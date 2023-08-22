It's somewhat hard to believe that A24 hasn't worked with the beloved actor already, but now Nicolas Cage's Dream Scenario will be the actor's first collaboration with the Academy Award-winning indie production company. It's hard to imagine that there was a recent time when Nicolas Cage, an Oscar-winning actor himself, was at a relatively low point in his career, making a variety of straight-to-video low-budget features that were hardly becoming of an actor of his caliber. That's thankfully changed in the last few years with Cage being universally praised for his recent performances. This includes his compelling emotional character in Pig, his stereotypical and satirical incarnation in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and his bloody hysterical villain in Renfield. However, this career resurgence for the beloved actor wouldn't be possible without his daring explorations into existential horror. Mandy and Color Out of Space alone are perfect examples of this, both being remarkably surreal and bizarre films that have each earned a deserved cult following. They're also films that would feel right at home at a production company like A24, which has already been having an incredible year with films like Beau Is Afraid, a complete and utter nightmare in all the best of ways, and Talk to Me, a refreshingly human and incredibly original ghost story. Nicolas Cage and A24 sound like a match made in heaven, and already Dream Scenario is sounding like a perfect project to bring the two filmmaking juggernauts together. To learn more about the dark comedy's cast, director, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Dream Scenario.

When Is Dream Scenario Coming Out?

Nicolas Cage and A24 will be living out their dream come true when Dream Scenario hits theaters this fall on November 10, 2023, just in time for awards season. It's too early to say if A24 is looking to score more Oscar noms with this film after the runaway success of Everything Everywhere All at Once, but Dream Scenario has reportedly tested pretty positively after its limited premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Where Can You Watch Dream Scenario?

Those concerned that the audiences at TIFF were part of a lucky few who got to see the film can rest easy. A24 has already confirmed that Dream Scenario will be premiering exclusively in theaters come November 10. Despite primarily creating lower budget and more niche projects, A24 has largely remained fervent in their desire to release theatrically, and with good reason. Everything Everywhere All at Once had huge success at the box office in addition to its many Academy Award wins and Talk to Me also made more than enough to be considered successful, already getting a sequel greenlit. Plans for a streaming release for Dream Scenario have not been announced at this time but it's certainly on the cards.

Who's In the Dream Scenario Cast?

As mentioned, Nicolas Cage will be leading the cast of Dream Scenario. The Face-Off star is a legitimately brilliant actor who has proven time and time again that he is a dedicated tour de force. Even better, Cage isn't the only big star in the film. Also attached is The Adults' Michael Cera, who recently entered the public eye again for his memorable portrayal as Allan in Barbie. The cast also includes Julianne Nicholson, who scored an Emmy win for her performance in Mare of Easttown.

Audiences can also expect appearances from Hunters' Dylan Baker and The Goldbergs' Tim Meadows. Other cast members include Dylan Gelula (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Kate Berlant (Sorry to Bother You), Lily Gao (Slip), Noah Lamanna (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds), Krista Bridges (Narc), Paula Boudreau (Doc), Marnie McPhail (The Edison Twins), Kaleb Horn (The Kid Detective), and Sofia Banzhaf (Closet Monster).

So What's the Plot of Dream Scenario About?

Dream Scenario sees Nicolas Cage star as Professor Paul Matthews, a lonely loser who has little to no connection with anyone. That is until, Paul suddenly has a connection with just about everyone, when several entirely disconnected people see Paul in their dreams. How and why this happened is a complete mystery to the college professor, who will try to find the answers as to why he has suddenly made cameo appearances in other people's subconscious minds. While that sounds more along the lines of a sci-fi or fantasy mystery, the film has been called a horror comedy, so perhaps these are questions that Paul will wish he left unanswered.

Is There a Trailer for Dream Scenario?

Despite airing its first footage at TIFF and releasing early stills from the film, Dream Scenario does not have an official trailer at the time of this writing. That said, since the release date isn't too far away, we could be getting a look at Dream Scenario sooner rather than later.

Who's Making Dream Scenario?

Directing and writing Dream Scenario is up-and-coming filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli, who caught the attention of many indie film fans last year with his critically acclaimed dramatic horror film, Sick of Myself. Borgli may not be a globally recognized household name yet, but one of the producers of the film is one of the biggest names in cinema at the moment. That producer is Ari Aster, who has enjoyed a fruitful relationship with A24 after directing Hereditary, Midsommar, and Beau is Afraid, all three of which are widely considered to be some of the greatest and best horror films in the last decade. The film's crew is rounded out by cinematographer Benjamin Loeb (Pieces of a Woman), production designer Zosia Mackenzie (Infinity Pool), art director John O'Regan (Firestarter), art director Brittany Morrison (Possessor), and costume designer Natalie Bronfman (The Handmaid's Tale).

When Was Dream Scenario Filmed?

Dream Scenario was filmed sometime in December 2022. We know that thanks to set images shared by Kristoffer Borgli, which shows Cage in an entirely new light. The various photos show the crew is very much hard at work on the hotly anticipated project, but the hard plot details of the perplexing film still prove to be a mystery. Take a look at those images here: