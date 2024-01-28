In 1994, Jeffrey Katzenberg left Disney on less than favorable terms and co-founded DreamWorks with Steven Spielberg and David Geffen. It quickly established itself as an alternative animation company to Disney, producing movies that weren't afraid of being a little more adult and raunchy. This proved successful in the early 2000s, and by now DreamWorks has created many films that audiences consider better than those made by Disney.

One of the reasons for DreamWorks' success is how strong most of their scripts are. They're well constructed and contain many of animation's most iconic and memorable characters. Naturally, this also means they have a fair few iconic and memorable lines of dialogue.

10 'Monsters vs. Aliens' (2009)

Directed by Rob Letterman and Conrad Vernon

On the day of her wedding, Susan (Reese Witherspoon) is struck by a meteor and infused with a radioactive element that causes her to grow into a giant. She is captured by the United States government and placed in a holding facility with four other monsters: Insectosaurus (Conrad Vernon), the Missing Link (Will Arnett), Dr. Cockroach PhD (Hugh Laurie), and B.O.B (Seth Rogan). They are given a chance at freedom when an alien named Galaxar (Rainn Wilson) unleashes a massive robot to attack the Earth and train the element from Susan, so he can spawn a clone army.

Monsters vs. Aliens is one of DreamWorks' more underrated gems thanks to its fun take on monster movie clichés, strong voice cast, and a sweet story about self-worth and outcasts banding together. Susan has a lot of very inspirational quotes that reflect her growth as a character, especially when her friends are feeling down. Meanwhile, Galaxar and the President (Steven Colbert), have plenty of hilarious jokes between them.

9 'Madagascar' (2005)

Directed by Eric Darnell and Tom McGrath

In the New York City Zoo live four animal best friends: Alex the Lion (Ben Stiller), Marty the Zebra (Chris Rock), Gloria the Hippo (Jada Pinkett Smith), and Melvin the Giraffe (David Schwimmer). While the others are content with their lives, Marty gets influenced by some secret agent penguins to break out and try to go to the wild. When his friends try to stop him, they get put on a ship bound for Africa, but accidentally end up on the island of Madagascar instead of the mainland.

Madagascar was the second movie to launch a franchise for DreamWorks, and though it might rank below some of the company's other heavy hitters, there's still a lot to love about the characters and the humor. Many of the best lines come from King Julien (Sacha Baron Cohen), the flamboyant king of the lemurs, though the penguins also get some good dialogue thanks to their differing personalities and military-like precision. This would lead to them getting a spin-off television series and movie.

8 'Megamind' (2010)

Directed by Tom McGrath

In Metro City, the heroic Metroman (Brad Pitt) and the evil super genius, Megamind (Will Ferrell), have battled dozens of times as Megamind tries to take over the city. One day, he accidentally kills Metroman, and while at first it is good to win, Megamind finds that his life lacks purpose without his rival. This leads him to create a new hero to fight, while also accidentally developing an undercover relationship with news reporter Roxanne Ritchi (Tina Fey).

Megamind is a hilarious spoof of the superhero genre that explores strong themes of nature vs nurture when it comes to doing good or evil. This gives them plenty of room for hilarious dialogue, especially from Megamind and his assistant, Minion (David Cross). Megamind himself gets most of the best lines thanks to his love of theatrics, which is comparable to a wrestling heel.

7 'Shrek 2' First Released in 2004

Directed by Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury, and Conrad Vernon

Shrek (Mike Myers) and Fiona's (Cameron Diaz) honeymoon is interrupted when Fiona's parents invite them to the kingdom of Far Far Away. Unfortunately, King Harold (John Cleese) and Shrek come to blows over the former's disapproval of the marriage, which upsets Fiona to no end. Worse yet, Fiona's Fairy Godmother (Jennifer Saunders) wants her to marry her son, Prince Charming (Rupert Everett), and pressures Harold into getting rid of Shrek.

Shrek 2 is one of those rare sequels that manages to surpass the original Shrek, especially in terms of its story and humor. With a cast of talented comedians and a laundry list of clever satirical takes on the fairy tale genre, there are plenty of lines that will linger after the movie is over. Among the new cast, the ones who get the most laughs has to be Fairy Godmother thanks to how she treats traditional happily ever afters like a business.

6 'Kung Fu Panda 3' (2016)

Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson and Alessandro Carloni

Having saved the Valley of Peace numerous times now, Po (Jack Black) is given a new duty as a teacher of kung fu to push him outside his comfort zone. However, two big shake-ups to the status quo put this on hold. One is the arrival of Po's birth father, Li Shan (Brian Cranston), while the other is Kai (J.K. Simmons), a spirit warrior who invades the land of the living to steal the chi of China's greatest kung fu masters.

Before the release of the fourth film, Kung Fu Panda 3 was the climax of Po's journey, so it naturally contains some of the series' best quotes. Many of them are phrased as helpful life advice told in a way that's easy for younger audiences to understand. These include lessons about constantly trying new things, the importance of giving over taking, and how one's unique traits are often their strongest features.

5 'The Road to El Dorado' (2000)

Directed by Bibo Bergeron, Don Paul, and Jeffrey Katzenberg

Con artists Miguel (Kenneth Branagh) and Tulio (Kevin Kline) win a map that leads to the city of gold, El Dorado, so they stow away on the ship of Conquistador Hernan Cortez (Jim Cummings), to search for it in Spain. After escaping Cortez, they find El Dorado and are mistaken for Gods by the natives. One of them, Chel (Rosie Perez), helps them keep up the act if they take her with them when they return to Spain.

Though a financial flop on release, The Road to El Dorado became a cult classic in recent years thanks to its charming characters and wonderful sense of humor. Nearly every world spoken by Miguel and Tulio is guaranteed to get stuck in the audience's mind thanks to how wonderfully Branagh and Kine play off one another. The best examples come from when they reach El Dorado and play up their divinity.

4 'Bee Movie' (2007)

Directed by Steve Hickner and Simon J. Smith

Within a bee hive, Barry B. Benson (Jerry Seinfeld), has just graduated from college and is excited to join the workforce, but is upset to learn that the job he picks will be the one he does for the rest of his life. He decides to join the Pollen Jocks, who fly out of the hive to collect honey, but gets lost and eventually meets and befriends a human woman named Vanessa (Renée Zellweger). As the two develop a close relationship, Barry learns that humans have been stealing honey from bees, and attempts to sue the human race.

Bee Movie is one of DreamWorks' more bizarre entries, with a plot that just gets crazier the longer it goes on. This has helped the film obtain a cult status through internet memes and parody videos. The most famous line from the movie, "Ya like Jazz?" is said by Barry as he practiced how to introduce himself to Vanessa, which perfectly highlights how wild this film can be.

3 'Kung Fu Panda' (2008)

Directed by Mark Osborne and John Stevenson

When kung fu master Oogway (Randall Duk Kim) has a vision that the fallen master, Tai Lung (Ian McShane), will break free of his imprisonment, he decides it is time to choose someone to become the Dragon Warrior. During the choosing ceremony, he surprises everyone by choosing Po, who has no kung fu experience. Despite this, Po throws himself into the training, no matter how hard Oogway's friend and student, Shi Fu (Dustin Hoffman), tries to get rid of him.

Kung Fu Panda became one of DreamWorks' best films thanks to a combination of fantastic animation, music, action sequences, and characters. Po, in particular, has plenty of memorable bits of dialogue thanks to his enthusiastic attitude and his child-like excitement at everything kung fu. It's hard not to get excited whenever Po should "Skadoosh!" in battle.

2 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' (2022)

Directed by Januel Mercado and Joe Crawford

After being crushed in a battle with a giant, swashbuckling vigilante, Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas), learns that he is down to the last of his nine lives. He ends up going into an early retirement when a wolf (Wagner Moura) causes him to bleed until he learns of a map that can lead to a wishing star, which he can use to wish his lives back. However, he'll have to contend with others, such as Goldilocks (Salma Hayek) and the Three Bears and Big Jack Horner (John Mulaney).

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish blew all expectations to become one of the greatest animated movies of 2022 thanks to its incredible animation, mature themes, and fantastic writing. The villains in particular get some fantastic lines, especially Jack Horner, who had practically every line turned into a meme. The Wolf's taunts also received a lot of love thanks to Moura's delivery, which helped him become one of DreamWorks' best villains.

1 'Shrek' (2001)

When Lord Faarquad (Lohn Lithgow) expels all fairy tale creatures from his kingdom, they are forced to live in a swamp owned by an ogre named Shrek. With a wise-cracking talking donkey (Eddie Murphy) by his side, he travels to Faarquad's kingdom and demands the squatters' removal. Faarquad agrees on the terms that Shrek rescue Princess Fiona from a dragon-guarded castle so that he can marry her.

Shrek is one of the most influential animated films of the 2000s and cemented itself as being as anti-Disney as possible with its cynical take on fairy tales. This left it with plenty of iconic quotes to choose from, especially from Myers and Murphy, due to their wonderful chemistry. The most iconic has to be Shrek's metaphor about how ogres have layers, just like onions.

