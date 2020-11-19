-

Dreamland was one of the very first productions Margot Robbie worked on under her LuckyChap Entertainment banner. Directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafitte, the story is set in Texas in the 1930s during the Dust Bowl where the Evans family struggles to keep their home. When Eugene Evans (Finn Coles) hears about the $10,000 bounty on bank robber Allison Wells (Robbie), he thinks it could be just what he needs to turn his family’s situation around. However, when he does wind up crossing paths with Allison, Eugene struggles to decide if he should even believe the reports from the authorities.

With Dreamland now available via PVOD, I got the chance to chat with Dreamland star Kerry Condon who plays Eugene’s mother in the film. During our chat, Condon took the time to take us from her earliest collaborations with Martin McDonagh to Better Call Saul and Dreamland. While discussing her experience on the Dreamland set, she offered up an example of Robbie going above and beyond as a producer:

“The thing that really shocked me was - and this is kind of weird to say that it shocked me - but when I wrapped and finished my last day, Margot wasn’t there but she wasn’t in the scene, so I didn’t think twice about it. She was, at the time, promoting I think it was [I, Tonya]. I think it might have been that. I hope it was that and I might be getting it [wrong]. But she was promoting a movie in LA on our days off. So I was like, ‘That’s so busy, shooting a lead role and in your days off, flying to LA to do promotion on that.’ She sent me an email the night I wrapped saying, ‘I’m so sorry I couldn’t be there,’ and all these compliments about my performance. And I just thought, ‘Oh my god.’ It was so classy because I thought, ‘Where did she get the time?’ Or even think to do that.”

If you’d like to hear more about Condon’s time working on Dreamland, how she scored the role of F.R.I.D.A.Y. in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, what it was like working with David Fincher and loads more, you can catch the full interview at the top of this article.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Kerry Condon:

00:27 - Condon talks about her early collaborations with Martin McDonagh and how they’ve influenced her craft today.

02:20 - Condon discusses her feelings on heavy improvisation.

03:20 - What wowed her most about being on the set of Rome , especially so early on in her career; did she keep anything from set?

, especially so early on in her career; did she keep anything from set? 06:02 - Condon details how she scored the role of F.R.I.D.A.Y. in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

09:06 - On the learning curve involved on Better Call Saul ; Condon’s advice for another actor who books a smaller role on a big show.

; Condon’s advice for another actor who books a smaller role on a big show. 12:35 - Condon revisits her experience working with David Fincher on Videosyncrazy , the comedy series that never came to be on HBO.

, the comedy series that never came to be on HBO. 15:15 - The surprising email Condon got from Margot Robbie when she wrapped Dreamland .

. 17:02 - How Condon knew that director Miles Joris-Peyrafitte could pull this off.

20:33 - Why the vibe on the set of Dreamland felt very young.

felt very young. 21:50 - Condon's thoughts on Hollywood parties; if she could throw her own Hollywood party, how would she plan it?

Share Share Tweet Email

'Let Him Go' Review: Diane Lane, Kevin Costner Power a Well-Crafted Thriller Lesley Manville also shines as the menacing matriarch of a dangerous family living off the grid in North Dakota.