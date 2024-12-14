After Inside Out 2 earned $1.6 billion worldwide to become not only the highest-grossing movie of the year but also the highest-grossing animated movie of all time, it didn’t take Disney long to return with a new spin-off set within the Inside Out universe. Dream Productions is now streaming on Disney+, and reviews for the limited series are pouring in. The Inside Out spin-off show has earned a strong 82% score from critics and a 100% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, scores which still put it behind both Inside Out and Inside Out 2. The first Inside Out earned a nearly perfect 98% score from critics and an 89% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, while the sequel scored 91% from critics but 95% from audiences on the aggregate site.

Essentially, what Rotten Tomatoes tells us it that critics are less hot on Dream Productions than they are on either of the previous Inside Out movies. Dream Productions follows Paula Persimmon (Paula Pell) as she teams up with a daydream director to produce the next big hit for Riley (Kensington Tallman). Amy Poehler also returns to the series to reprise her role as Joy from the movies, with Maya Rudolph portraying Jean. The Office veteran Phyllis Smith also reprises her role as the emotion Sadness in Dream Productions, and Lewis Black, famous for his roles in Man of the Year and Accepted, also returns as Anger. Tony Hale voices Fear in Dream Productions, with Grace Lu playing Grace and Ally Maki as Janelle.

What Else Is Popular To Stream on Disney+?

Dream Productions is topping the streaming charts on Disney+ in the #1 spot, with Home Alone and Home Alone 2 following close behind in the second and third spots (which makes sense givent that its the middle of December). Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the latest Star Wars Disney+ series from creator Jon Watts, currently sits in the #4 spot, with The Polar Express, the classic 2004 animated Christmas movie landing at #6. Deadpool & Wolverine, the superhero tentpole that grossed $1.3 billion worldwide, second only to Inside Out 2, is also in the #7 spot, with both Lion King movies (1994 and 2019) in the ninth and tenth spots ahead of Mufasa’s premiere in theaters this month.

