The movie is based on the inspiring true story of an unlikely race horse who goes on to compete against the best of the breed.

Bleecker Street and Topic Studios have confirmed an official release date for their film Dream Horse, starring Toni Collette (Hereditary, Knives Out). The movie, which is inspired by a true story, will premiere May 21 in theaters before becoming available on demand June 11.

Collette plays small-town bartender Jak Vokes — who, via passion and motivation, makes up for what she lacks in hard cash and experience. Vokes convinces her friendly neighbors to chip in some of their limited resources to help raise Dream to compete with racing elites. Dream rises through the ranks, going on to serve as the community’s beacon of hope.

In short, this is the true story we could all use right about now. The trailer hints at the humor and heart this film will bring into harmony, as a motley crew band together to accomplish the unthinkable with a horse that boasts unpredictable “character” (just like all those betting on him).

Damian Lewis stars opposite Collette as Howard Davies — the business-minded individual in the bunch, tracking the finances and keeping the townsfolks' expectations in check. Collette and Lewis are joined by Owen Teale (A Discovery of Witches), Joanna Page (Gavin & Stacey), Karl Johnson (The Peer), Steffan Rhodri (Last Summer), Anthony O'Donnell (The Baker), Nicholas Farrell (Chariots of Fire) and Sian Phillips (Murphy’s War).

Euros Lyn — known best for Doctor Who, The Library Suicides and ITV’s Broadchurch — will direct the film from a script penned by Neil McKay (Wuthering Heights, Mad Money). Katherine Butler and Tracy O'Riordan serve as co-producers with Bleecker Street and Topic Studios distributing.

Dream Horse premieres May 21 in theaters and On Demand June 11. Be sure to take a peek at the trailer below:

