The Big Picture Nicolas Cage's performance in Dream Scenario is a perfect fit for this wild dark comedy that satirizes celebrity culture.

The film explores the benefits and consequences of being a celebrity, with Paul experiencing both admiration and demonization.

Dream Scenario offers a glum and thought-provoking commentary on the concept of celebrity, revealing how fame exposes one's flaws to the world.

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for 'Dream Scenario'It’s never quite clear what type of Nicolas Cage performance you’re going to get. Cage went from being one of the most exciting actors in the industry in the 1990s to the star of countless terrible direct-to-VOD genre films. Although Cage had essentially become a meme thanks to his eccentric roles, he managed to have a late-career resurgence thanks to his dramatic turn in 2021’s Pig and his self-referential role in 2022’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. Now that Cage has critics on his side again, he is able to give the type of performance that only he is capable of giving. Cage is a perfect fit for Kristoffer Borgli’s wild new dark comedy Dream Scenario. The film manages to mix in comedy, horror, and lots of “Cage-isms” as it satirizes celebrity culture. It’s the type of film that wouldn’t have worked without a unique actor like Cage at the center, especially due to its strange ending.

Image via A24 Dream Scenario Hapless family man Paul Matthews (Nicolas Cage) finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly start seeing him in their dreams. But when his nighttime appearances take a nightmarish turn, Paul is forced to navigate his newfound stardom, in this wickedly entertaining comedy from writer-director Kristoffer Borgli (Sick of Myself) and producer Ari Aster. - A24 Release Date November 10, 2023 Director Kristoffer Borgli Rating R Runtime 100 minutes

What Is ‘Dream Scenario’ About?

Dream Scenario follows the kindly professor Paul Matthews (Cage), who has a relatively normal family life with his wife Janet (Julianne Nicholson) and their two young daughters, Hannah (Jessica Clement) and Sophie (Lily Bird). Although Paul is appreciated by his students, his life’s work hasn’t amounted to all that much, as his attempts to do a critical research study while he was in college failed. Paul’s best quality is that he is unremarkable; he hasn’t had a significant impact on any of his student’s lives, and he doesn't seem to leave much of an impression on his colleagues.

Paul’s life takes a strange turn when Sophie admits to him that she had a dream where he was in the background of an apocalyptic event. Sophie claimed that she was floating away, but that in her dream, her father couldn’t be bothered to get out of his normal routine of cleaning their yard. Paul thinks that this is odd, and feels somewhat perturbed that he couldn’t be bothered to “do anything” when he was in Sophie’s dream. However, Paul soon realizes that his daughter isn’t the only person who has been dreaming about him.

In what appears to be an overnight sensation, strangers across the world begin reporting that Paul has appeared in their dreams. In most of these scenarios, he’s completely harmless; Paul only seems to be hanging around in the background while strange or dangerous things occur. While Janet is shocked by the surprising attention that her husband is now receiving, Paul finds that there are many people who want to take advantage of his newfound celebrity status. After hosting a televised interview, he is contacted by a marketing firm about getting into the dreams of Barack Obama.

Paul’s meeting with the firm’s employees, Trent (Michael Cera), Mary (Kate Berlant), and Molly (Dylan Gelula), doesn’t go as planned when he realizes they don’t have any interest in him as a person. Paul had hoped that being a celebrity meant that he could share some of his research and speak about topics that he was interested in; however, the firm only seems interested in using Paul’s stardom to work towards their own goals. Unfortunately, the disappointing meeting isn’t the only issue that Paul now has; Molly admits that Paul has been appearing in her dreams as well, and that she’s had wild sexual fantasies about him.

What Happens to Paul?

Image via A24

Although Paul initially finds that Molly is willing to listen to his grievances about the firm, she begins to make sexual advances towards him. Coincidentally, Paul’s personal indiscretions begin to start affecting how he appears in everyone’s dreams. Initially, Paul would only be in the background of a dream; now, he has become the subject of everyone’s nightmares. Paul’s students, who once admired him, begin to report their anxieties about being around them. An infuriated Paul lashes out at his school’s dean (Tim Meadows) when he is told to leave the university because the students are simply afraid of him.

Reports of Paul being a Freddy Krueger-esque villain in people’s dreams begin to pop up, and his life is turned upside down. Paul’s marriage splinters apart, his daughters spend less time with him, and he isn’t even able to have lunch alone without being told to leave a restaurant. News reports that detail Paul’s “villainy” make it even harder for him to live a normal life. Paul grows infuriated at the idea that he has become “demonized” overnight; he has no control over how he appears in other people’s dreams, and begins to lash out at everyone who has made assumptions about him. Paul’s anger intensifies when he is told that he cannot attend a play that Sophie is appearing in at her school.

Image via A24

Although Janet initially agrees that Paul should stay home in order to let Sophie have her moment, he isn’t willing to listen to her. Paul barges into the school play performance, and accidentally wounds a volunteer when he breaks in through the door. This essentially confirms to everyone in the audience that he is indeed the villain that they have imagined him to be. Paul and Janet split up as he decides to step back from the public spotlight. Although Paul tries to court the public’s sympathy by claiming that he has also had nightmares about a version of himself, his new comments simply fall upon deaf ears.

Despite the media firestorm that he initially caused, Paul is mostly forgotten by everyone who had been outraged by him. Over time, Paul no longer appears in anyone's dreams, and the world essentially moves on. A new form of technology that allows advertisers to enter people's dreams ends up becoming more popular than Paul ever was, but his life is still essentially ruined. Jan has moved on and remarried, and Paul's attempts to market his autobiography overseas are unsuccessful. The film offers a brief glimpse of hope in its final moments when Paul appears in Jan's dream, where he wears a David Byrne in Stop Making Sense costume that she had always fantasized about him wearing. It provokes an interesting question; was Paul always the man that she wanted, and how did the dream scandal affect that?

While Dream Scenario may appear to be satirizing the concept of “cancel culture,” its themes are a bit more complicated than that. Paul experiences all the benefits and consequences of being a celebrity. Being instantly recognizable means that everyone is willing to listen to him, but that no one will really know who he is. Everyone seems to know Paul’s face, but they can’t be bothered to learn anything about him. Being a celebrity also means that all of his flaws are exposed for the world to see. It’s a thoughtful piece of commentary from a very odd, and often quite glum fantasy story.