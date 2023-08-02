The Big Picture Nicolas Cage stars in the comedy film Dream Scenario, which will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The film has a stacked cast including Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Julianna Nicholson, and more.

Dream Scenario's plot hasn't been fully revealed, but it is expected to be a comedic take on the concept of appearing in people's dreams. The film's release date is currently unknown.

Life looks like anything but a dream for Nicolas Cage in the first official image for A24’s Dream Scenario. Walking through an all-but-deserted parking lot in the middle of the winter, a balding Cage can be seen making his way toward something in the distance that remains unseen. Behind him, a vehicle (presumably belonging to his character), has been vandalized with the word “LOSER” spray-painted in bold pink letters. Celebrating the premiere of Kristoffer Borgli’s (Sick of Myself) latest title, the image also shares the news that the comedy will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September.

A lot of information hasn’t yet been given surrounding what we can expect from the plot of Dream Scenario. For now, we know that Cage stars as a professor who, after finding himself in everyone’s dreams, becomes the most popular man on campus. Sure, the premise sounds a lot like Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street, but we can presumably expect no slasher moments as A24 and Cage’s first team-up is billed as a comedy. But, when the Pig star is involved, it’s truly anyone’s guess as to what could come from it.

Along with Cage, Dream Scenario also stars a stacked cast that includes the likes of Michael Cera (Barbie), Tim Meadows (Saturday Night Live), Julianna Nicholson (August: Osage County), Kate Berlant (Don’t Worry Darling), Dylan Gelula (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), and Dylan Baker (The Good Wife). Family trauma horror aficionado Ari Aster joins Lars Knudsen as a producer under their Square Peg banner with Tyler Campellone and Jacob Jaffke also producing.

Image via A24

What Else is Heading to TIFF?

Kicking off the yearly film festival will be the premiere of Hayao Miyazaki’s final film, The Boy and the Heron, which will feature hand-drawn animation by the critically acclaimed filmmaker and co-founder of Studio Ghibli. Also included in the lineup will be Dumb Money, a feature about the GameStop scandal, Netflix’s pharmaceutical morality-pusher Pain Hustlers, the Amanda Seyfried-led Seven Veils, and Lee, a historical drama set during the days of WWII that will see Kate Winslet’s character take a hard shift from her career as a fashion model to become a war correspondent. Also set to make cinematic debuts are documentaries including Copa 71 and Les Indésirables.

As of right now, Dream Scenario hasn’t announced its theatrical release, but you can check out the first image above, and you can watch our recent interview with Cage down below.