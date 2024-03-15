The Big Picture Nicolas Cage shines in Dream Scenario, a film that cleverly comments on meme culture's impact.

Cage's emotional connection to the film reflects his struggle with Internet ridicule and memeification.

Dream Scenario explores fame, cancel culture, and societal perceptions, highlighting Cage's career challenges.

Seemingly written off as a punch line in the last decade, Nicolas Cage has been quietly mounting a career resurgence in the past few years. Beginning with his critically acclaimed performance in the NEON-released indie, Pig, Cage has fallen into the good graces of the moviegoing public, reminding everyone that he was always one of the finest actors of his generation and not just a totemic figure in ironic Internet culture. While one Cage renaissance film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, features the actor playing himself on screen and directly engages with his established filmography, no film observed the Cage phenomenon as curiously as the recent 2023 A24 film, Dream Scenario, which uses the creations of the subconscious as a poignant reflection on meme culture's toxic impact on the star.

Nicolas Cage Appears in a Figment of the Subconscious in 'Dream Scenario'

Dream Scenario, released in theaters this past November and now on Max, follows Paul Matthews (Cage), a mild-mannered biology professor who becomes entangled in a bizarre phenomenon that sees him appearing in the dreams of others, from family members to strangers. What starts as a mild coincidence evolves as a scientific breakthrough. After a story by an old colleague is published online, Paul becomes a global sensation, as millions of people concur that he is a figure in their dreams as well. As Paul's likeness in dreams spontaneously turns violent and sadistic, suddenly, the everyday man that society embraced as a viral star becomes ostracized. The film was directed by Kristoffer Borgli, who previously made Sick of Myself, another subversive black comedy about the perils of life in the digital world.

In the 2020s, now the fifth decade of his career, it's nearly impossible to utilize Cage's stardom without directly engaging with his baggage, for better or worse. Cage experienced the highs and lows of life as a movie star. Along with his drastic elevation from indie darling, to stirring dramatic presence, to action blockbuster lead, his filmography includes both Academy Award-winning dramas and direct-to-video schlock. Not long after winning an Oscar for Leaving Las Vegas, Cage, thanks to outlandish performances in Face/Off, Con Air, and Gone in 60 Seconds, would be forever immortalized for his live wire style of performance, consisting of emotional blow-ups and peculiar face acting. YouTube and other digital platforms contain a surplus of compilations showcasing Cage "overacting" in movies. The Cage persona was the subject of Internet memes that pointedly mocked his acting rather than celebrating his eccentricities. Suddenly, an actor of credibility and popularity was being reevaluated. Audiences pondered, "Maybe Nicolas Cage was a bad actor after all?" By the 2010s, the man who once starred in a Martin Scorsese film (Bringing Out the Dead) and led a Disney franchise (National Treasure) had resorted to primarily starring in direct-to-video B-movies.

The story of a man being inexplicably vilified by society for something out of his control resonated with Cage. The actor discussed his emotional connection to Dream Scenario in an interview with Collider. "I remember feeling no sense of control over what was happening to me on the Internet," Cage said. He referenced the general brand of memes designed to poke fun at his acting, including videos titled, "Nicolas Cage loses his shit, all that stuff turning into a memeification." He felt dispirited by the Internet "cherry-picking freakout scenes, meltdowns, without any sense of act one or two, or how the character got to that crisis." In a sincere and shrewdly observed reflection of himself, he proclaimed, "This is not why I became an actor." We hardly suspect that actors are susceptible to Internet discourse, but Cage's vulnerability in this interview shows how the dialogue of Internet culture can impact one's life, no matter how famous and wealthy one might be.

In Dream Scenario, Paul Matthews has, coincidentally, dreams of his own in the real world. His lifelong passion was to get his book on biological studies published. From what the character explicitly presents, he holds no aspirations to be famous, but fame is what he fortuitously receives after his ex-girlfriend turned journalist, Claire (Marnie McPhail), publishes a story about Paul's prevalence in others' dreams. His humility guides him through the whirlpool of media coverage. He is happy to be a viral sensation. He may even enjoy indulging in the recognition, as his lectures now attract full attendance. Soon enough, after his wishes to publish his book are denied by a PR firm solely interested in exploiting his virality, Paul's cordial relationship with being the man in everyone's dreams starts to wane. The dream version of Paul, who began as a passive, but harmless figure, devolves into a sinister being, taking on the likeness of a horror movie villain. In a drastic turn of events, Paul is unofficially exiled from society due to the emotional trauma associated with his dreams, where he now kills and terrorizes people. He can't eat lunch inside a diner without inadvertently causing a grave disturbance.

Borgli's film, while it brushes on intriguing ideas about contemporary culture, doesn't quite land the plane, as it often chooses to identify themes rather than aggressively engage with its text. Regardless of its weaknesses as a commentary on everyday life, Dream Scenario is a rare film that engages with contemporary societal codes. Paul became a target of backlash from his Gen Z student body and showed a reluctance to apologize for the horrifying dreams. These narrative choices evoke the dicey politics of cancel culture. People, especially those who deliberately avoid the behavior of online influencers, do not ask for fame or notoriety on the Internet. Being the perennial character in dreams around the globe was a curse inflicted on Paul. Furthermore, Paul cannot logically grasp why society fails to separate the man from the imaginary figure in one's dream.

What 'Dream Scenario' Says About Nicolas Cage's Career

Cage told Collider, "I would not have been able to play Paul Matthews and connect with you if I had not gone through that experience." The marketing of Dream Scenario may have led viewers to believe that this was another ridiculous project designed to exploit the memeification of Cage. The elevator pitch of "Nic Cage shows up in your dream," could have been workshopped by the Saturday Night Live writers' room. Luckily, Borgli expands upon this catchy concept by reflecting on the rise and fall of Cage's relationship with the public. Cage, like Paul Matthews, is an earnest and mild-mannered individual. In all of his interviews, Cage eloquently discusses the art of acting without any pretentiousness. Cage and Paul want to advance their studies and passion for acting and biology, respectively. They were unwillingly positioned as avatars of subcultures or imaginary worlds; Internet memes for Cage, and dreams for Paul. When Paul looks to sign a deal with the PR firm to get his book published, led by marketing executive, Trent (Michael Cera), he learns that they would rather capitalize on the cheap and digestible dream phenomenon, rather than get into business with Paul as a researcher. For Cage, being dignified by the greater public as a great actor and not a "meme God" is an uphill battle.

It did not take long for Cage to devolve from a bankable star and Oscar-darling to being fodder for the Razzies. His soulful and delicate performances in Moonstruck and Leaving Las Vegas became memory-holed. For a certain generation, Cage was the subject of various "worst acting" compilations on YouTube. He was associated with zany, over-the-top line readings such as the infamous "not the bees!" scene in The Wicker Man. Judging whether the Internet as a collective body is justified in ridiculing out-of-context scenes is a separate debate, but it's hard to deny the meta-commentary of Dream Scenario when the film's protagonist finds himself fighting for respectability after society proverbially turns its back on him. According to Cage, the scene where Paul finally releases an apology for the horrific dreams occurring in people's sleep was a personal expression, as he shared a desire to reconcile with the public after years of ridicule. Paul begs for the world to separate the man from the figure in dreams. As a parallel, any respectable film appreciator ought to distinguish Nicolas Cage, one of our finest living actors, from silly and frivolous memes.

Any flaws of Dream Scenario aside, the film is a must-watch, as it reminds any forgetful viewer of the sheer prowess of Nicolas Cage as a screen presence. The film by Kristoffer Borgli excels as a meta-commentary on Cage's memeification on the Internet. For viewers indifferent to this level of movie psychology, Dream Scenario is a worthwhile experience thanks to a blissfully charming performance by Cage, who perfectly leans into the film's esoteric concept.

Dream Scenario is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

