Exclusive ‘Dreamland’ Trailer: A Killer Goes on a Wild Trip in New Film from ‘Pontypool’ Director

Feel like taking a bonkers, action-paced cinematic trip? We’ve got you covered with the exclusive trailer premiere for Dreamland, the new genre-bending, dream logic film from Pontypool director Bruce McDonald. Set on the night of “the strangest wedding in cinema history,” Dreamland stars Stephen McHattie as a hitman hired to cut the finger off of a jazz musician — also played by Stephen McHattie, and you’re now probably starting to get a sense of this movie’s vibe — but in order to pull it off, he has to infiltrate the outlandish wedding of a crime lord known as The Countess (Juliette Lewis).

Dreamland screened at Fantasia International Film Festival and it’s a loopy little number that leans in hard on the dream logic and conjures up some wild thrills. And you get a pretty good taste of that in the trailer. The film also stars Henry Rollins and Tomis Lemarquis, and arrives in theaters, On Demand and on VOD on June 5, 2020.

Here’s the official logline for Dreamland: