Throughout making feature-length animated movies regularly for multiple decades, some recurring hallmarks have emerged for the works of DreamWorks Animation. For one thing, there’s the infamous DreamWorks Face. Many of the studio’s titles have also concluded with a big dance party set to a famous upbeat pop tune, in the vein of Shrek. But something else that’s become common in the studio's output is an affinity for delivering kid-friendly pastiches of famous movie genres. For good and for ill, the works of DreamWorks Animation, like their current feature The Bad Guys, are deeply entrenched in classic and influential molds of cinematic storytelling.

The most famous example of this is, of course, Shrek, which was built from the ground up to skewer Disney fairy tale musicals. However, this staple of animated titles from DreamWorks dates back even further than that. The first title from the studio, Antz, frequently lampoons the works of Woody Allen, particularly in the film’s opening scene. From there, pre-Shrek DreamWorks Animation continued to play around with familiar genres, such as the Bing Crosby/Bob Hope Road To… movies inspiring The Road to El Dorado and classic POW dramas informing Chicken Run.

Though this trait predates Shrek, there’s no denying that DreamWorks Animation began to embrace this mold of animated storytelling once Shrek hit unprecedented box office numbers for the studio. Of course, given the ensuing ubiquity of this approach, it’s no surprise that not all of these pastiches ended up being equally successful. Bee Movie, for instance, molded its second act around parodying hallmarks of courtroom dramas, complete with surprise witnesses and passionate pleas from lawyers to the jury box. However, the erratic nature of Bee Movie’s storytelling meant that this courtroom drama skewering couldn’t stick around on-screen long enough to develop into something truly insightful or funny. It just became another attempt to wring strained laughs out of the audience.

In sharp contrast, Kung Fu Panda is the apex of DreamWorks Animation genre pastiches because the entire movie is dedicated to being an enjoyable martial arts drama. Even better, this isn’t a film that wants to be a loud brash takedown of the genre. There’s an evident passion for this domain of cinematic storytelling soaking into every frame of the project, particularly in any of the exceptionally realized fight choreography. Kung Fu Panda knows its way around the finer points of this subgenre, but it doesn’t utilize that knowledge for hollow snark. Instead, it uses those details as the springboard for something so new and exciting that it can stand toe-to-toe with the films that inspired it.

The same can be said for another high point for DreamWorks Animation genre pastiches, Chicken Run. Produced by the brilliant minds at Aardman, what’s immediately striking about this film’s homages to the past is how much of it can be reflected in the dark moody lighting of its nighttime scenes. Eschewing the default constantly vibrant color palette of many other animated children’s films, Chicken Run instead opts to drape scenes set around midnight in the kind of ominous lighting that would emerge in live-action films skewed exclusively towards adults. This reflects remarkable attention to detail regarding the kind of movies Chicken Run is paying tribute to.

It also crystallizes that Chicken Run wants to make the plight of its titular fowl as intense as being in a POW camp would be for prisoners in a live-action feature. Humans Mr. and Mrs. Tweedy aren’t just goofy cartoon movie antagonists with nary an ounce of danger around. Mrs. Tweedy especially is a dastardly piece of work, who grins at the idea of slaughtering a chicken. The death of one of the chickens early on by her hand solidifies the danger that these birds are dealing with and makes it apparent why they’d want to get out. Other kid-friendly homages to prison escape or POW movies might avoid depicting such bleakness, but Chicken Run’s commitment to fidelity means it embraces such a dark development.

On the other end of the spectrum, though, are the DreamWorks Animation movies that just don’t take off as either successful genre pastiches or funny standalone work. Shark Tale, for instance, is neither fish nor fowl (no pun intended) when it comes to its attempt to be a classic mob movie but for kids. Part of this is how scenes that could establish a sense of danger, the kind lurking subconsciously through even the happiest moments in titles like Goodfellas, are undercut by an inability to pause the comedy for even a moment. Pivotal conversations are interrupted by a sudden needle drop of “I Like Big Butts” while calling on Robert De Niro to just do a rehash of his famous movie roles as a shark mob boss feels like an unimaginative way to reference the past.

Monsters vs. Aliens, meanwhile, has some fun ideas for characters based on B-movie monsters, like a brainless blob named B.O.B. (Seth Rogen) or the stuck-up Dr. Cockroach Ph.D. (Hugh Laurie). However, the film eventually turns into a standard big-budget blockbuster, complete with tons of explosions, which feels counterintuitive to the kind of endearingly ramshackle films its central characters emerged from. Meanwhile, most of the gags here don’t feel specific enough to the genres of either monster or alien movies. They could be transported into any other DreamWorks Animation film without a problem, a reflection of how Monsters vs. Aliens and its understanding of classic monster fare is surface level.

The problems that plague titles like Shark Tale or Monsters vs. Aliens tend to crop up in the weakest DreamWorks Animation genre pastiches. Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, for further instance, struggles to deliver a specific brand of excitement that would feel at home in the classic adventure movies it’s been inspired by. Typically, these and other more subpar instances of DreamWorks Animation movies playing off of old movie genres stumble because they can never find the right balance between tipping their hats to the past and being bold enough to blaze their own trails. They often just settle for whatever generic comedy and action beats are popular in kid’s movies at that time.

Luckily, this isn’t the default mode for DreamWorks Animation genre pastiches. Kung Fu Panda and Chicken Run especially deliver a blueprint for how to make something kid-friendly that lives up to the very best examples of a classic genre. Even the recent DreamWorks title The Bad Guys, though suffering from the same mismatched oversized third-act problem that plagued Monsters vs. Aliens, is primarily an entertaining example of how to deliver a heist movie that youngsters will love while also showing an affinity for the genre. All the zippy energy, montages of heist plans, and snappy dialogue in The Bad Guys would feel right at home in a live-action entry into the heist movie canon.

The latter element is key to both The Bad Guys and the best of these DreamWorks Animation pastiches. A tangible passion for what you’re referencing ensures it doesn’t come across as just a hollow nod to the past, desperately hoping people’s affection for another piece of pop culture will carry the day. Instead, The Bad Guys, Chicken Run, and Kung Fu Panda, among other DreamWorks titles, all use their clear love for older films to build something new that can instill that same passion into a new generation of moviegoers. That’s how you build a genre pastiche as strong as the Dragon Warrior or one of Ginger’s greatest escape plans.

