Inside Out 2 took over the global box office earlier this year, but it's time for the successful Pixar franchise to expand on Disney+. The streaming platform has released a new trailer for Dream Productions. The upcoming television series will take place before the events of this year's sequel, and it will be centered around the team that produces the dreams Riley (Kensington Tallman) experiences when she's asleep. Since the show takes place before Inside Out 2, the new emotions that were introduced in the popular sequel won't be around to haunt Riley this time around.

The story of Dream Productions will be told across four episodes, with the series introducing characters such as Paula Persimmon (Paula Pell) and Xeni (Richard Ayoade). The entire concept of the animated project is to present a parody of the entertainment industry disguised as the colorful characters that create Riley's dreams. Paula will be introduced as an experienced producer, while Xeni will function as the young, arrogant filmmaker who wants to force his vision on the department's work. Time will tell if the leads will be able to work together by the end of the series.

The lovable emotions introduced in the first Inside Out movie will be seen once again in Dream Productions. The new trailer for the series features Joy (Amy Poehler) as she makes her way across the headquarters inside Riley's mind. Other emotions, such as Anger (Lewis Black) and Disgust (Liza Lapira), can be seen walking around in the background. These emotions make sure that Riley is able to grow up in a healthy way, but the responsibility of giving her entertaining dreams every night is completely different from what audiences from the franchise by this point.

What Was 'Inside Out 2' About?

Almost a decade after the first Inside Out movie made its way to the big screen, Pixar returned to Riley's head with this year's Inside Out 2. The animated sequel introduced emotions such as Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri) and Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser), as Riley struggled to make friends while entering puberty. Inside Out 2 went on to earn $1.698 billion at the global box office, turning it into the highest-grossing animated film of all time. Audiences clearly can't get enough of the world of Inside Out, which is why many families might be tuning in once Dream Productions premieres on Disney+.

You can check out the new trailer for Dream Productions below, before the series premieres on Disney+ on December 11: