DreamWorks Animation is expanding to a new territory as Universal Studios Resort is set to debut DreamWorks Land in 2024, according to a recent announcement on the park’s official website. The land will occupy the previously named KidZone location in Universal Studios Orlando, which closed its doors earlier this year in order to make way for the upcoming themed area.

Additional details on the themed attraction, such as an opening date, remain under wraps, but the park will feature iconic characters from DreamWorks Animation’s canon, such as Shrek, Trolls, Kung Fu Panda, and Netflix’s Gabby’s Dollhouse. The inclusion of a specific area in the park dedicated to DreamWorks should come as no surprise to some following Universal’s acquisition of the animation studio several years ago. Additionally, DreamWorks is no stranger to Universal Studios Resort, as the park has previously featured the studio’s iconic characters, with a notable example being Shrek 4-D.

However, a brand-new entire area now dedicated to classic franchises from the beloved animation studio could prove to be incredibly lucrative, especially Walt Disney World’s established success integrating characters from the company’s animation studios. But Dreamworks Land is just a small part of Universal’s expansion in Orlando as a brand-new theme park is also in development, titled Epic Universe, which is slated to debut in 2025.

DreamWorks Animation Continues to Expand Into New Territories

DreamWorks may have seen a recent slump at the box office with the release of Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, but the company shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. As fans eagerly await to step into DreamWorks Land, the animation studio has additional exciting projects in store, such as this year’s Trolls Band Together, followed by Kung Fu Panda 4 in 2024 alongside Orion and the Dark by Charlie Kaufman. Additionally, following the footsteps of Disney, DreamWorks and Universal are planning a live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon, which is slated to be released in 2025, with Mason Thames and Nico Parker attached to star as Hiccup and Astrid. With so many projects currently on the way, fans have much to look forward to as DreamWorks heads toward a new direction.

No official opening date for DreamWorks Land has been announced yet, but expect the park to open sometime in 2024. In the meantime, check out the official trailer for Trolls Band Together, the studio’s latest upcoming animated film, below.