As he said himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Nicolas Cage is back, "not that he went anywhere." And he's back in a big way, by heading to the A24 crew and getting to star in their latest flick! A24 is set to back Kristoffer Borgli’s Dream Sequence with Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen producing under their Square Peg banner. Borgli will write and direct the film with Jacob Jaffke and Tyler Campellone also producing.

Details on the movie are currently under wraps, but it is reported that it will be a comedy, and honestly? That's a great move for Cage given his recent success with The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. This film is also important in that it is the fourth movie that Square Peg and A24 have worked on together (the other three include Hereditary, Midsommar, and the new Joaquin Phoenix film Disappointment Blvd.).

All of this is exciting for fans of both A24 and Cage because the two have an impressive collection of films that fans tend to flock to so bringing them together in one film? It's like our biggest dreams have come true. And so even though we don't know that much about Dream Sequence, it is still something to be excited about just for the prospect of Cage being in an A24 movie.

Outside of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Cage has been doing some incredible work recently with things like Pig, and he's set to play Dracula in the upcoming Renfield. But he also has quite the career of starring in films that constantly keep us all on our toes. Whether it is something like the iconic Face/Off where he swapped faces with John Travolta or the beloved National Treasure movies.

Putting him in an A24 movie, the company that gave us movies like the recent summer hit Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, and films like The Green Knight and of course the brilliant Everything Everywhere All At Once, seems like just the right fit. And so it's not that big of a deal that we don't know that much about the film. Whether or not it is a comedy or some other genre isn't that important right this second. What is important is that Cage is going to shine in Borgli's work and if it means that we continue to get great work out of Cage, then that's all the better for us, right?

And again, it feels good to have Cage back, not that he went anywhere.