As one of the most widespread film studios of the 21st century, DreamWorks has quite an impressive filmography. With some of their feature lengths listed among the most financially successful animated movies of the last twenty-five years, they've made a name for themselves that will likely stand the test of time for decades to come. They're a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry when discussing their animated adventures, whether for their emotional weight, slapstick comedy, or down-to-earth storylines, and they're always an easy go-to.

DreamWorks is arguably best known for being behind the iconic 2000s franchise, Shrek, and the beginning of Kung Fu Panda. But despite its ongoing success in creating some of the most loved animations of the 2000s and 2010s, there are also those that simply didn't get as much love as they deserved until years after their initial release. Nowadays, we can appreciate them as much as desired, and repeat viewing is an aspect that comes effortlessly with these ten additions. From the aforementioned ogre-fronted feature to the ever-meme-able Bee Movie, these movies are some of the best and brightest stars from 2000s DreamWorks Animation.

10 'Bee Movie' (2007)

Directed by Simon J. Smith, Steve Hickner

Image via Paramount Pictures

So, Bee Movie may not be widely known for its gripping storyline or emotional depth, but it does have some aspects going for it that make it a worthy addition to a list of the best-animated features from DreamWorks. And, no, not just its endless memes.

This 2007 film has steadily grown into a widespread piece of media thanks to its ultimately cheesy storyline, dialogue, endless memes, and all-around quirkiness. Bee Movie may not have won all the awards, but mostly, it's just a weird, wacky, and fun time of a film that everyone can get some cheesy enjoyment out of, which makes it easy to return to as an adult to revisit that corny fun.

9 'Monsters vs. Aliens' (2009)

Directed by Conrad Vernon, Rob Letterman

Image via Paramount Pictures

Monster vs. Aliens is a DreamWorks film many may never have heard of. For those who've never seen it, the best way to describe the movie would be a colorful interpretation of its title, albeit on a much calmer scale than one may initially imagine. It's nothing like Alien or Frankenstein, but a much more child-friendly comedic feature that both kids and their parents can get some enjoyment out of.

Monsters vs. Aliens often isn't as diversely discussed as the studio's other more successful additions, like Shrek and How to Train Your Dragon, but it still deserves the praise it received upon release. For an early standalone, it was full of potential, providing an entertaining comedic feature with some impressive animation styles and special effects to keep audiences wanting to see what happens next, even if they already know what's coming.

8 'Flushed Away' (2006)

Directed by Sam Fell, David Bowers

Image via DreamWorks Animation

Flushed Away is one of those 2000s animated features with that cheesy charm, likable characters, and, being from DreamWorks, plenty of recognizable references. The film follows a group of diverse individuals, from royal rodents to street rats and even an evil toad voiced by Sir Ian McKellen, and it's perfect from start to finish for anybody in the mood for an all-around fun time.

Hugh Jackman, Kate Winslet, Shane Richie, Bill Nighy, and Andy Serkis are just some of the big names that bring this sewer-dwelling animation to life. As questionable as that sounds, it's a fitting description for one of DreamWork's most underrated features to date, just on a brighter scale than one would picture with a primary setting located in a sewer. It may be one of their lowest-grossing additions, but that in no way makes it any less deserving of a rewatch or two.

7 'Over the Hedge' (2006)

Directed by Tim Johnson, Karey Kirkpatrick

Close

Many of the earlier installments to the DreamWorks filmography could easily be considered underrated nowadays in comparison to their newer releases. Over the Hedge may have been a success upon release, but that didn't stop it from being overshadowed by others in the nearly twenty years since, which gives everyone the perfect excuse to go and rewatch this iconic 2006 animation.

Following the lives of a group of animals bonded by their search for food when a prestigious real estate development constructs a never-ending hedge to keep them out, Over the Hedge takes its viewers on a cartoonishly thrilling heist-style story as the animals refuse to go silently. It's witty, goofy, and genuinely entertaining, making it perfect for a family movie night, no matter how many times it's already been seen.

Watch on Netflix

6 'Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit' (2005)

Directed by Nick Park, Steve Box

Image via Aardman Animation

The first of only two feature films in the extensive Wallace and Gromit franchise came when Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit was released in Fall 2005. Welcomed by endless praise from critics and audiences and the winner of more than two dozen awards, the highly anticipated film debut for these two iconic characters was an undeniable triumph for the franchise's expansion.

Created with iconic stop-motion animation, DreamWorks developed the feature following the unwavering triumph of their prior released gem, Chicken Run, and it became just as successful, still sitting at the second-highest-grossing stop-motion feature ever. The movie follows Wallace and Gromit on a spoofy-style monster movie adventure that draws its inspiration from some of the genre's most notable personalities, and it will always be an easy go-to for a lighthearted bit of monstrous fun.

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date October 7, 2005 Director Nick Park , Steve Box Cast Peter Sallis , Ralph Fiennes Helena Bonham Carter , Peter Kay , Nicholas Smith , Dicken Ashworth , Liz Smith Runtime 85 Minutes Main Genre Animation

5 'Chicken Run' (2000)

Directed by Peter Lord, Nick Park

Image via Dreamworks Pictures

Chicken Run is a film that, when first discovered, may seem a little unusual. To someone with no idea what the concept of the movie is, having Chicken Run as its title may subconsciously create some unique interpretations. It may come as a surprise, but this vaguely named movie is actually one of DreamWorks' highest-praised features on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 97% Tomatometer score.

Created in the same stop-motion animation style as Wallace and Gromit, Chicken Run's critical success is just the beginning of this movie's triumph. To this day, it is the highest-grossing stop-motion feature ever made. It may seem unusual and quirky, but its story, voice acting, and animation style significantly contribute to its ongoing success. It's not every day a twenty-three-year-old movie gets a sequel, but when they do, they tend to hold a special place in the hearts of many around the world.

Chicken Run Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 23, 2000 Director Peter Lord , Nick Park Cast Phil Daniels , Lynn Ferguson , Mel Gibson , Tony Haygarth , Jane Horrocks , Miranda Richardson Runtime 84 minutes Main Genre Animation

4 'Shrek 2' (2004)

Directed by Andrew Adamson, Kelly Asbury, Conrad Vernon

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

It's impossible to talk about DreamWorks Animation without including the Shrek movies in at least some way. They are an ever-popular part of the studio's filmography that has arguably become their most globally notable. It all started in 2001 with the undeniable success of the first film, and the second installment in this acclaimed trilogy became one of the best disputes of the "all sequels are bad" sterotype when it followed in its predecessor's footsteps.

These movies are known for their iconic soundtracks, colorful characters, fairytale spoofs, and endless pop culture references, and to this day, they remain a go-to for many of all ages. Earning many accolades just like the first and continuing the story in a perfect fashion, Shrek 2 rightfully remains a fitting sequel and will always be next in line for a rewatch of one of DreamWorks' most loved expansive universes.

3 'Kung Fu Panda' (2008)

Directed by John Stevenson, Mark Osborne