Music is a powerful thing, whether it's an upbeat song to get you amped up for the day, or an emotional ballad to give you a good cry. In Roadside Attractions' Dreamin' Wild, music gives two brothers and their family a life they might have never dreamed of. Based on the true story behind the 1979 album of the same name, Dreamin' Wild releases August 4 in theaters. Ahead of the premiere, Roadside Attractions released the official trailer.

Dreamin' Wild centers on Donnie Emerson (Casey Affleck), a singer/songwriter who, nearly three decades earlier, recorded an album with his brother Joe (Walton Goggins). While the two may have recorded the album partially for fun as teens, it soon comes out of obscurity and gives them a second shot at finding their audience. Now a critically lauded duo, Donnie, Joe, and their family must adjust to their newfound fame, as well as confront the struggles of their past. Per Roadside Attractions, "the album’s rediscovery brings hopes of second chances."

From the jump, the trailer quickly sets a tone that blends melancholy and hope, providing a glimpse at how Donnie has lived his life and how the album's re-emergence has been a pleasant surprise. While the brothers relay their story in the present day, we also see flashbacks of the two as teens (Noah Jupe and Jack Dylan Grazer). Unlike their adult counterparts, the boys are brimming with excitement and ready to conquer the world. Soon enough, the grown Donnie and Joe are ready to rekindle that hope, doing their best to embrace the changes heading their way. However, the trailer also reiterates their luck is not all smooth sailing, as they still have other challenges to overcome.

Image via Roadside

RELATED: From 'Good Will Hunting' to 'Jaws': 13 Popular Movies You Didn’t Know Were Based on True Stories

Who Worked on Dreamin' Wild?

Dreamin' Wild is written, directed, and produced by Bill Pohlad, one of the Academy Award-nominated producers behind The Tree of Life. Along with the Terrence Malick feature, Pohlad previously worked on the biopic Love & Mercy, which centered on The Beach Boys member Brian Wilson. Pohlad's other credits include Wild, 12 Years a Slave, Brokeback Mountain, and more. He produced Dreamin' Wild with Jim Burke, Kim Roth, Karl Spoerri, and Viviana Vezzani. Additional cast includes Chris Messina, Zooey Deschanel, and Beau Bridges. The soundtrack will be available digitally on August 4 and on vinyl later this year through Light in the Attic.

Dreamin' Wild premieres exclusively in theaters on August 4. Watch the trailer below: