With production on the Sky Original comedy series, Dreamland already on the way, we can confirm a couple of the show’s new cast members via Variety. The series will center on the complexities of female relationships that have spanned decades and generations.

Making her TV debut on the comedy series will be British popstar and icon, Lily Allen, the singer and actress who is both a BRIT and NME Awards winner will have her first lead role on TV on this project. In 2019, Allen appeared in How to Build A Girl, where she played Elizabeth Tailor in the film adaptation of Caitlin Moran’s semiautobiographical novel of the same name. Joining the singer on the show’s cast is Freema Agyeman who is well known for her performances in Doctor Who and Law & Order: UK. Agyeman currently has a role on NBC’s medical series, New Amsterdam.

Dreamland is based on a 2017 Sky Arts short by Sharon Horgan. In the original work, Robinson traveled to see her heavily pregnant sister who was having a baby shower in Margate. Robinson herself also had news that she was expectant as well. The quality of the short went on to earn it a BAFTA award. Written and created by Horgan, the adaptation for Sky has seen Horgan put together a writers’ room. The logline for the series reads:

“Set in the sun-drenched British seaside town of Margate, it is a dark comedic exploration of multi-generational female relationships, and their (somewhat dysfunctional) family dynamics.”

Making an adaptation of her work since its release in 2017 has been something Horgan had mulled over. In 2019, speaking about those plans for the first time, Horgan says that Merman - the production company which she co-owns alongside Clelia Mountford – was ready “to try out an ensemble cast and see if an idea had legs. Now we're developing it as a series. That was a lot of effort and not much money for a short-form piece, but it has given us a lot more." The six-part series has already begun filming in Kent.

Other members of the cast include Kiell Smith-Bynoe, Gabby Best, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Frances Barber and Sheila Reid with a guest appearance from Samantha Bond. Dreamland will have Horgan and Mountford as executive producers alongside Alex Moody for Sky with Jane Bell producing. Emma Jane Unsworth will serve as showrunner alongside being associate producer. Ellie Heydon directs while Unsworth, Best, Sharma Walfall, and Sarah Kendall form the team of writers.

Dreamland will be released in 2023.