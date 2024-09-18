Another Kardashian has officially entered the social media game! Following in her famous family’s footsteps, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s seven-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian, became Instagram official on Friday, September 6, 2024. However, it must be noted that the account is run by her parents.

Dream Kardashian made her official Instagram debut with an adorable reel which has already garnered over 2.5 million views. The reel shows the young Kardashian sporting a black hoodie, introducing herself and welcoming fans to her page. Her doting father, Rob Kardashian, was quick to encourage his daughter, dropping a sweet comment saying “I love you” laced with blue and pink hearts and crying face emojis. Dream Kardashian has been hitting many milestones lately. She followed in the footsteps of Auntie Kendall Jenner as she made her official runway debut, walking the Zeus & Lexi Kids show during the 2024 New York Fashion Week.

That’s not all. The young Kardashian even has a musical bug! On June 22, 2024, Dream Kardashian participated in a dance recital alongside her cousins, True Thompson and Chicago West. Kardashian’s mother, Chyna, had proceeded to share a plethora of shots of her daughter on Instagram, set to the background music of the seven-year-old’s original song, “Besties Do It Better.” The proud mother had captioned the post sweetly with cutesy pink emojis in the following words:

“Dream’s the Queen These are the moments I live for. Kardashians

The Next Generation of Kardashians are Destined For Fame

It looks like Dream Kardashian isn’t the only youngster in the family expanding their internet presence. Kim Kardashian and Ye’s eight-year-old son Saint West finally got approval from his famous mother to create a YouTube channel — but not without a catch.

The SKIMS mogul shared on her Instagram stories on September 3, 2024, that she had allowed her son to create a YouTube channel under the condition that he sign an “extensive contract.” The mom of four also shared a snap of the handwritten contract that she drew out for her eldest son and warned him that he was not allowed to breach the same. The agreement, which was probably written by Kardashian, has strict guidelines on censoring rules that the eight-year-old is expected to follow.

The contract states rules that prevent Saint West from commenting on any personal information pertaining to his famous family members and also bars him from filming personal information. He must also seek permission from his mother before posting content on his YouTube channel. The agreement also has a clause that protects the interests of his older sister North West’s budding music career in the following words:

“I am not allowed to film while North is recording music.”

The Kardashians Season 6 is currently undergoing filming. In the meantime, you can stream previous seasons of the show on Hulu.

