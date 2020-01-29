‘Dream Horse’ Duo Toni Collette and Euros Lyn on the Inspirational True Story | Sundance 2020

–

Dream Horse star Toni Collette and director Euros Lyn stopped by the Kia Telluride Supper Suite in Park City, where Collider spoke with the duo about their new inspirational drama about a racehorse who brings a community together.

Dream Horse tells the true story of Jan Vokes (Collette), a hard-working woman living in a small village in Wales who has a dream of owning a racehorse. No one thinks she can pull it off, but in time, she persuades her friends and neighbors in the community — including an accountant played by Billions star Damian Lewis — to chip in a little bit of money each week to buy a foal, who they raise to become an incredible champion.

The film will hit theaters later this year courtesy of Bleecker Street, but it had its world premiere in Salt Lake City last week, and according to its leading lady, “it couldn’t have gone better. I was blown away, and it was very emotional,” said Collette.

The film arrives at a dark time in the world, which is reeling from Kobe Bryant‘s death, watching the trials of President Trump and Harvey Weinstein, and keeping a close eye on the deadly coronavirus. As such, Dream Horse comes as the perfect antidote.

“It’s the most perfect underdog story of all time. The story itself is so warm, it’s so positive, and seeing someone who has such a simple, humble life achieving a dream like that is such an incredible, inspirational story,” said Collette. “It’s so empowering, and in no way manipulative. It just makes you feel fantastic. It’s a beautiful story.”

“It’s our job as filmmakers and storytellers to lead the way. It’s our job to lift the hearts of the audience… and I hope they’ll be uplifted,” added Lyn. “The film is about a dream more than it’s about horse racing.”

“This is about a community coming together with one goal, and it’s a necessary thing for people to see at this time… It’s about connection and what this horse does for the entire community. It changes their lives for the better,” said Collette, who added that she “likes to work on things that remind people they’re alive.”

Meanwhile, Collette is in demand as much as ever. Not only does she star in Rian Johnson‘s Oscar-nominated murder mystery Knives Out, but she recently wrapped Charlie Kaufman‘s psychological thriller I’m Thinking of Ending Things, and she’ll soon begin filming Guillermo del Toro‘s adaptation of Nightmare Alley.

“[Guillermo] is a complete visionary, a true auteur, and he has a very infectious energy, said Collette, who starts shooting the film in a month. As for Ending Things, which will hit Netflix later this year, she described it as “wild” and “kind of bonkers,” crediting Kaufman for “thinking outside the box.”

