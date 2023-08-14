The Big Picture A24's Dream Scenario, a Nicolas Cage-led dark comedy, is set to premiere in theaters on November 10 after its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.

A24 has a busy fall slate with several other films, including Larry Charles' raunchy Dicks: The Musical, Sofia Coppola's Priscilla Presley biopic Priscilla, and more.

Dream Scenario follows a hapless professor (Cage) who becomes a celebrity after appearing in people's dreams, but things take a darker turn when the dreams become nightmares.

The fall movie season continues to fill up, with A24's Dream Scenario the latest film to find a release date. The Nicolas Cage dark comedy will premiere in theaters on November 10. Dream Scenario will open wide in early November after the film premieres at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival, according to Deadline. A24 has a busy fall slate, with Larry Charles' raunchy Dicks: The Musical, Sofia Coppola's Priscilla Presley biopic Priscilla, Jonathan Glazer's Holocaust drama The Zone of Interest, and Sean Durkin's wrestling drama The Iron Claw all set to premiere before the end of the year. The November 10 date is shared by Marvel's latest MCU film, the three-hander The Marvels, David Fincher's long-awaited The Killer, and the wide release of Alexander Payne's The Holdovers.

A week earlier, Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two opens, as well as the prestige titles Quiz Lady (with Sandra Oh and Awkwafina) and American Fiction (with Jeffrey Wright and Tracee Ellis Ross). The next week brings The Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, the animated Trolls Band Together, and Taika Waititi's sports comedy Next Goal Wins. Despite rumors that the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes would imperil the fall movie schedule, at the moment it appears that the colder weather will still trigger a cutthroat competition for the moviegoer's dollar.

What Is Dream Scenario?

Image via Kristoffer Borgli on Instagram

Most of the details about Dream Scenario are being kept under wraps for now, but the film will center around a schlubby, hapless professor and family man (Cage) who suddenly becomes a celebrity after millions of people inexplicably see him in their dreams. However, things take a darker turn for him when those dreams turn into nightmares. The film will also star Michael Cera (Barbie), Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown), Kate Berlant (A League of Their Own), Tim Meadows (Mean Girls), Dylan Baker (The Americans), and Dylan Gelula (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

Dream Scenario was written and directed by Norwegian director Kristoffer Borgli, in his English-language feature debut; he gained attention with his Cronenbergian black comedy Sick of Myself last year. The film was produced by A24 mainstay Ari Aster, fresh off this year's surreal black comedy Beau is Afraid, and Lars Knudsen of Square Peg, Jacob Jaffke, and Tyler Campellone.

Dream Scenario will debut at next month's Toronto International Film Festival before opening in theaters on November 10. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch our interview with Nicolas Cage below.