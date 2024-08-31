You can ask any fan of musicals in cinema and they'll tell you that no list is complete without Dreamgirls. Even though the movie wasn't a massive hit back when it premiered in 2006, it's still a relevant title that keeps popping up whenever the genre is mentioned. And you'll be able to remember all about it next month: The award-winning movie debuts on Paramount+ on September 1.

Dreamgirls was adapted from a Broadway production. The musical originally debuted in 1981, and it is famously based on the surprising story of girl group The Supremes, which launched the career of music legend Diana Ross. In the fictional version, the group is called "The Dreamettes" and the women that lead it have to deal with an extremely manipulative producer in the 60s and 70s — the decades in which R&B rose to full popularity.

Dreamgirls featured a star-studded cast whose talent greatly elevated the story: The movie featured international superstar Beyoncé (Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé), Eddie Murphy (Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F), Jennifer Hudson (Respect), Jamie Foxx (They Cloned Tyrone), Danny Glover (The Dead Don’t Die), Anika Noni Rose (Let the Right One In), Loretta Devine (P-Valley), John Lithgow (The Crown) and John Krasinski (A Quiet Place). At the Oscars, the movie was a lead contender with eight nominations, including Best Supporting Role nominations for Murphy and Hudson — the latter took home the prize.

No One Can Take Dreamgirls' Legacy Away From It

On Rotten Tomatoes, Dreamgirls boasts a solid 79% approval rate. When it debuted, critics praised Hudson's performance — her acting debut when she was fresh off American Idol. Additionally, Dana Stevens wrote for Slate that the movie is "a heartfelt paean to the transformative power of singing" and that watching it "feels like an event." The movie was directed by Bill Condon, a Hollywood veteran in musicals who also helmed Beauty and the Beast and penned Chicago and The Greatest Showman.

Dreamgirls premieres on Paramount+ on September 1. You can check out the trailer above.