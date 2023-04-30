Today, we love Daniel Craig for being a Southern detective and the snazzy outfits he wears while solving mysteries. Today, we adore Rachel Weisz for her unpredictable performances and heavy-duty queer vibes. But in 2011, there just wasn’t enough affection for these performers to turn their 2011 feature Dream House into a hit. An infamous box office bomb, Dream House wasn’t a film sunk by just one bad element. A perfect storm of bad decisions came together to sabotage a Craig/Weisz horror film. Not even the presence of Benoit Blanc or Weisz’s heroic librarian could’ve saved this one!

What is Dream House and When Was it Even Released??

The premise for Dream House is nothing new for horror movies. Craig plays Will Atenton, a publisher who opts to move his family to a tiny town in New England. The house he, his wife (Weisz), and their kids now call home turns out to be the place where a horrible murder happened. Atenton quickly becomes consumed with figuring out what happened in this house, with this search for the truth bringing him closer to answers he could’ve never imagined.

Dream House’s financial fate was already sealed through an infamous trailer that gave away the mid-movie twist that Atenton was not who he thought he was. He was actually a released mental patient who’d murdered his family. Dropping such a narrative bombshell in a trailer reeked of desperation on the part of Universal’s marketing team. However, going this route at least gave Dream House one incredibly distinctive thing to its name. There certainly isn’t a barrage of horror movies each year that becomes conversation starters because their marketing bungled things this badly.

Dream House was also capsized by the larger pop culture landscape of 2011. For one thing, Craig had a slew of movies dropping this year, including Cowboys & Aliens and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. Against these bigger movies, Dream House was inevitably going to end up an also-ran. It didn’t help that the horror movie landscape in 2011 wasn’t especially kind to traditional narrative movies like Dream House. At the dawn of the 2010s, found footage feature were the default norm for popular horror cinema. To go against that would require something truly special and idiosyncratic. Dream House didn’t have the kind of material to stand out to moviegoers more invested in horror features that were filmed with camcorders.

As if all that weren’t enough, Universal had another horror movie to handle in the autumn of 2011 in the form of The Thing. Another title made in collaboration with Morgan Creek Productions, Universal was cannibalizing both of these horror movies by launching them within one three-week span of time. It was bad already that Dream House had to compete with other more high-profile Daniel Craig movies. But its 2011 release date also ensured that it wasn’t the most notable horror film on Universal’s autumn slate that year.

The Chaotic Production of Dream House

However, no matter when Dream House ended up getting released, this movie never would’ve found an audience. The movie’s nightmarish production ensured that the project was already a hollow shell of the ambitions its creators once had. Specifically, director Jim Sheridan had grander ambitions for this title that ended up getting eliminated through endless creative interference on the part of Morgan Creek Productions executives. These relentless disputes saw Sheridan’s initial vision for the project slowly get whittled down to nothing.

One week after Dream House was released, The Los Angeles Times did a deep dive into the production difficulties Sheridan experienced on Dream House, which included Morgan Creek getting so frustrated with early test screening results that the studio took creative control of the movie. Things got so bad that Sheridan would eventually attempt to appeal to the Director's Guild of America about having his name taken off Dream House and replaced with an "Alan Smithee" credit. While that never came to pass, Sheridan eschewed any opportunities to promote the finished film, a reflection of just how much he disowned the final product.

The problems here on Dream House are a frustrating example of how financiers and executives struggle to put their faith in artists, even well-worn ones with lots of hits under their belt. By the time the 2010s arrived, Sheridan had experienced a string of critical misses like Get Rich or Die Tryin', but he was still the guy responsible for titles like My Left Foot and In the Name of the Father. There was real credibility to his career as a filmmaker and it would’ve been better to trust his instincts rather than steamroll over him and endlessly tinker with a motion picture that still didn’t turn out well even after so much studio meddling.

At least Sheridan had some big names in his corner supporting his vision for the horror film. Both Craig and Weisz apparently were deeply unhappy with how Dream House turned out and stood in solidarity with Sheridan by also refusing to promote the project. This was probably the kiss of death for Dream House. Countless movies have tormented productions, but titles like Titanic and World War Z still had their principal creative teams out banging the drum and pushing the movie to audiences. But if you don’t even have your main actors out stumping for your project, how can it get on people’s radar?

With these difficulties, the fate of Dream House was sealed. The film failed quickly at the box office and hasn’t seen any resurgence in critical re-appraisal since its release. Sheridan’s minimal presence in the cinema scene since Dream House (he’s only directed one further feature film since then) has also ensured that there isn’t much of a social media fanbase or any kind of outcry forming around the release of the “Sheridan Cut” of this horror film. The only notable legacy of Dream House is demonstrating what happens when studio executives think they know better than directors. Oh, and that you can somehow make a movie combining Craig, Weisz, and frights and it'll still somehow slip through the cracks of broader pop culture.