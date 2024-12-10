It is no secret that Pixar hit the jackpot with Inside Out, an animation that resonated with audiences of varying demographics because of the personified emotions at the core of the film. The first installment followed Riley's (voiced by Kaitlyn Dias) mind while she was still a child. Years later, Inside Out 2 continued the character's journey by focusing on her transition to being a teenager, with new emotions joining Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira). After the successful turnaround of the franchise, Pixar decided to further explore this universe by creating a short, spin-off series focused on Riley's dreams.

Instead of primarily taking place at Headquarters, Dream Productions will offer an inside look at the dream makers who use Riley's memories as fuel to come up with dream ideas that air when the protagonist falls asleep. Taking inspiration from a film set environment, the series will see this alternate team that plays a key role in Riley's mind, using her dreams as an opportunity to get creative. The Inside Out spin-off will be out soon, so here is a handy guide with details on when and where you can watch the show upon its release.

Image via Disney

Different from the huge gap in between the releases of Inside Out and Inside Out 2, this spin-off is coming out just a few months after the second installment of the franchise. Although Disney initially hinted at the series being released in 2025, all four episodes of Dream Productions are confirmed to arrive on Disney + as of December 11.

Watch on Disney +

Can You Watch 'Dream Productions' Without Disney +?

Image via Disney

Unfortunately, you do need a Disney + subscription to watch Dream Productions, since it is a Pixar project. In case you have yet to subscribe to the streaming platform, here is a breakdown of the two main plans to consider.

Plan What Is Included? Cost Basic Ad-supported access to the entire Disney + library

5.1 audio support

4K UHD and HDR resolution

Able to watch content on multiple devices at a time. $9.99 per month Premium Access to the entire Disney + library with no ads

Dolby Atmos audio support

4K UHD and HDR resolution

Able to watch content on multiple devices at a time.

Download certain titles on up to 10 devices at a time. $15.99 per month

In addition to these subscription options, there are bundles that include Disney +, Hulu, and even Max. The latter has partnered with the other two streaming services, granting access to content from all three for $16.99 per month with ads and $29.99 per month ad-free.

Watch the 'Dream Productions' Trailer

From the world of Inside Out, the official trailer for Dream Productions starts off with audiences' favorite emotive characters back in the control room. Before they meet the new emotions that invade Riley's mind in Inside Out 2, Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust collaborate with Paula Persimmon by sending some of the girl's memories to Dream Productions. Whenever Riley falls asleep, Paula and her team of dream makers make every minute count as they direct both gleeful dream sequences and nightmares. Much like the dynamics in actual film sets, in Dream Productions there are also creative discussions and some harsh input from the higher ups. If the dreams that the crew devises aren't hits, their jobs are at risk. As seen in the clip, when Riley is soundlessly asleep, her mind runs wild, with endless scenarios that she can experience while she dreams.

What Is 'Dream Productions' About?

Image via Disney

This is the official logline for Dream Productions, provided by Pixar:

"Riley is growing up and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions send them to Dream Productions. Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell) faces a nightmare of her own: Trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams."

A quick reminder that the series' events take place in between the two animated films. Different from Inside Out 2, where several emotions were introduced when Riley hit puberty, Dream Productions will only feature the classic emotions and various new characters that work in the dreamland of Riley's mind. Paula Pell will voice Paula Persimmon, a driven dream maker who is largely responsible for running the Dream Productions set. She works alongside emerging dream maker Xeni (voiced by Richard Ayoade), as well as other directors responsible for crafting Riley's dreams.

Where Can You Stream 'Inside Out' and 'Inside Out 2'?

Image via Pixar

After watching the limited series and revisiting Riley's emotions, viewers who are fond of this animated universe might want to re-watch Inside Out and its sequel. Luckily, there is no need to subscribe to a different streaming service to binge the franchise. After all, the two films are also a part of the Disney + catalog. Here is a quick refresher of what both of them are about.

'Inside Out' (2015)

Image via Pixar Animation Studios

The first installment followed Riley as a child, moving with her family to San Francisco. Struggling to fit in and adjust to life in another city, the protagonist relies on her personified emotions to help her navigate these changes. When Sadness accidentally touches one of Riley's core memories, Joy tries to fix things by replacing it with a cheery memory instead. Yet, this decision accidentally affects a number of other important memories, getting instantly sucked out of Headquarters. In an attempt to retrieve them and help Riley find her footing in her new home, Joy and Sadness go on a venture through the personality islands.

'Inside Out 2' (2024)