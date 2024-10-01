One of the many benefits of this streaming era is the ease of access it frequently provides to classic, long-forgotten shows. Dream On, a 90s sitcom that ran for 6 seasons on HBO from 1990 to 1996, is the latest to benefit from this as the title recently landed streaming for the first time ever. Long tucked away in HBO's limited subscriptions list, Dream On has been pulled out of obscurity and given the chance to shine again as all 6 seasons recently became available on the ad-supported Roku Channel. In a time when revivals and reboots are all the rave, who knows? Maybe one could be the cards for this beloved adult show that was inventive and not afraid to go where its contemporaries would not.

Created by Marta Kauffman and David Crane, Dream On centered on the life of New York City editor Martin Tupper (played by Private Practice's Brian Benben), a recent divorcee and single father struggling to move ahead with life following his divorce from his ex-wife, Judith Tupper Stone, (played by Emmy-nominated actress Wendie Malick) whom he still loves. The standout highlight of the show that earned it much of its quirky appeal was how it implemented clips from old TV shows and movies to amplify Tupper's thoughts and feelings. With this, Dream On subtly examined the effect of TV on our consciousness given Tupper spent his childhood watching copious amounts of TV. Tupper's memories also included a lot of sexual imagery, an effect of his early exposure to sex, as he'd often watch his babysitter make out in front of him.

Dream On's supporting characters were played by Chris Demetral (Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman), Dorien Wilson (The Parkers), Denny Dillon (Women in Prison), Michael McKean (Better Call Saul), and Renée Taylor (The Nanny). After airing for 6 Seasons, Dream On was canceled by HBO, after which a censored version featuring no nudity and profanity was syndicated on Comedy Central until 1999. Seasons 1 and 2 will subsequently be released on DVD. Fans have long clamored for the show to get a streaming home and, at long last, their wish has been granted.

'Dream On' Season 1 Has A Perfect 100% RT Score

Dream On handled many of its aspects differently and its bold vision earned it much critical acclaim. It was a show that was ahead of its time in more ways than one and, needless to say, it is deserving of a renewed moment in the sun. Season 1 of the sitcom currently boasts a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score with The New York Times's Dave Kehr describing it as "an innovative, dual setup: at once a straightforward family sitcom and a sexy singles romp that anticipates "Friends." The show has its weak spots, most notably in a pointless tendency to be smarmy.... But "Dream On" takes unusual chances and has a habit of turning out to be refreshingly original."

Though reviews for Dream On became a mixed bag as the show progressed, it is still a solid sitcom worthy of more visibility than it currently has. From witty lines to the numerous zany situations Tupper finds himself in, the show includes everything one would ask of an entertaining feel-good show.

Dream On is now available on the Roku Channel, which can be accessed via the Roku app, or the official Roku website.

