an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. With John David Washington giving a star-making performance as Stallworth and an incredible supporting cast featuring Adam Driver and Laura Harrier, there’s a lot to admire about crime dramedy.

BlackKklansman is a powerfully provocative film that makes audiences face the uncomfortable truths of racism in America, building up to its powerful ending. Without revealing any spoilers, it informs you that despite what happens, these issues will remain relevant. That’s Spike Lee in a nutshell, unapologetically throwing the truth in your face and doing a great job of it. BlackKklansman also excels in keeping a consistent tone from beginning to end. The performances are engaging, the social commentary is on point, and the story keeps it focused on the themes while still being an entertaining thriller.

4 'The Favourite' (2018)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

It can be argued that sometimes, accuracy does not matter when it comes to films about history, as long as you can make an entertaining story. That’s why a lot of historical fiction exists. For example, there’s The Favourite, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and considered to be one of the best films of 2018. Set in Great Britain in the 18th century, Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) suffers from poor health and leaves governing duties to Lady Sarah Churchill (Rachel Weisz). But when Sarah’s cousin Abigail (Emma Stone) arrives, they both fight for the attention of the Queen, hoping to be considered her “favourite”, or intimate companion.

The three leading ladies make for an undeniably funny trio throughout this dark comedy, especially Colman, whose performance won her the Oscar for Best Actress. Instead of just offering a standard interpretation of the history of Queen Anne and her circle, The Favourite borders on weird and funny, which Lanthimos is best known for in his filmography. It explores comedy through the competitive nature of the characters while demonstrating the pros and cons of yearning for power dynamics. The Favourite indulges in outrageous absurdity right away without having to explain why.