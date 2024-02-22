The Big Picture Dream Scenario stars Nicolas Cage as a biology professor turned dream celebrity, navigating newfound stardom in a nightmarish way.

The dark comedy explores themes of fame and self-perception through Cage's character.

Cage considers Dream Scenario a masterpiece, with gripping performances and a stellar cast, including Julianne Nicholson and Michael Cera.

Nicolas Cage has made many great movies. Last year he was seen in a variety of roles ranging from toxic Vampire boss in Renfield to a crazy carjacker in Sympathy for the Devil but he served real nightmares in Kristoffer Borgli’s dark comedy Dream Scenario, which will soon be available on Max starting March 15.

Dream Scenario sees Cage as a mild-mannered biology professor, Paul Matthews. A devoted family man his life turns upside down when he starts appearing in dreams of millions of strangers, which shoots him to a new kind of stardom. However, when his nighttime appearances take a nightmarish turn, navigating his newfound stardom gets that much harder. The movie is said to be hilarious but also reflects Borgil’s continued exploration of themes of fame and how we view ourselves. Despite appearing in everyone’s dreams Paul isn’t doing much in reality, which is a reflection of his stagnant life. Borgil directs from his own script and creates an oddly hilarious world. The film holds a 91% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Nicolas Cage Considers ‘Dream Scenario’ a Masterpiece

Image via A24

Cage who has done a variety of roles in his illustrious career told Collider in a previous interview that he “could put some of my life experience in terms of my emotions into Paul Matthews.” Which further elevates the character for the audience. He also explained that he has a penchant for movies that “aren't afraid to tell a different kind of story. I said there are only five scripts in 45 years of doing this where I feel I have to, have to, have to make that movie, and those scripts are Leaving Las Vegas, Vampire’s Kiss, Adaptation, Bringing Out the Dead, and Dream Scenario.” The actor who also bagged a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor for his performance, added, “I didn't want to change a word.”

Certainly, Dream Scenario is one feature that keeps you on the edge of your seat with a gripping plot and magnificent performances. Cage is supported in the cast by Julianne Nicholson as Paul's wife Janet, Michael Cera as Trent, Tim Meadows as Brett, Dylan Gelula as Molly, Dylan Baker as Richard, Kate Berlant as Mary, and Lily Bird as Sophie Matthews. Further rounding off the cast are Jessica Clement, David Klein, Cara Volchoff, Noah Centineo, Nicholas Braun, Amber Midthunder, and Lily Gao. The feature is produced by Ari Aster and Lars Knudsen under their Square Peg banner, alongside Cage, Jacob Jaffke, and Tyler Campellone.

Dream Scenario will drop on Max, March 15. You can read our review here.