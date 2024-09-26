In 1994, a falling out between Jeffrey Katzenberg and Michael Eisner led to Katzenberg's departure from Disney and, with Steven Spielberg and David Geffen, the founding of DreamWorks. They quickly established themselves as a rival animation company with Antz in 1998, actively competing with Pixar's A Bug's Life. Their upward trend continued in the 2000s when DreamWorks overtook Disney in a few places and established some of the most beloved animated franchises with films like Shrek and Kung Fu Panda.

While not every DreamWorks film has been a winner, their best stand out as true game-changing titans of the animated medium. They're a company that isn't afraid to take risks, resulting in a very diverse catalog of creative ideas, ensuring that as many audience members as possible can find one that resonates with them. A few of DreamWorks' movies might even be considered perfect, thanks to their amazing mix of heartfelt character development, hilarious comedy, and stylistic animation.

10 'Orion and the Dark' (2024)

Directed by Sean Charmatz

Orion (Jacob Tremblay) is a young boy plagued by a long list of irrational fears, but his greatest is the dark. One night, the power goes out in Orion's house, and he is confronted by Dark (Paul Walter Hauser), the manifestation of darkness, who is frustrated with having to hear Orion's complaints. Dark offers to take Orion on a journey through the nighttime to show that it's not all scary, introducing him to personifications of nighttime concepts.

Orion and the Dark does for the abstract concept of nighttime what Pixar's Inside Out did for emotions. It is a highly ambitious and critically acclaimed film that shows how difficult it can be to overcome one's fears and the importance of having positive and negative aspects of life, as too much of one or the other leads to discomfort. Using a very clever plot twist, Orion and the Dark shows how universal certain fears are, regardless of a person's age or generational divide.

9 'Megamind' (2010)

Directed by Tom McGrath

When the supervillain Megamind (Will Ferrell) defeats his longstanding rival, Metro Man (Brad Pitt), he takes over Metro City and goes on a massive crime spree. However, he finds that his life lacks purpose without a rival and sets out to create a new hero using some of Metro Man's DNA. Meanwhile, he also accidentally forms a partnership with reporter Roxanne Ritchi (Tina Fey), developing into a romantic attraction.

Megamind is a beautiful parody of the superhero genre that explores what happens when the villain defeats the hero and what it means to be a hero or villain. At its core, it's a film that shows that actions define us more than labels and how everyone can be a hero and a villain depending on their choices. The writing is also hilarious, especially when Megamind interacts with his loyal Minion (David Cross) or anytime Megamind flexes his villainy.

8 'How to Train Your Dragon' (2010)

Directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois

Hiccup (Jay Baruchel) is a small, scrawny Viking living in a village that is constantly under attack by raiding dragons. When his father, Chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler), sets off to find and destroy their nest, he enrolls Hiccup in dragon training so he can learn to kill the beasts. Unknown to everyone, Hiccup manages to shoot down a deadly Nightfury, but rather than kill it, he befriends the dragon, names him Toothless (Randy Thom), and learns more about them than any Viking thought possible.

How to Train Your Dragon is a phenomenal film that touches on themes of prejudice, the importance of cooperation, and overcoming problems with ingenuity instead of brute force. Hiccup is a reluctant but phenomenal protagonist thanks to his relatable story about trying to find his place, and his friendship with Toothless is sweet. The animation during the flying scenes is some of the most immersive ever put to film, making the audience feel like they're soaring through the clouds alongside the dragons.

7 'How to Train Your Dragon 2' (2014)

Directed by Dean DeBlois

Five years after Hiccup befriended Toothless, the Vikings of Berk have learned to co-exist with dragons, and Stoick feels it's time for Hiccup to succeed him as chief. However, the Vikings face new enemies in the form of dragon trappers working for the warlord Drago Bludvisk (Djimon Hounsou), who seeks to use dragons in his army. Meanwhile, Hiccup also meets his long-lost mother, Valka (Cate Blanchett), who rescues dragons from Drago and leads them to a hidden sanctuary.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 took everything good about the first film and amplified it. The story is more mature and forces Hiccup to accept that not every situation can be solved with diplomacy, while the moments between Valka and Stoick give the Viking chief to show his softer side. The film also introduces even more amazing dragons to How to Train Your Dragon, such as the ice-breathing Bewilderbeast, who can control lesser species. It's rare when a sequel surpasses the original, but How to Train Your Dragon somehow manages to improve upon perfection.

6 'Kung Fu Panda' (2008)

Directed by John Stevenson and Mark Osborne

Po (Jack Black) is a panda living in the Valley of Peace, who loves everything having to do with kung fu. While trying to witness a tournament to see which of the local masters, the Furious Five, will be chosen as the Dragon Warrior, Po lands in front of Master Oogway (Randall Duk Kim), who decides Po himself will receive the title. The Five's trainer, Master Shi Fu (Dustin Hoffman), is initially dismissive of Po and tries to get rid of him, but Oogway tells him that he needs to give up the illusion of control.

Kung Fu Panda blew all expectations thanks to its gorgeous animation, creative fight scenes, and wonderful storytelling. Po cemented himself as one of DreamWorks' best protagonists thanks to his childlike wonder and relatable struggle to overcome his self-loathing, beautifully brought to life by Jack Black's relatable and endearing voice work. Kung Fu Panda also did a wonderful job of presenting Chinese culture and artwork to Western audiences.

5 'Shrek' (2001)

Directed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson

When Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow) rounds up all the fairy tale creatures and expels them from his land, they are forced onto the land of Shrek (Mike Myers), an ogre who just wants to be left alone. Led by a talking donkey (Eddie Murphy), he confronts Farquaad, who agrees to give Shrek back his land if he retrieves Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) for him to marry. Unfortunately, the princess is held in a volcanic fortress and guarded by a fire-breathing dragon.

Few animated movies have exceeded expectations more spectacularly than Shrek, a true before-and-after in the medium. It found universal praise on release thanks to its satirical take on fairy tales and how brazenly it challenged Disney. Years later, this perfect satire is still well-loved for its humor and characters, especially Shrek himself. He is a wonderful character who is content with who he is and won't let anyone change him. However, Shrek also struggles with insecurity due to how judgmental others can be, a universal struggle for all audiences.

4 'Kung Fu Panda 2' (2011)

Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson

As Po attempts to find inner peace, he and the Furious Five learn of a new villain named Lord Shen (Gary Oldman), who plans to conquer China with a new weapon. They travel to Gongmen City to stop him, but Shen's army is much larger than anticipated. Worst yet, Po has flashbacks to his infancy when he sees Shen, hinting that the peacock has a connection to his past.

Kung Fu Panda 2 continues Po's story by having him face his past traumas and find peace in the present. Family ties also play an important role in the story: Po is desperate to find information about his past and where he comes from, but ultimately still identifies as the son of Mr. Ping (James Hong), the goose who raised him. Finally, Lord Shen is one of DreamWorks' best villains thanks to his elegant design, his complex rivalry with Po, and Oldman's performance, which makes him both menacing and pitiable.

3 'The Prince of Egypt' (2018)

Directed by Brenda Chapman, Steve Hickner, and Simon Wells

When Pharaoh Seti (Sir Patrick Stewart) orders the death of newborn Hebrew boys, Yocheved (Ofra Haza) sends her infant son down the Nile River, where he is found by Queen Tuya (Helen Mirren) and named Moses (Val Kilmer). He grows up alongside Seti's son, Prince Rameses (Ralph Fiennes), and the two become inseparable. However, when Moses learns the truth about his heritage and accidentally kills an Egyptian slave driver, he flees into the desert, starting him on a path that will see his people liberated at great cost.

The Prince of Egypt might be the most epic animated film to date, thanks to its grand scale, fantastic animation, and epic musical numbers, which work together to bring to life this biblical tale. The movie's true heart is the character drama between Moses and Rameses, as both brothers find themselves on opposite ends of the conflict. It's heartbreaking to see two men who love one another forced to be enemies due to divine providence and pride, exemplified by Kilmer and Fiennes' stellar performances.