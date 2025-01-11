Dream Productions is a captivating four-episode miniseries now streaming on Disney+, created by Mike Jones, the talented co-writer of Soul and Luca. The series stars Paula Pell, who brings her comedic brilliance from Girls5Eva to this fresh, exciting new role. The series takes place between Inside Out and Inside Out 2 and focuses on the studio that produces Riley’s dreams with the titular Dream Productions studio and the main character of the series, Paula Persimmon, appearing in the original film.

Dream Productions features several returning characters from the franchise. Kensington Tallman, who voiced Riley in Inside Out 2, reprises her role as the now-teenaged Riley, while Kyle MacLachlan and Diane Lane return as Riley's parents. Along for the ride are Riley's best friends, Grace and Bree, played respectively by Grace Lu and Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green. Dream Productions is presented in a mockumentary format, so Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), and other emotions appear in talking head interviews.

Does Dream Productions Studio Appear in ‘Inside Out’?

Dream Productions studio is seen in Inside Out when Joy, Sadness, and Bing Bong (Richard Kind) are trying to find their way back to headquarters. The "train of thought" doesn't run while Riley is asleep, so they need a way to wake Riley up. Joy leads them to Dream Productions, which looks like a Hollywood movie studio. Joy tries to create a dream so exciting that it will wake Riley, but eventually realizes that only a scary dream will awake the teenager. She and Sadness create a terrifying nightmare using Jangles, a clown from Riley’s subconscious.