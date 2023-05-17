Cemented as one of the leading studios in the world of animation, DreamWorks has produced some of the most iconic animated movies ever made. From the adventures of Toothless and Hiccup in How To Train Your Dragon to the misadventures of Shrek franchise, DreamWorks has been a big part in a lot of people's childhood memories.

Their quality supporting characters speak to the studio's wonderful writing and production teams. While these characters may not get as much screen time as the leads, they still play a vital role in each movie: without them, their respective films wouldn't be the same.

10 Tim Templeton — 'The Boss Baby' (2017)

The older brother (voiced by Miles Bakshi and Tobey MacGuire) of the ever-eccentric boss baby (Alec Baldwin) is a celebrity in the animated world. He was jealous of his new baby brother, which had created a rift between the two. The relatable sibling rivalry and eventual bonding between the two pulled at everyone's heartstrings throughout the movie.

Tim eventually gets over his bouts of resentment over his brother and helps him get back to Baby Corp by playing the role of a loving elder brother everyone wants to see. He creates a bond with the little boss baby, and it is heartbroken to see him go. Tim's character helps in developing a sense of bonding and the strength of familial unity vital to the film.

9 Jamie Bennett — 'Rise of the Guardians' (2012)

Rise of the Guardians holds a special place in everyone's hearts. The movie's main theme revolves around believing in your own spirit, and as long you have hope, there is everything worth fighting for. Such was the lesson given to the famed Jack Frost (Chris Pine).

Jamie Bennet (Dakota Goyo) was the only one to believe in Jack initially. No matter the highs and the lows, he looked up to Jack. His belief in the other guardians eventually helped them overpower the Boogeyman. Jamie and Jack's sibling-like bond made the two stand out and portray the idea that your loved ones will always believe in you and reach out for their help. Hats off to Jamie for his support!

8 Roxanne — 'Megamind' (2010)

The sharp-witted news reporter Roxanne (Tina Fey) is a standout memory from most people's childhood. Her antics were a perfect match for Megamind's (Will Ferrell) villainous schemes, and her sympathetic nature was what led her to work with Megamind for the people of Metro City.

Voiced by Tina Fey, Roxanne was a perfect supporting character who helped Megamind look within himself and realize that his uniqueness was what made him great and that it was alright to be different.

7 Guy — 'The Croods' (2013)

The nomad Guy (Ryan Reynolds) joins the Croods on their journey to search for a new world after their old one gets uprooted. He also plays the love interest to the main character, Eep (Emma Stone), which adds a romantic subplot to the film.

His intellect and resourcefulness make him a valuable asset to the group, while his charisma and charm serve to make him a fan favorite. He plays a pivotal role in the family’s journey of self-discovery. Ryan Reynolds’ phenomenal voice performance as Guy brings the character’s wit and charm to life.

6 Sherman — 'Mr. Peabody and Sherman' (2014)

Sherman, the young boy who travels through time with his genius dog, Mr. Peabody (Ty Burrell), is another standout supporting character in DreamWorks Animation. Their time-traveling adventures really appeal to the audience as they focus on historical learning. His quick wit and intelligence make him a relatable character for children of all ages.

Sherman’s relationship with Mr. Peabody is also incredibly touching, as the dog acts as a father figure and mentor to the young boy. Max Charles’ performance as Sherman is also noteworthy, as he brings the character to life with his charming voice acting.

5 Vanessa Bloome — 'Bee Movie' (2007)

Vanessa Bloome (Renée Zellweger) is the florist and compatriot of Barry the Bee (Jerry Seinfeld) in the highly memetic Bee Movie. She meets him through an unpredictable chain of events after her husband tries swatting Barry in a tennis match. Her soft demeanor towards Barry and his friends makes her a friendly figure to the whole bug community.

Barry the Bee and Vanessa's courtroom interactions were the highlights of the film. For many, their transition into a "love interest" scenario made the movie all the more interesting for the audience.

4 Shifu — 'Kung Fu Panda' (2008-)

Arguably one of the best characters in the DreamWorks universe overall, Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman) is most definitely a fan favorite for everyone. His transition from a hesitant Kung Fu teacher for Po (Jack Black) to a mentor figure for the dragon warrior is one of the prominent sub-plots of the Kung Fu Panda films.

He does an excellent job of opening up to Po and showing him that with unity comes strength and that it is not late to change, no matter how set you may be in your ways. Master Shifu's consistent mentoring of Po is monumental in the Kung Fu Panda series: a fourth installment is currently in the works.

3 Marty — 'Madagascar' (2005)

Marty, the zebra from Madagascar, is a supporting character that is both hilarious and endearing. His desire to break free from the redundancy of zoo life leads him on a wild adventure with his friends. His role in acting as a constant support system for his best friend, Alex the Lion, is the film's main subplot.

His upbeat personality keeps the group motivated through their trials and tribulations. Marty’s physical comedy and love for dancing make him a standout character in the film. His character development arc is both relatable and heartwarming. Chris Rock’s performance as Marty is also top-notch, adding another layer of humor and heart to the character.

2 Donkey — 'Shrek' (2001)

Coming from a comedic high, Donkey from Shrek is a big fan favorite for people who love dark humor in animated films. Eddie Murphy does an amazing job of bringing the character to life and cementing it as one of the best fictional characters written in a movie.

Donkey constantly finds himself drowning in problems yet always makes time to help his buddy Shrek. His undying companionship and the trait of sticking through with his buddy no matter the cost earns him a top spot in the DreamWorks pantheon.

1 Toothless — 'How to Train Your Dragon' (2010)

Toothless, the Night Fury, is one of the most beloved supporting characters in DreamWorks Animation. With his big eyes, playful personality, and fierce loyalty to his human friend, Hiccup (Jay Baruchel), Toothless stole the hearts of many in the H.T.T.Y.D franchise.

Toothless plays a vital role in the story, and his interactions with Hiccup are some of the film's most heartwarming and memorable moments. However, his playful demeanor is not to be mistaken for weakness. He can be a formidable adversary for anyone who dares harm his human companion. Toothless is not only one of the best-supporting characters in DreamWorks Animation but also one of the most iconic animated characters of all time.

